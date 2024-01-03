Big Belly Pulaski
Full Menu
Appetizers
- French Fries$3.49
Golden brown house fries.
- Bacon Cheese Fries- Small$7.99
House fries smothered with cheese and bacon.
- Bacon Cheese Fries- Large$10.99
House fries smothered with cheese and bacon.
- Onion Rings W/Boom Boom sauce$6.99
- Mozzarella Sticks W/Marinara sauce$6.99
- Fried Cheese Raviolis W/Marinara sauce$7.99
- Fried Mushrooms W/Marinara sauce$7.99
- Wings Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese$10.99
- Chicken Tenders W/Fries$7.99
- Cheesy Bread W/Marinara Sauce$6.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
- Steak Quesadilla$10.99
- Jalapeno Poppers$7.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Mac & Cheese Bites$8.49
Served with marinara sauce
- Fried Calamari$10.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Big Belly Sampler(Fried Mushrooms,Mozz Sticks and Mac & Cheese Bites)$10.99
Served with marinara sauce
Salads
- Side Salad$4.99
Iceberg lettuce,spring mix,onions,cucumbers,tomatoes.
- Garden Salad$6.99
Iceberg lettuce,spring mix,onions,cucumbers,tomatoes.
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.99
Grilled chicken strips,Iceberg lettuce,spring mix,onions,cucumbers,tomatoes.
- Greek SaladChef Salad$10.99
Iceberg lettuce,spring mix,onions,cucumbers,tomatoes, banana peppers,feta & kalamata olives.
- Chef Salad$10.99
Iceberg lettuce,spring mix,onions,cucumbers,tomatoes & diced eggs.
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Haburger$7.49
1/2 lb burger, mustard, ketchup,onions & pickles.
- Cheeseburger$7.99
1/2 lb burger, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions and yellow american cheese.
- Dynamite Cheeseburger$11.99
Two 1/2 lb burger, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions and yellow american cheese.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$8.99
1/2 lb burger, bacon strips,mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions and yellow american cheese.
- Spicy Cheeseburger$8.99
1/2 lb burger, mayo, onions, tomato, provolone cheese & giardiniera.
- Chicken Filet Sandwich$7.99
Crispy chicken,mayo,lettuce,tomato & onions.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.99
Grilled chicken,mayo,lettuce,tomato & onions.
- Fish Filet Sandwich$7.99
filet of flounder, tartar sauce, lettuce & yellow american cheese.
- Gyro$7.99
Lamb, tzatziki sauce,lettuce,tomato & onions.
- Chicken Gyro$7.99
Chicken, tzatziki sauce,lettuce,tomato & onions.
Main Entree
- Pasta With Tomato Sauce$9.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Pasta With Meatsauce$11.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Pasta With Meatball$11.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Tortellini With Tomato Sauce$11.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Penne With Vodka Sauce$12.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Cheese Raviolis$10.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Meat Raviolis$11.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Manicotti$10.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Lasagna$14.99
Served with salad and rolls.
- Chicken Parmesan$13.99
Served over pasta with salad and rolls.
- Big Belly Duet$17.99
Our famous lasagna & chicken parmesan pasta served with salad and rolls.
- Eggplant Parmesan$12.99
Served over pasta with salad and rolls.
- Chicken Marsala W/Mushrooms$14.99
Served over pasta with salad and rolls.
- Chicken Alfredo Pasta$14.99
Served over pasta with salad and rolls.
- Shrimp Alfredo Pasta$16.99
Served over pasta with salad and rolls.
- Mystic Alfredo Pasta$17.99
Creamy chicken, shrimp and spinach in Alfredo sauce served with salad and rolls.
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo Pasta$16.99
Served overpasta with salad and rolls.
- Shrimp Scampi Pasta$16.99
Served over pasta with salad and rolls.
- Fried Fish Platter$11.99
Fried filet of flounder, golden brown french fries served with salad and rolls.
- The Fisherman Platter$17.99
Fried filet of fliunder, butterfly shrimp & golden brown french fries served with salad and rolls.
