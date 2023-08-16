Spend $40, save $5
SAVE05
Copied!
Spend $40, save $5
SAVE05
Copied!

FOOD

Pizza

Plain Pizza (Large)

$17.95

Plain Pizza (Medium)

$16.95

White Pizza (Large)

$20.95

White Pizza (Medium)

$19.95

Grandma Pizza

$21.95

Deep Dish Pizza

$20.95

Sicilian Pizza

$20.95

Cauliflower Crust Pizza (12")

$15.95

Gluten Free Pizza (12")

$14.95

Specialty Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Spicy chicken with ranch or blue cheese

Tortellini Alfredo Pizza

$23.95

Penne Vodka Pizza

$23.95

Baked Ziti Pizza

$23.95

Veggie Pizza

$23.95

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli & tomato

Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$23.95

Cheesesteak Pizza

$25.95

Peppers, onions, American cheese & mozzarella

Supreme Pizza

$23.95

Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions

Margherita Pizza

$21.95

Fresh Ovoline cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & olive oil

Bacon and Tomato Pizza

$23.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$23.95

Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing & mozzarella

Chicken Francaise Pizza

$23.95

Lightly egg battered chicken pieces with a Francaise sauce & light mozzarella cheese

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$24.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza

$23.95

Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza

$23.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$23.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & bacon (your choice, Red or White)

Calzones

Ricotta & Cheese Calzone (Small)

$13.95

Ricotta & Cheese Calzone (Large)

$17.95

Stromboli

Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli (Small)

$10.95

Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli (Small)

$10.95

Cheesesteak Stromboli (Small)

$11.95

Served with peppers, onions & mushrooms

Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli (Small)

$10.95

Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli (Large)

$16.95

Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli (Large)

$16.95

Cheesesteak Stromboli (Large)

$17.95

Served with peppers, onions & mushrooms

Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli (Large)

$16.95

Appetizers

Bruschetta (4)

$9.95

Mozzarella Sicks (6)

$8.95

Served with a side of sauce

Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$9.95

Fried Calamari

$16.95

Zuchini Sticks

$10.95

Eggplant Rollatini (3)

$10.95

Zuppa di Mussles

$15.95

Prepared in either a fra diavolo, marinara or white sauce

Zuppa di Clams

$14.95

Chicken Fingers (5) w/ Fries

$10.95

Served with french fries

Salads

Chef Salad

$12.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Romaine lettuce with home-style croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles topped with your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken

Boom Boom Chicken Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes & red onions. Topped with breaded boom boom chicken

Caprese Salad

$12.95

Romaine lettuce with chopped roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze

Antipasto Salad

$13.95

Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, red onions and fresh mozzarella. Topped with rolls of ham, provolone & salami

Big Boy Salad

$11.95

Fresh spinach with mandarin oranges, sliced strawberries, pecans with feta cheese. Topped with blackened chicken.

Mackenzie Salad

$11.95

Iceberg lettuce with hardboiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chopped up bacon and green peppers. Topped with breaded chicken & drizzled with ranch.

Garden Salad

$9.95

Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes and red onions

Cold Subs

Ham & Provolone Sub (Small)

$10.95

Ham & Provolone Sub (Large)

$14.95

Ham, Provolone & Capicola Sub (Small)

$11.95

Ham, Provolone & Capicola Sub (Large)

$15.95

Ham, Provolone & Salami Sub (Small)

$11.95

Ham, Provolone & Salami Sub (Large)

$15.95

Ham, Provolone, Salami & Capicola Sub (Small)

$12.95

Ham, Provolone, Salami & Capicola Sub (Large)

$16.95

Roast Beef Sub (Small)

$10.95

Roast Beef Sub (Large)

$14.95

Roast Beef & Turkey Sub (Small)

$11.95

Roast Beef & Turkey Sub (Large)

$15.95

The Big Boy Sub (Small)

$12.50

Ham, prosciutto, capicolla, salami, pepperoni & provolone

The Big Boy Sub (Large)

$17.50

Ham, prosciutto, capicolla, salami, pepperoni & provolone

Tuna Sub (Small)

$9.95

Tuna Sub (Large)

$13.95

Turkey Sub (Small)

$9.95

Turkey Sub (Large)

$13.95

Turkey & Provolone Sub (Small)

$10.95

Turkey & Provolone Sub (Large)

$14.95

Hot Subs

Chicken Parmigiana Sub (Small)

$9.95

Chicken Parmigiana Sub (Large)

$13.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (Small)

$9.95

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (Large)

$13.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Small)

$9.95

Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Large)

$13.95

Sausage Parmigiana Sub (Small)

$9.95

Sausage Parmigiana Sub (Large)

$13.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub (Small)

$11.95

Shrimp Parmigiana Sub (Large)

$15.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub (Small)

$10.95

Veal Parmigiana Sub (Large)

$14.95

Veal California Sub (Small)

$10.95

Veal California Sub (Large)

$14.95

Chicken California Sub (Small)

$9.95

Chicken California Sub (Large)

$13.95

Grilled Chicken Sub (Small)

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Sub (Large)

$13.95

Pepper and Egg Sub (Small)

$9.95

Pepper and Egg Sub (Large)

$13.95

Wraps

Belly Buster Wrap

$12.00

Chicken fingers, French fries, mozzarella sticks & onion rings with tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of fries.

