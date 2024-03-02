Biff Buzbys Backyard
Main Menu
Appetizer
- Appetizer Sampler$16.00
3 Bombers, 3 Cheesesticks, 3 Beer battered mushrooms & fried dill pickles, served with ranch, gravy & marinara
- Fried Pickles (SM)$5.50
Battered dill pickle, served with ranch
- Fried Pickles (LG)$7.50
Battered dill pickle, served with ranch
- Jalapeno Bombers (3)$12.50
Three battered jalapenos stuffed with bacon, cheddar & monterery jack cheese
- Jalapeno Bombers (1)$3.00
One battered jalapeno stuffed with bacon, cheddar & Monterey jack cheese
- Homemade Cheesesticks$8.50
Five strips of beer battered provolone, served with marinara sauce
- Buffalo Cheesesticks$9.00
Five strips of buffalo beer battered provolone, served with ranch
- Brisket Eggrolls$12.00Out of stock
Slow smoked brisket, mix cheeses & jalapeno corn, served with ranch
- Loaded Fries (SM)$7.50
Bed of fries topped with bacon & melted cheese
- Loaded Fries (LG)$9.50
Bed of fries topped with bacon & melted cheese
- Loaded Tots (SM)$7.50
Bed of tater tots topped with bacon & melted cheese
- Loaded Tots (LG)$9.50
Bed of tater tots topped with bacon & melted cheese
- Onion Rings (SM)$6.00
Hand beer battered onion rings
- Onion Rings (LG)$7.00
Hand beer battered onion rings
- Beer Battered Mushrooms (SM)$7.50
Fried Mushrooms, served with country gravy or ranch
- Beer Battered Mushrooms (LG)$10.50
Fried Mushrooms, served with country gravy or ranch
- Chili Cheese Fries SM$8.00
- Chili Cheese Fries LG$10.00
- Tomato Soup Cup$3.00
- Tomato Soup Bowl$6.50
- Chip & Queso sm$6.00
- Chips & Queso Lg$8.00
- Bowl of Chili$5.00
- LG fries$5.00
- LG yams$5.00
Baskets
- Chili Cheese Dog$11.00
All beef dog topped with house chili & cheddar
- Buzby Dog$10.50
All beef dog with mustard & sweet or dill relish
- Steak Finger Basket$15.00
Four hand breaded steak strips, with country gravy & TX toast
- Chicken Basket$14.50
Chicken tenders served with country gravy & TX toast
- Biff Wings$12.50+
8 bone in wings- naked/buffalo/bbq/lemon pepper, served with fries, celery & carrots, ranch or bleu cheese
- Catfish Basket$15.50
Salads
- Dinner Salad$5.50
Tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers & shredded cheese
- Chef Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken breast, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded cheese, avacado, and bacon
- Crispy Chicken Salad$12.50
Crispy chicken breast, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded cheese
- Crispy Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.50
Crispy buffalo chicken, red onions , tomatoes, cucumbers & shredded cheese
Hamburgers
- Old Fashioned$8.00+
1/2 LB burger with lettuce, tomato, onions & pickles
- The Smo$10.50+
1/2 LB burger piled with grilled onions, grilled mushrooms & provolone
- Mushroom Swiss$10.00+
1/2 LB burger piled with grilled mushrooms & Swiss
- The Q$11.50+
1/2 LB burger, grilled onions, brisket and melted cheddar topped with BBQ sauce
- Jacado Burger$10.50+
1/2 LB burger, lettuce, tomato, melted provolone, with avocado
- Brunch Burger$11.00+
1/2 LB topped with fried egg, bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce & tomato
- Biffinator$11.50+
Double 1/4 LB patties, double American cheese, & double the bacon with Biff sauce
- Queso Burger$10.50+
1/2 LB burger topped with queso cheese
- Chili Cheese Burger$11.50+
- Beyond Burger$17.50
Plant based meatless patty
- Daily 1$14.00
- Daily 2$16.00
- Daily 3$14.00
- The red Baron$25.00
Sandwiches
- Biffs Philly$12.50
Grilled onions, bell peppers & melted provolone, on savory slices of steak on a hoagie bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich (Marinated)$9.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast
- Battered Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Battered grilled chicken breast
- French Dip$12.00
Savory steak and melted provolone on a hoagie bun, served with au jus
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$12.50
Battered chicken breast dipped in buffalo sauce with lettuce & tomatoes, served with ranch or bleu cheese dressing
- Give Me 5 BLT$10.00
Five bacon strips, five slices of tomato, lettuce & pickles, on TX toast
- Home On The Ranch$15.00
- Catfish Po-Boy$11.50
- Ribeye Sandwich$14.50
- Patty Melt$12.00
Platters
Desserts
- Homemade Cobbler$4.50
Homemade cobbler
- Homemade Cobbler (w/ ice cream)$6.00
Homemade cobbler with ice cream
- Ice cream$3.00
Cup or cone
- Shakes$5.00
Strawberry, chocolate, vanilla & Oreo
- Cookie$3.00
- Ice Cream Float$5.00
- Fried Twinkie W Ice Cream$6.00
- Fried Twinkie$3.00
- Mini Cinnamon Rolls (3)$5.00
- Mini Cinnamon Roll (1)$2.00
Kids
Drinks
Special A La Cart
- Ranch$0.50
- Blue Cheese$0.50
- Thousand Island Dressing$0.50
- Biff Sauce$0.50
- Italian Dressing$0.50
- BBQ Sauce$0.50
- Tartar$0.13
- Honey Mustard$0.50
- 2oz Chili$1.50
- 4oz Country Gravy$1.00
- 4oz Marinara$1.00
- 4oz Brown Gravy$1.00
- Sliced Japs$1.00
- Grilled Japs$1.00
- SD Fries$3.50
- SD Tots$3.50
- SD Onion Rings$3.50
- SD Yams$3.50
- 12oz Pinto Bean$3.00
- 4oz Pinto Bean$1.00
- 6oz Green Beans$2.50
- 1\4 Patty$2.00
- 1\2 Patty$3.00
- Grld Chicken Breast$3.00
- American Cheese$1.00
- Cheddar Cheese$1.00
- Swiss Cheese$1.00
- Provolone Cheese$1.00
- 2oz Queso$1.00
- 4oz Queso$2.00
- Mac & Cheese$0.63
- Homestyle Bun$1.00
- JC Bun$1.00
