Big Blue Thai BBQ 2679 Commercial ST SE Parking Lot Of
Lunch Special
- #1 Tasty Grilled Pork$14.00
Slice grilled pork with spicy tamarind dipping sauce served with Thai jasmine rice and side salad
- #2 Spicy Peanut Curry$13.00
Choice of chicken or tofu with peanut red curry sauce, cabbage, carrots, zucchini, roast peanuts, top with green onion and cilantro served with rice
- #3 Satay Combo$16.00
4 skewers Grilled marinated chicken Served with peanut sauce, fresh cucumber salad, thai jasmine rice, and house salad
- #4 Green Curry$13.00
Zucchini, long an fruit, basil, carrots with green curry sauce served with rice
Appetizer
- Coconut Shrimp$10.00
6pcs fried coconut shrimp served with sweet & sour sauce
- Pot Stickers$9.00
Deep Fried Chicken Pot Stickers
- Vegetarian Crispy Rolls$8.00
Silver noodle, cabbage, celery, carrots with sweet &sour dipping
- Crispy Tofu$9.00
Deep fried tofu served with peanut sauce & special sweet chili sauce
- Chicken Satay$14.00
5 chicken skeweers Served with peanut sauce and cucumber salad
- Fresh Garden Roll$11.00
Rice paper wrapped with grilled pork, mixed green, carrot, cucumber, mint and cilantro served with sweet sour sauce & peanut sauce.
Salad
- Spicy Papaya Salad$16.00
Green papaya, fresh garlic, thai chili, tomatoes, carrots mixed with sweet tamarind and lime served over fresh green with a wedge of cabbage
- Spicy Grilled Pork Salad$19.00
Grilled pork, mixed shallot, green onion, mint, cilantro, basil, toasted rice powder in spicy lime dressing
- Big Blue Salad$12.00
Mixed greed, tomatoe, red onions, cucumber, and carrot with special peanut dressing on the side
Curry & Soup
- Blue Green Curry$16.00
BBQ Pork Zucchini, longan fruit, basil with green curry coconut sauce served with rice.
- Spicy Peanut Curry$16.00
Peanut curry sauce, cabbage, carrots, zucchini , roasted peanuts, green onion and cilantro served with rice.
- Tom Kha$13.00+
Coconut soup with chicken galangal, lemon grass, Kaffir lime leaves, cabbage, tomato, green onion and cilantro served with thai jasmine rice
BBQ
- Grilled Pork & Papaya Combo$20.00
Grilled pork and small side green papaya salad served with spicy tamarind dipping sauce and thai jasmine rice
- Tasty Thai Grilled Pork$18.00
Is on a bed of mixed greens served with cucumber, spicy Tamarind dipping sauce and Thai jasmine rice.
- Moo Ping (4pcs)$18.00
Grilled marinated pork skewers served with spicy lime sauce
- Beef Skewers (4pcs)$20.00
Beef ribeye skewers served with spicy lime sauce. Extra delicious for the beef lover in love