Subs
- 8" Chicken Philly$8.99
Grilled chicken,yellow american cheese, mayo,onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
- 12" Chicken Philly$11.99
Grilled chicken,yellow american cheese, mayo,onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
- 8" Steak Philly$8.99
Steak, white american cheese, mayo,onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
- 12" Steak Philly$11.99
Steak, white american cheese, mayo,onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
- 8" Big Daddy Philly$9.99
Steak, grilled chicken,white american cheese, mayo,onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
- 12" Big Daddy Philly$12.99
Steak, grilled chicken,white american cheese, mayo,onions, green peppers & mushrooms.
- 8" Chicken Parm$8.99
Crispy chicken, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Chicken Parm$11.99
Crispy chicken, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 8" Eggplant Parm$8.99
Eggplant, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Eggplant Parm$11.99
Eggplant, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 8" Meatball Parm$8.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Meatball Parm$11.99
Meatballs, marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 8" Spicy Sausage Parm$8.99
Spicy sliced sausage,marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 12" Spicy Sausage Parm$11.99
Spicy sliced sausage,marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese.
- 8" Grilled Chicken Sub$8.99
Grilled chicken strips, provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 12" Grilled Chicken Sub$11.99
Grilled chicken strips, provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 8" Combo Mombo$8.99
Ham,turkey,salami,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 12" Combo Mombo$11.99
Ham,turkey,salami,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 8" Italian Sub$8.99
Ham,pepperoni,salami,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 12" Italian Sub$11.99
Ham,pepperoni,salami,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 8" Ham & Cheese$8.99
Ham,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 12" Ham & Cheese$11.99
Ham,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 8' Turkey & Cheese$8.99
Turkey,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 12" Turkey & Cheese$11.99
Turkey,provolone cheese, mayo,lettuce,tomato,onions,banana peppers & italian dressing
- 8" Tuna Salad$8.99
Tuna salad,mayo,lettuce,onions,banana peppers & sweet onion sauce.
- 12" Tuna Salad$11.99
Tuna salad,mayo,lettuce,onions,banana peppers & sweet onion sauce.
Stromboli/Calzone
- Cheese Stromboli$8.50
Filled with mozzarella cheese.
- Cheese Calzone$8.50
Filled with mozzarella & ricotta cheese.
- Meat Lover Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni,ham,sausage,beef, bacon & mozzarella cheese.
- Meat Lover Calzone$10.99
Pepperoni,ham,sausage,beef, bacon, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
- Super Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni,sausage,mushrooms,onios,red peppers,black olives & mozzarella cheese.
- Super Calzone$10.99
Pepperoni,sausage,mushrooms,onios,red peppers,black olives, ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
- Steak Stromboli$11.99
Steak,mushrooms,onions,green peppers & mozzarella cheese.
- Steak Calzone$11.99
Steak,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Stromboli$11.99
Grilled chicken,mushrooms,onions,green peppers & mozzarella cheese.
- Chicken Calzone$11.99
Grilled chicken,mushrooms,onions,green peppers,ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
- Garden Stromboli$10.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper,black olives & mozzarella cheese.
- Garden Calzone$10.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper,black olives,ricotta & mozzarella cheese.
Pizza
Specialty Pizzas
- Flat Bread Hawaian$9.99
Ham & pineapple.
- Flat Bread Meat Lovers$10.99
Pepperoni,ham,sausage,beef & bacon
- Flat Bread Sweet Heat$10.99
Spicy sliced sausage, spicy chunky sausage & sweet roasted red peppers.
- Flat Bread New Yorker$10.99
Pepperoni & Spicy sliced sausage.
- Flat Bread Burgernator$10.99
Beef, bacon & yellow american cheese.
- Flat Bread Supreme$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage,mushrooms,onions,red peppers & black olives.
- Flat Bread BBQ Chicken$10.99
Barbeque chicken & ranch sauce.
- Flat Bread Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Buffalo chicken & ranch sauce.
- Flat Bread Garden$10.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper & black olives
- Flat Bread Greek Pizza$10.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper,black olives,feta, artichoke & kalamata olives.
- Flat Bread Steak Philly$10.99
Steak,mushrooms,onions & green peppers.
- Flat Bread Shrimp Fiesta$10.99
Grilled shrimp,garlic,roasted red onions,spinach & artichoke.
