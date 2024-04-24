Big Apple Cafe - Joliet
Thirst Quenchers
French Toast, Pancakes, Crepes and Waffles
- Banana Nut Bread French Toast$12.75
- Lily's Crepes$12.75
- Stuffed French Toast$12.75
- Crispy French Toast$12.75
- Cinnamon Swirl French Toast$9.75
Home-style cinnamon swirl bread dipped in rich creamy egg batter
- Pigs in a Blanket$12.00
Huff and puff and we'll bring you three pancakes rolled around sausage links
- Homemade Potato Pancakes$11.45
Served with sour cream & applesauce
- Chicken & Waffles$14.95
Served with bacon & fries
- Full Stack Pancakes (6 Pieces)$10.95
- Pumpkin Spice Pancakes (6 pieces)$12.45
- Big Apple Pancake$14.95
- Tres Leches French Toast$13.45
Build Your Own Sweet!
Breakfast Specials
- Pork Chops and Eggs$14.95
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$12.45
A heaping pile of corned beef hash served with two eggs any style hash browns or grits and toast or pancakes
- Eggs Benedict$12.95
Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
- Potato Benedict$13.45
Poached eggs, two potato pancakes with Canadian bacon topped with hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
- Eggs Benedict Florentine$13.45
Poached eggs on an English muffin with Canadian bacon topped with fresh cooked spinach & fresh slices of tomato and hollandaise sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
- Cornedbeef hash Benny$10.99
- Stuffed Bacon & Eggs Crepes$13.95
Three delicious crepes rolled and stuffed with bacon and scrambled eggs
- Biscuits & Country Sausage Gravy$9.45
A huge helping of country gravy with two fluffy biscuits
- 1/2 ord. Bisqt & Gravy$4.95
- Eggs & Peppers$9.45
Scrambled eggs with sautéed green peppers, served with hash browns or grits and toast or pancakes
- Ham & Egg Special$11.95
Two eggs, a generous portion of ham off the bone. Served with hash browns or grits and toast or pancakes
- Canadian Bacon & Eggs$11.95
Two eggs with Canadian bacon served with hash browns or grits and toast or pancakes
- Chicken Breast and Eggs$14.95
A charbroiled chicken breast served with two eggs of any style, hash browns or grits, and toast or pancakes
- Big Apple Scrambler$12.95
- Country Benny$10.99
- Denver Scrambler$12.95
Breakfast Combos
- Blue Plate Special$8.95
Start with one egg, add one breakfast meat & choice of any one item in the half order category
- 3x3x3$11.95
Three fluffy pancakes, three eggs, any style, and three sausage links or bacon
- Two Eggs$10.95
With hash browns or grits, toast, or two pancakes
- 2x2x2$10.95
- 1 Egg Breakfast$8.95
Special Combos
Omelettes
- Big Hearty Omelette$13.45
A four-egg omelet stuffed with ham, bacon, tomato, onion, and American cheese topped with sausage gravy
- Mozzarella Chicken Omelette$14.45
This omelet is filled with a tender chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, fresh mushrooms and fresh spinach
- Farmers Omelette$13.45
Layered frittata style with ham, bacon, sausage, onion, and green pepper mixed with fresh cut hash browns. Topped with Cheddar cheese
- Denver Omelette$12.45
This light and fluffy omelette is filled with fresh ham, onion and green pepper
- Fresh Veggie Omelette$12.45
Stuffed with garden fresh broccoli, onion, green pepper, spinach, tomato, and mushrooms
- Broccoli & Cheese Omelette$12.45
- Fresh Avocado Omelette$13.95
With tomato, bacon and avocado
- Spinach & Feta Omelette$13.45
- Italian Sausage & Cheese Omelette$13.45
- Three Cheese Omelette$12.45
Stuffed full of American, Swiss, and Cheddar
- Ham Omelette$11.95
- Sausage Omelette$11.95
- Bacon Omelette$11.95
Skillets
- Fresh Veggie Skillet$13.45
Garden fresh tomatoes, onions, green peppers, spinach broccoli, and mushrooms
- Cajun Skillet$14.45
Cajun style andouille sausage, green pepper and onion. Topped with mozzarella & provolone cheese
- The East Coast Skillet$14.95
A USDA choice steak skillet smothered with onions, peppers, & mushrooms
- Big Apple Skillet$15.95
