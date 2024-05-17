Bier Garten
Beer Menu
Bottled Beers
Draft Beers
- $1.50 Draft$1.50
- Belgian White Blue Moon 16oz
- Belgian White Blue Moon 23oz$6.50
- Blood Orange Honey$5.00
- Bud Light 16oz$3.00
- Bud Light 23oz$4.00
- Buenaveza Salt & Lime$5.00
- Cloud 19$7.00
- Coors Light 16oz$3.50
- Coors light 23oz$4.50
- Hazelnut Brownie 12oz$6.00
- JR Wheat
- Kill all the Golfers 12oz$7.00
- Le Breze$5.00
- Modelo 16oz$4.00
- Models 23oz$6.00
- Mugshot$6.00
- Organic Choco Stout$8.00
- Pear Ginger Cider$8.00
- Red Jacket$4.50
- Root Beer 16oz$3.00
- Root Beer 23oz$4.00
- Shooter Murkgavin$7.00
- Summer Shandy$4.50
- Summer Shandy$6.00
- Wheatermelon$5.00
On Deck Draft Beer
Can Beer
Food Menu (Online)
Starters
- Poutine
Thick-cut sea salt seasoned fries, slathered with pulled pork, homemade gravy and Bier cheese$11.00
- Pork Tacos
Pork and coleslaw in three six-inch tortillas, topped with Asian ginger sauce$9.00
- Duck Wontons
Duck bacon and sweet corn, served with an Asian ginger sauce$9.00
- Potato Poppers
Potato, jalapeño, and cheese$8.00
- Mozzarella Stick
Creamy mozzarella surrounded by seasoned Italian breading, served with marinara sauce$8.00
- Wings
Served naked or tossed with your choice of sauce: Asian ginger, BBQ, buffalo, sriracha honey or maple bacon$11.00
- Loaded Brussels
Topped with crumbled bacon, sriracha honey or maple bacon glaze$9.00
- Pretzel Bites
Served with our Bier cheese or honey mustard$8.00
- Chicken Tenderloins
All-natural chicken dusted in a light crumb coating and deep-fried to a golden crisp$9.00
- Chips + Salsa
House-made tortilla chips served with queso and garden fresh salsa$5.00
- Coconut Shrimp
Jumbo shrimp coated with coconut and a light breading, served with a sweet tropical rum sauce$10.00
- Sampler Platter - 3 Items
Choose from mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, pickle fries or potato poppers$12.00
- Sampler Platter - 4 Items
Choose from mozzarella sticks, pretzel bites, pickle fries or potato poppers$14.00
- Loaded Tots
Topped with queso, bacon, and malt vinegar$11.00
- Hawaiian Tots
Topped with grilled pineapple, bacon, queso, and BBQ sauce$11.00
- Pickle Fries
Thin sliced pickle spears battered and fried to perfection$8.00
Handhelds
- Cubanish
Pulled pork, shredded pickles, yellow mustard, and Pepper Jack cheese, served on Italian bread$11.00
- Sweet Heat
Pulled pork, avocado, sautéed red onion, Pepper Jack cheese and sriracha honey, served on a brioche bun$12.00
- BLT
A heap of bacon topped with lettuce, tomato, Cheddar cheese and mayo, served on Italian bread$11.00
- Po Girl
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, 4 shredded pickles, Pepper Jack cheese and chipotle ranch, served on a brioche bun$12.00
- Cole's Pork
Pulled pork, coleslaw, shredded pickle, BBQ sauce and Cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun$12.00
- American Breakfast
Bacon, egg and Cheddar cheese, served on Italian bread$11.00
- Asian Po Boy
Fried shrimp, broccoslaw, lettuce, tomato and Asian ginger sauce, served on a brioche bun$12.00
- No. 8
Fresh grilled chicken, bacon, slaw, Swiss cheese and honey mustard, served on a brioche bun$13.00
- Chicken Bacon Ranch
Your choice of fresh grilled or crispy chicken, bacon, Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle ranch, served on a pretzel bun$13.00
- Smothered Chicken
Your choice of fresh grilled or crispy chicken topped with bacon, sautéed onions and mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo, served on a brioche bun$12.00
- Fish Sandwich
Breaded pollock filet topped with lettuce, Cheddar cheese and tartar sauce, served on a brioche bun$11.00
- Chicken Parmesan
Your choice of fresh grilled or crispy chicken topped with marinara and Parmesan cheese, served on a brioche bun$11.00
- Paradise
Your choice fresh grilled or crispy chicken with pineapple, bacon and BBQ sauce, served on a pretzel bun$13.00
Garden Salads
- Chicken Caesar
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved Parmesan. Finished with a Caesar dressing$12.00
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce and shaved Parmesan. Finished with a Caesar dressing$12.00
- Fiesta
Fresh grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded Jack cheese, tossed together with lettuce and spinach. Finished with chipotle ranch$13.00
