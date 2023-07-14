BIEN PAPI EATS

Mexican Eats

Chavindeca (Cha-vin-deh-ka) Combo

$9.99

6 inch double corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of tender protein. cut to enjoy! Mexican meat quesadilla. paired with your choice of homemade salsa & side of Onion & Cilantro. Choice of Drink

Street Tacos Combo

$12.49

3- 4" street tacos, corn tortilla, choice of protein, fresh cilantro, onion, and lime wedge. Your Choice of our Homemade fresh Salsa. Gluten-free. Comes with a drink.

Mini Street Tacos Combo

$9.99

3 Mini Street Tacos, Choice of fresh & tender protein. Paired with onion , cilantro & lime. Fresh Homemade Salsa on the side.

Bien Papi Fries Combo

$11.49Out of stock

The infamous Carne Asada Fries. Fresh Fries crisp to perfection, choice of protein, Cheese, Cream onion and cilantro. Can't forget the fresh homemade salsa on the side.

Drinks

Coke Can

$1.99
Dr. Pepper Can

$1.99
Sprite Can

$1.99
Diet Coke Can

$1.99
Bottled Water

$1.99

Exotic Drinks Imported

Fanta - Jasmine Peach

$6.99

Chinese Jasmine Peach Fanta Drink

Fanta - Grape

$6.99
Fanta- White Peach

$6.99
Pepsi - White Peach Oolong

$6.99
Japanese Soda - Pineapple

$6.99

Sweets

CHURROS

$6.25Out of stock

Exotic Snacks *Imported

Skittles Gummies - Real Fruit

$6.99
Doritos Smokin BBQ

$6.99
Lays Potato Chips - Steak Wellington

$6.99

SOULCIAL SMASH BURGERS

Smash Burgers

Chori-Smash Burger (Chorizo & Beef Patty) Combo

$14.99

Beef & Chorizo Smash Burger! When 2 Cuisines Collide it becomes a delicious creation for you to enjoy. ChoriSmash Patty with Cheese on a Delicious Brioche Bun. Sides of Ketchup, Mayo & Mustard. Choice of Chips & Drink.

Smash Burger Combo

$11.99

Classic Flavor! Smash Burger Patty with Melted Cheese on a Delicious Brioche Bun. Simple Yet Delicious. Shown with Exotic Chips.

OG Smash Burger Combo

$14.99

Smash Burger Patty with Melted Cheese topped with Grilled Onions and Our flavorful OG Sauce on a Brioche Bun!

