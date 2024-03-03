Big Bear - New 29 Highland Dr#109
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Black Bean Hummus$8.00
Served with freshly fried pita.
- Braised Pork Belly$14.00
Pan seared over crostini topped with cherry tomato salad finished with pork ju
- Giant Pretzel$9.00
Sourdough pretzel served with signature beer cheese sauce.
- Meatball Sliders$12.00
Homemade meatballs & house marinara with italian cheese in hawaiin bread
- New Orleans Style BBQ Shrimp$14.00
Sautéed Shrimp in a hot garlic tangy butter sauce. Served with two baguettes.
- Pickle Chips$8.00
Fried jalepeno dill pickles served with bacon vidalia dressing.
- Smoked Trout Toast$14.00Out of stock
Smoked trout dip served on baguette with fried capers, fresh dill, and bacon pomegranate jam
Soups & Salads
- Black Bean Soup$7.00
Topped with pico de gallo and creme fraiche.
- Caesar$11.00
Romain, fried capers, parmesan, roasted roma tomato and garlic crostini, & caesar dressing
- House$8.00
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrot, & choice of dressing.
- Lobster Bisque$12.00Out of stock
Finished with lobster claw and chives
- Side Caesar$6.00
Romain, fried capers, parmesan, roasted roma tomato and garlic crostini, & caesar dressing
- Side House$4.00
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrot, & choice of dressing.
Wings
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Big Bear Burger$16.00
Two 4 oz smash burgers with bacon lettuce, tomato, & onion on brioche.
- Big Bear Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast tossed in Nashville hot saucefinished with jalepeno purple cabbage slaw.
- Georgia Peach Burger$18.00
Two 4 oz lamb burgers, bacon, goat cheese spread, BBQ peach chutney, lettuce, tomato, & onion on a brioche bun.
- Rueben$15.00
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, Swiss & 1000 island on marbled Rye.
Sides
Entrees
- Bolognese$26.00
Groound beef, italian sausage, & bacon simmered in house marinara and tosssed with hand cut pasta. Finished with shaved parmesan.
- Bone in Pork Chop$32.00
Brown sugar bacon grits with red-eye gravy and seasonal vegetable
- Chicken in Parchment$26.00
Pasta, adijon cream sauce, kale, two 6 oz chicken breasts topped with havarti and wrapped in parchment. Finished with roasted eoma tomato bruschetta.
- Meatloaf$28.00
Topped with cabernet veal demi-glace & served with garlic mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetable.
- Salmon$28.00
- Shrimp and Grits$27.00
Logan Turnpike Mill grits with anduille sausage, peppers, celery, & onions topped with blackened shrimp.
- Trout$30.00
Pan seared over Hoppin john with seasonal vegetables and finished with beaurre blanc.
Kid's Menu
N/A Beverages
- Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Decaf Coffe$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Fanta$3.00
- Fresh Lemonade$6.00
- Fruit Punch$3.00
- Ginger Ale$3.00
- Hot Tea$3.00
- Reg. Coffee$3.00
- San Pelligrino$7.50
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Sweet Tea$3.00
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
- Juice$4.00
- water
- Soda Water$3.00
- Half & half tea$3.00
- Arnold Palmer$3.00
- Root Beer$3.00