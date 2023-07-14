Bien Papi Eats / Soulcial Smash Burger Co.- Food Truck @Soulcial Kitchen Campus
BIEN PAPI EATS
Mexican Eats
Chavindeca (Cha-vin-deh-ka) Combo
6 inch double corn tortillas filled with cheese and your choice of tender protein. cut to enjoy! Mexican meat quesadilla. paired with your choice of homemade salsa & side of Onion & Cilantro. Choice of Drink
Street Tacos Combo
3- 4" street tacos, corn tortilla, choice of protein, fresh cilantro, onion, and lime wedge. Your Choice of our Homemade fresh Salsa. Gluten-free. Comes with a drink.
Mini Street Tacos Combo
3 Mini Street Tacos, Choice of fresh & tender protein. Paired with onion , cilantro & lime. Fresh Homemade Salsa on the side.
Bien Papi Fries Combo
The infamous Carne Asada Fries. Fresh Fries crisp to perfection, choice of protein, Cheese, Cream onion and cilantro. Can't forget the fresh homemade salsa on the side.
Exotic Drinks Imported
Sweets
Exotic Snacks *Imported
SOULCIAL SMASH BURGERS
Smash Burgers
Chori-Smash Burger (Chorizo & Beef Patty) Combo
Beef & Chorizo Smash Burger! When 2 Cuisines Collide it becomes a delicious creation for you to enjoy. ChoriSmash Patty with Cheese on a Delicious Brioche Bun. Sides of Ketchup, Mayo & Mustard. Choice of Chips & Drink.
Smash Burger Combo
Classic Flavor! Smash Burger Patty with Melted Cheese on a Delicious Brioche Bun. Simple Yet Delicious. Shown with Exotic Chips.
OG Smash Burger Combo
Smash Burger Patty with Melted Cheese topped with Grilled Onions and Our flavorful OG Sauce on a Brioche Bun!