Boom Boom Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato & American cheese with boom boom sauce

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$11.50

Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato with ranch

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$11.50

Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing

Chicken Parm Wrap

$11.50

Breaded chicken with your choice of vodka or tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Monte Cristo Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Roast Beef Melt Wrap

$11.50

Sautéed roast beef with fried onions topped with melted Swiss cheese

Siciliano Wrap

$11.50

Eggplant with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze

Slick Rick Wrap

$12.50

Veggie Wrap

$11.50

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Panini

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with balsamic glaze

Monte Cristo Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers & balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$12.00

Breaded chicken with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese

Veggie Panini

$12.00

Eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze

Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Panini

$13.00

Sausage and broccoli rabe with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Panini

$12.00

Breaded chicken with your choice of vodka or tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese

Chicken Rustico Panini

$12.00

Grilled chicken, fried onions & bacon topped with Swiss cheese

Turkey Club Panini

$12.00

Thinly sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo topped with yellow American cheese

Philly Cheesesteaks

California Cheesesteak (Small)

$10.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo

California Cheesesteak (Large)

$14.95

Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo

Pizza Steak (Small)

$10.95

Mozzarella and tomato sauce

Pizza Steak (Large)

$14.95

Mozzarella and tomato sauce

Cheesesteak (Small)

$9.95

Cheesesteak (Large)

$13.95

Chicken Entrees

Chicken Saltimbocca

$18.50

Chiccken Murphy

$18.50

Chicken Parmigiana

$18.50

Chicken Piccata

$18.50

Chicken Scarpariella

$18.50

Chicken Marsala

$18.50

Chicken Francaise

$18.50

Seafood Entrees

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$19.25

Mussels Marinara

$19.20

Shrimp Scampi

$19.75

Shrimp Marinara

$19.75

Shrimp Parmigiana

$19.75

Seafood Combo (Seasonal)

$27.95

Veal Entrees

Veal Parmigiana

$24.00

Veal Marsala

$24.00

Veal Piccata

$24.00

Specialty Pastas

Baked Cheese Ravioli (6)

$15.50

Baked Ziti

$16.00

Cavaelli & Broccoli

$16.50

Cavatelli Napoli

$18.50

Eggplant Parmesean

$17.00

Eggplant Rollatini

$17.00

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.50

Lasagna

$17.95

Meat Sauce w/ Pasta

$16.95

Pasta Primavera

$16.50

Penne with Vodka Sauce

$16.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$15.50

Spaghetti & Sausage

$15.50

Stuffed Rigatino in Vodka Sauce

$19.95

Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Tortellini Carbonara

$17.50

Side Dishes

French Fries

$5.95

Garlic Bread

$5.95

Sausages (2)

$9.95

Meatballs (3)

$9.95

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.95

Healthy Eats

Blackened Chicken with Broccoli Alfredo

$19.50

Blackened Shrimp with Broccoli Alfredo

$19.95

Grilled Chicken with Broccoli

$18.50

Grilled Salmon with Broccoli

$23.00

Wings

Boneless Wings (6)

$12.95

Your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Boom Boom

Chicken Wings (6)

$10.95

Your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Sweet Chili, Boom Boom

BEVERAGE

Cans

Pepsi Can

Pepsi Can

$1.50
Diet Pepsi Can

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50
Starry Lemon Lime Can

Starry Lemon Lime Can

$1.50
Crush Orange Can

Crush Orange Can

$1.50
Mtn Dew Can

Mtn Dew Can

$1.50
Crush Grape Can

Crush Grape Can

$1.50
Pepsi Real Sugar Can

Pepsi Real Sugar Can

$1.50

Bottles

Aquafina 16.9oz

Aquafina 16.9oz

$1.50
Pepsi 20oz

Pepsi 20oz

$2.50
Diet Pepsi 20oz

Diet Pepsi 20oz

$2.50
Crush Orange 20oz

Crush Orange 20oz

$2.50
Mtn Dew 20oz

Mtn Dew 20oz

$2.50
Starry Lemon Lime 20oz

Starry Lemon Lime 20oz

$2.50

Snapple

Snapple Iced Tea 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Peach 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Diet Iced Tea 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Diet Peach 16oz

$2.50

Snapple Raspberry 16oz

$2.50

Jarritos

Sidral Mundet 12oz

$3.50

Mineragua 12.5oz

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin 12.5oz

$3.50

Jarritos Lime 12.5oz

$3.50

Jarritos Pineapple 12.5oz

$3.50

Stewart's

Stewart's Root Beer

$3.00

Stewart's Diet Root Beer

$3.00

Stewart's Black Cherry

$3.00

Stewart's Cream Soda

$3.00

Stewart's Orange & Cream

$3.00

Liters

Pepsi 2 Liter

Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.50
Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

Diet Pepsi 2 Liter

$4.50