- Fiesta Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken, bacon, tomato, red onion and shredded Jack cheese, tossed together with lettuce and spinach. Finished with chipotle ranch$13.00
- Taco Salad
Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or beef, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, onion and tomato. Finished with Catalina dressing$13.00
- Taco Salad Wrap
Your choice of fresh grilled chicken or beef, romaine lettuce, shredded cheese, onion and tomato. Finished with Catalina dressing$13.00
- Michigander
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onion and Swiss cheese. Finished with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing$13.00
- Michigander Wrap
Fresh grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, spinach, dried cranberries, walnuts, red onion and Swiss cheese. Finished with a raspberry vinaigrette dressing$13.00
- Bier Garden Salad
A mix of greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, mushroom, onion and tomato. Finished with your choice of dressing$11.00
- Bier Garden Salad Wrap
A mix of greens, shredded cheese, cucumber, mushroom, onion and tomato. Finished with your choice of dressing$11.00
Sides
BG Burgers
- BBQ Cheddar
Bacon, Cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce, served on a pretzel bun$14.00
- Classic Cheeseburger$12.00
- Cowboy
Sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, pulled pork, Pepper Jack cheese, mayo and BBQ sauce, served on a pretzel bun$15.00
- Dealer's Choice
Avocado, sautéed mushrooms, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, over medium fried egg, all on a brioche bun$14.00
- Garten Burger
Cauliflower vegetarian burger with pepper jack cheese, avocado, tomato, romaine lettuce and light mayo, served on a brioche bun$13.00
- Grandma Jude
Peanut butter, bacon and strawberry jam, served on a brioche bun$14.00
- Islander
Grilled pineapple, sautéed red onion, avocado, bacon and honey mustard, served on a brioche bun$14.00
- Jalapeño Cheddar
Sautéed jalapeños and red onion, Cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch, served on a pretzel bun$13.00
- Kick in the Nuts
Sriracha, peanut butter, shredded pickle, bacon and Pepper Jack cheese, served on a brioche bun$15.00
- Mushroom Swiss
Sautéed mushrooms, Swiss cheese and mayo, served on a brioche bun$13.00
- Old Faithful
Lettuce, tomato, shredded pickle, onion, Cheddar cheese, mayo, mustard and ketchup served on a brioche bun$13.00
- Olive Burger
Bacon and Swiss cheese smothered in our house-made green olive sauce, served on a brioche bun$14.00
- PB & Yay
Bacon, grilled pineapple, jalapeño, peanut butter and honey, served on a brioche bun$14.00
Global Flavors
- Asian Pork Nachos
Pulled pork topped with coleslaw, pickle, sautéed onion, shredded Jack cheese and Asian ginger sauce$14.00
- BBQ Pork Nachos
Pulled pork topped with sautéed red onion, jalapeño and pineapple, covered with a mix of bier cheese, shredded Jack cheese and BBQ sauce$14.00
- Quesadilla
Quesadilla: a mix of shredded Jack and Bier cheese, tomato and chopped onion grilled together, on a flour tortilla$10.00
- Nachos
Your choice of beef or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, shredded Jack cheese, jalapeños and Bier cheese$14.00
Entrees
- Fish Basket
New England-style pub-battered pollock fillet$11.00
- Chicken Tenderloin Basket
All natural chicken tenderloins dusted in a light crumb coating and fried to a golden crisp$11.00
- Shrimp Basket
Large shrimp tossed in a panko-style breading and fried to a golden crisp$12.00
- Wing Basket
Served naked or with your choice of sauce: Asian ginger, BBQ, buffalo, sriracha honey, or maple bacon$10.00
Entrees - Full Dinner
- Steak Dinner
Juicy marinated top sirloin (8 oz) seared to perfection, includes$16.00
- Smothered Chicken Dinner
Fresh grilled chicken with Swiss cheese, bacon, sautéed mushroom, and onions$14.00
- Fish Dinner
New England style pub-battered pollock fillet$15.00
- Shrimp Dinner
Large shrimp tossed in a panko-style breading and fried to a golden crisp$14.00
Kids
Sweets
- Dessert Pretzel Bites
Pretzel bites covered in cinnamon and sugar served with icing or raspberry, caramel, or chocolate sauce$7.00
- Apple Pie Roll
Crunchy, crispy wonton filled with a sweet apple pie filling fried to a golden crisp, served with caramel sauce$8.00
- Sweet Potato Poutine
Sweet potato fries slathered with bacon, walnuts, caramel, dusted with cinnamon and sugar$9.00