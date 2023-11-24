2x points now for loyalty members
Big Biang
Food Menu
Food Items
- Big Biang Traditional$12.00
Traditional/Chicken/Steak options
- Spicy Chicken Curry$16.00
- Fried Enoki$7.00
- Chicken Jalapeno Eggrolls$8.00
2 per order w/ Spicy Mayo
- Cream Cheese & Onion Wontons$7.00
6 wontons with sweet chili sauce
- One Way Fried Chicken$13.00
Finger lickin fried chicken in our signature sauce
- Goku Steak$20.00
Grilled Steak for the table
- Chipotle Garlic Shrimp$13.00
- Cumin Braised Beef Noodles$17.00
- Just a Salad$6.00
- Side Spicy Mayo$0.50
- Side Lemon Dill Mayo$0.50
- Side Sweet Chili$0.50
Big Biang Location and Ordering Hours
(682) 521-6928
Closed • Thanksgiving