- Individual Hawaian$9.99
Ham & pineapple.
- Individual Meat Lovers$10.99
Pepperoni,ham,sausage,beef & bacon
- Individual Sweet Heat$10.99
Spicy sliced sausage, spicy chunky sausage & sweet roasted red peppers.
- Individual New Yorker$10.99
Pepperoni & Spicy sliced sausage.
- Individual Burgernator$10.99
Beef, bacon & yellow american cheese.
- Individual Supreme$10.99
Pepperoni, sausage,mushrooms,onions,red peppers & black olives.
- Individual BBQ Chicken$10.99
Barbeque chicken & ranch sauce.
- Individual Buffalo Chicken$10.99
Buffalo chicken & ranch sauce.
- Individual Garden$10.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper & black olives
- Individual Greek Pizza$10.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper,black olives,feta, artichoke & kalamata olives.
- Individual Steak Philly$10.99
Steak,mushrooms,onions & green peppers.
- Individual Shrimp Fiesta$10.99
Grilled shrimp,garlic,roasted red onions,spinach & artichoke.
- Small Hawaian$11.99
Ham & pineapple.
- Small Meat Lovers$14.99
Pepperoni,ham,sausage,beef & bacon
- Small Sweet Heat$13.99
Spicy sliced sausage, spicy chunky sausage & sweet roasted red peppers.
- Small New Yorker$12.99
Pepperoni & Spicy sliced sausage.
- Small Burgernator$13.99
Beef, bacon & yellow american cheese.
- Small Supreme$14.99
Pepperoni, sausage,mushrooms,onions,red peppers & black olives.
- Small BBQ Chicken$14.99
Barbeque chicken & ranch sauce.
- Small Buffalo Chicken$14.99
Buffalo chicken & ranch sauce.
- Small Garden$13.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper & black olives
- Small Greek Pizza$13.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper,black olives,feta, artichoke & kalamata olives.
- Small Steak Philly$14.99
Steak,mushrooms,onions & green peppers.
- Small Shrimp Fiesta$14.99
Grilled shrimp,garlic,roasted red onions,spinach & artichoke.
- Medium Hawaian$13.99
Ham & pineapple.
- Medium Meat Lovers$17.99
Pepperoni,ham,sausage,beef & bacon
- Medium Sweet Heat$16.99
Spicy sliced sausage, spicy chunky sausage & sweet roasted red peppers.
- Medium New Yorker$14.99
Pepperoni & Spicy sliced sausage.
- Medium Burgernator$16.99
Beef, bacon & yellow american cheese.
- Medium Supreme$17.99
Pepperoni, sausage,mushrooms,onions,red peppers & black olives.
- Medium BBQ Chicken$17.99
Barbeque chicken & ranch sauce.
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$17.99
Buffalo chicken & ranch sauce.
- Medium Garden$16.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper & black olives
- Medium Greek Pizza$16.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper,black olives,feta, artichoke & kalamata olives.
- Medium Steak Philly$17.99
Steak,mushrooms,onions & green peppers.
- Medium Shrimp Fiesta$18.99
Grilled shrimp,garlic,roasted red onions,spinach & artichoke.
- Large Hawaian$16.99
Ham & pineapple.
- Large Meat Lovers$20.99
Pepperoni,ham,sausage,beef & bacon
- LargeSweet Heat$19.99
Spicy sliced sausage, spicy chunky sausage & sweet roasted red peppers.
- Large New Yorker$17.99
Pepperoni & Spicy sliced sausage.
- Large Burgernator$19.99
Beef, bacon & yellow american cheese.
- Large Supreme$20.99
Pepperoni, sausage,mushrooms,onions,red peppers & black olives.
- Large BBQ Chicken$20.99
Barbeque chicken & ranch sauce.
- Large Buffalo Chicken$20.99
Buffalo chicken & ranch sauce.
- Large Garden$19.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper & black olives
- Large Greek Pizza$19.99
Spinach,mushrooms, onions,red pepper,black olives,feta, artichoke & kalamata olives.
- Large Steak Philly$20.99
Steak,mushrooms,onions & green peppers.
- Large Shrimp Fiesta$21.99
Grilled shrimp,garlic,roasted red onions,spinach & artichoke.