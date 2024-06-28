Big Apple Bodega DEN
Featured Items
- Coney Island Corn Dog
A Coney Island treat! Warm inside and crispy outside!$6.00
- The Yonkers
Mojo flavored ground beef with grilled onions and ham, topped with melted Swiss cheese, pickles, mustard, lettuce and tomato.$17.00
- The Hudson
Cajun seasoned ground beef with grilled onions and mushrooms topped with melted pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, crispy onion strings and chipotle ranch.$16.00
Starters
- Dirty Water Dog
A NYC classic, boiled Sabrett hotdog cooked perfection topped with yellow mustard$7.00
- Salted Pretzel Bites$6.50
- Fried Pickle Chips$7.00
- Fries
Crisped and seasoned perfectly$5.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
- Pineapple Citrus Slaw$5.00
- Giant Dill Pickle
Giant dill pickle cut in 4's$3.00
Chopped Cheese
- The Sinatra
It's our classic Chopped Cheese sandwich. Ground beef with grilled onions and melted American cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, mayo and ketchup.$15.50
- Fire Island Luau
Teriyaki ground beef with grilled red onions and pineapple topped with melted gouda, lettuce, tomato and mayo.$17.00
- The Long Island
Jamaican jerk seasoned ground beef with grilled red onions, topped with melted mozzarella cheese, pineapple citrus slaw, lettuce, tomato and mayo.$16.25
- The Notre Dame
Reuben- Seasoned ground beef with grilled onions and sauerkraut, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and 1000 island dressing.$16.00
- The Far Rockaway
Fajita seasoned ground beef with grilled onions, green and red peppers, topped with melted cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and avocado ranch.$16.00
- The FDNY
Ground beef with grilled onions, jalapenos and mushrooms. Served buffalo style with melted pepper jack cheese topped with lettuce and tomato. How hot do you like it? 1 alarm, 2 alarm, 3 alarm. ADD BUFFALO MAYO FOR MORE OF A KICK!$16.50
- The Empire Steak
Steak seasoned ground beef with grilled onions and mushrooms smothered in brown gravy, topped with melted Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and steak sauce.$16.50
- Feature Chopped Cheese of the Week$17.00
- The SoHo
Coffee seasoned ground beef with grilled onions, melted Muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing.$17.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kids
Meat, cheese and bread$10.00
- The Mulberry
The Little Italy meets The Gambino! Italian seasoned beef with grilled onions, pepperoni, ham and mushrooms. Smothered in top secret homemade sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with lettuce and tomato$17.00