Country fried steak, scrambled eggs, Cheddar cheese smothered with sausage gravy
- Mama's Skillet$13.95
Ham, bacon, sausage, onions, and peppers
- Denver Skillet - The Colorado$13.95
A western tradition! Ham, onions, and green peppers
- Country Skillet$13.95
Ham, bacon, tomato, and onion
- California Skillet$14.95
Chicken breast and broccoli
- Boston Skillet$13.95
Corned beef hash with Swiss cheese
- Ole Spicy Skillet$14.95
South of the border skillet with chorizo, onion, tomato, green peppers, and a side of salsa
- Turkey Skillet$14.95
Breakfast Sandwiches
Hearty Steak & Eggs
- The Big Apple Steak & Eggs$23.45
Sink your teeth into a tender and juicy New York steak. Served with two eggs, any style, with fresh-cut hash browns and toast
- Country-Fried Steak & Eggs$15.95
A southern favorite done right! Hearty beef steak seasoned, breaded, fried and topped with our country gravy. Teamed up with two eggs, any style, fresh-cut hash browns, and biscuits
- Skirt Steak & Eggs$23.45
Marinated skirt steak served with two eggs, any style, and fresh-cut hash browns
- Chopped Steak & Eggs$14.45
12 oz certified black Angus chopped steak with onions, green peppers, and two eggs, any style; and fresh cut hash browns
- Ribeye Steak & Eggs$14.95
Build Your Omelette or Skillet
Beefy Burgers
- Super Jumbo Burger$15.85
Two juicy 8 oz burgers served with American, Swiss, Cheddar, and mozzarella cheeses with sliced onion
- Big Apple Burger$12.95
Sliced mushrooms, crisp bacon strips, and BBQ sauce topped with Cheddar cheese
- Avocado Bacon Burger$14.45
Topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, and avocado
- Gourmet Burger$13.95
Fresh black Angus beef topped with Cheddar and Jack cheese, bacon, and a fried egg
- Cheeseburger$11.95
- Beef Burger$10.95
Mexican Stuff
- Huevos a La Mexicana$13.45
Scrambled eggs mixed with jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes
- Huevos Con Chorizo$13.45
Scrambled eggs mixed with chorizo sausage
- Huevos Con Jamon$13.45
Ham & egg scrambler
- Mexican Omelette$13.95
Chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños
- Chilaquiles Verdes$13.95
Fried tortillas chips sautéed in a spicy green sauce topped with queso fresco and chopped onion
Super Salads
- Chicken Caesar Salad$13.95
Fresh romaine greens, strips of chicken, and hard-boiled eggs. Served with Caesar dressing
- Crispy Chicken Salad$14.95
Fried chicken strips, tomatoes, cucumber, bacon bits, and shredded Cheddar cheese on fresh bed of greens
- Char-Broiled Chicken Salad$13.45
Strips of tender chicken breast, tomato wedges, and hard-boiled egg on a fresh bed of garden greens
- Julienne Salad$12.95
Garden greens topped with julienne strips of ham, turkey, Swiss & American cheese, hard-boiled eggs, tomato, cucumbers, green peppers, and bacon strips
- Greek Salad$13.45
Mixed greens topped with feta cheese, black olives, tomato, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, anchovies, and oregano. Served with our special house dressing
- Greek Salad with Chicken$14.45
Mixed greens topped with tender slices of marinated, broiled chicken breast, feta cheese, black olives, cucumber, onions, tomato, and hard-boiled egg. Served with our special Greek vinaigrette dressing
- Fresh Fruit Plate (In Season)$12.95
Selected fruit served with cottage cheese and homemade banana nut bread
- Small Fresh Fruit Plate (In Season)$8.45
Melt Downs
- Chicken Melt$12.95
Charbroiled chicken breast and American cheese served on grilled marble rye bread with grilled onions
- Tuna Melt$12.45
A generous scoop of white albacore tuna and American cheese served on grilled marble rye bread
- Patty Melt$12.95
Hamburger patty between American cheese slices on grilled marble rye bread with grilled onions
Lunch Break
- French Dip$11.95
Roast beef sliced thin and piled high on toasted french bread served with a side of au jus
- Skirt Steak Sandwich$24.45
Always a favorite. A juicy cut of USDA choice skirt steak served on french bread topped with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese
- Reuben Sandwich$14.95
Lean corned beef and sauerkraut topped with Swiss cheese on grilled marble rye bread
- Corned Beef Sandwich$13.45
Thinly sliced corned beef stacked on marble rye
- Malibu Chicken Breast$13.95
Grilled chicken breast topped with ham and Cheddar cheese on a toasted bun with a side of salsa
- Grecian Chicken Breast Sandwich$13.95
Marinated in Grecian herbs and spices served on a toasted bun
- Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.45
Tender fried chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese on toasted bun
- Chicken Breast Sandwich$12.95
Grilled to perfection, served on a toasted bun
- Beef Philly$13.45
Roast beef smothered with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese on toasted french bread
- Chicken Philly$13.45
Chicken smothered with green peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with melted mozzarella cheese on toasted french bread
- Grilled Cheese$9.95
Your choice of cheese and choice of bread
- Chicken Basket$13.45
6 pieces chicken strips served with fries
Wrap Time
- Chicken Wrap$13.45
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce and tomato. Served with ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.95
Grilled chicken breast and romaine lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing
- Roast Beef Wrap$13.95
Lean roast beef, onion, and green pepper. Served with au jus sauce
- Spicy Buffalo Bill's Wrap$13.95
Fried chicken tenders tossed with hot sauce and lettuce
Sensational Clubs
- Turkey Club$13.45
Roast turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- BLT Club$11.95
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Tuna Salad Club$13.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Turkey & Avocado Club$14.45
Roast turkey, fresh avocado, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
- Ham & Cheese Club$12.95
Ham, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheeses, and mayo
- Blt Sandwich$9.95
- Tuna Sandwich$9.95
Children's Menu
- kids Cheeseburger*$7.45
Served with fries
- Kids Chicken Fingers$7.45
Served with fries
- kids Grilled Cheese*$7.45
Served with fries
- kids French Toast$7.45
Served with bacon or sausage
- kids One Egg$7.45
Any style. Served with bacon or sausage and hash brown
- kids Cheese Omelette$7.45
Served with hash brown
- kids Mickey Mouse Pancakes$7.45
- kids 5 Silver Dollar Pancakes$7.45
- kids Waffle*$7.45
- kids Soda$1.95
- kids Whole Milk$1.95
- kids Juice$1.95
- kids Chocolate Milk$2.45
- kids Orange Juice$2.95
Lite Side
- Half Sandwich & Salad$9.95
A crisp garden salad accompanied with half a BLT or sliced turkey or tuna salad
- Soup N' 1/2 Sandwich$9.95
A hearty bowl of today's soup accompanied with half a BLT or sliced turkey or tuna salad
- Soup N' Salad$9.95
A hearty bowl of today's soup and a crisp garden salad with a choice of dressing
- Soup of the Day$3.45+
- side salad$2.95
Shorts and Halfs
Lunch Specials
Sides
- S/O Fries$3.90
- S/O Waffle Fries$3.95
- S/O Cottage Fries$3.95
- S/O Avocado$2.95
- S/O Bagel$2.75
- Bagel w/Cream Cheese$3.45
- S/O Peaches$3.20
- S/O Cottage Cheese$3.65
- S/O Gravy$2.00
- S/O Hollandaise Sauce$2.00
- Mashed Potato w/ Gravy$3.95
- S/O Grits$3.65
- S/O Tater Tots$3.95
- S/O onion rings$3.95
- S/O pickled Jalapenos$1.59
- S/O fresh jalapenos$1.99
- S/O Feta$2.95
Morning Goodies
- Ham Off the Bone$4.95
- Bacon Strips (4 Pieces)$4.45
- Sausage Links$4.45
- Sausage Patty$4.95
- Canadian Bacon$4.95
- Corned Beef Hash$4.95
- Italian Sausage$4.95
- Chorizo (Mexican Sausage)$5.45
- s/o polish sausage$4.95
- Turkey Sausage$4.95
- Turkey Bacon$4.95
- Bowl of Oatmeal & Milk$4.95
- Bowl of Berries$4.95
- Hash Browns$3.95
- Two Homemade Potato Pancakes$5.95
- Cottage Cheese with Peaches$4.95
- Side of Fruit$3.95
- Bowl of Fruit$4.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$4.95
Half order
- Chicken Breast$5.95
- Pecan Roll$3.95
- Side Chilaquiles$5.95
- Side Green Salsa$2.95
- Side of Egg$2.45
- S/O Toast
- BISQT DRY$2.49