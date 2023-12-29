2x points now for loyalty members
Big Boy WI N63W23675 Main Street 102R
FOOD
Entrees
- Original Big Boy$9.99
Two fresh seasoned beef patties on a sesame seed bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce and special Big Boy sauce. Served with fries.
- Ohio Style Big Boy$9.99
Two beef patties on a sesame seed bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, Tartar sauce. Served with fries.
- California Style Big Boy$9.99
2 beef patties on a sesame seed bun, American cheese, shredded lettuce, Red Relish. Served with fries.
- Super Big Boy$12.99
Four fresh seasoned beef patties on a sesame seed bun with American cheese, shredded lettuce and special Big Boy sauce. Served with fries. Try our Ohio style (Tarter Sauce) or California style (Red Relish)
- Best Cheeseburger on the Planet$13.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty, American cheese, tomato, red onion, pickles, shredded lettuce, mayo, mustard and red relish on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Swiss Miss$11.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty, Swiss cheese, shredded lettuce and tartar sauce on a toasted rye bun. Served with fries.
- Brawny Lad$11.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty topped with butter and a slice of raw onion on a toasted rye bun. Served with fries.
- Dolly Chicken Sandwich$11.99
Hand breaded fried chicken breast, pickles, tartar sauce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with fries.
- Slim Jim$11.99
Lean ham, Swiss cheese, tomato, iceberg lettuce and Slim Jim sauce on sesame seed French bread. Served with fries.
- Cheeseburger$10.99
A fresh seasoned beef patty with American cheese. Served on a brioche bun. Served with fries.
Sauces
Appetizers
DRINKS
Shakes
Boozy Shakes
Canned Drinks
DESSERTS
Icecream
Cakes/Pies
RETAIL
Promo Items
- 1/4 Zip Pullover$39.99
- Air Freshener$1.99
- Banks$17.99
- Black Snap Back Hat$14.99
- Can Koozie$4.99
- Coffee - Box$9.99
- Football Jersey$29.99
- Keychains$4.99
- Knit Beanie Hat$14.99
- Lip Balm Set$4.99
- Masks$6.99
- Pint Glasses$9.99
- Playing Cards$6.99
- Pop Sockets$3.99
- Postcards Set of 4$1.00
- Red Trucker Hats$9.99
- Salt & Pepper Shaker$7.99
- Scarves$14.99
- Snow Globe$19.99
- Stein w/ Free Beer$24.99
- T-Shirt$19.99
- Water Bottle$9.99
- Christmas Stocking$4.99
- Big Boy Seasoning$6.99
- Big Boy Special Sauce$8.99