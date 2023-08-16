Big Boy's Pizza
Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Spicy chicken with ranch or blue cheese
Tortellini Alfredo Pizza
Penne Vodka Pizza
Baked Ziti Pizza
Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, broccoli & tomato
Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Cheesesteak Pizza
Peppers, onions, American cheese & mozzarella
Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, peppers & onions
Margherita Pizza
Fresh Ovoline cheese, plum tomato sauce, basil & olive oil
Bacon and Tomato Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Breaded chicken, bacon, ranch dressing & mozzarella
Chicken Francaise Pizza
Lightly egg battered chicken pieces with a Francaise sauce & light mozzarella cheese
Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Eggplant Parmigiana Pizza
Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & bacon (your choice, Red or White)
Stromboli
Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli (Small)
Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli (Small)
Cheesesteak Stromboli (Small)
Served with peppers, onions & mushrooms
Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli (Small)
Chicken Parmigiana Stromboli (Large)
Pepper, Onions, Mushrooms, Pepperoni & Mozzarella Stromboli (Large)
Cheesesteak Stromboli (Large)
Pepperoni & Cheese Stromboli (Large)
Appetizers
Bruschetta (4)
Mozzarella Sicks (6)
Served with a side of sauce
Buffalo Mozzarella Sticks (6)
Fried Calamari
Zuchini Sticks
Eggplant Rollatini (3)
Zuppa di Mussles
Prepared in either a fra diavolo, marinara or white sauce
Zuppa di Clams
Chicken Fingers (5) w/ Fries
Served with french fries
Salads
Chef Salad
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce with home-style croutons and parmesan cheese tossed in creamy Caesar
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Iceberg lettuce with cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, blue cheese crumbles topped with your choice of breaded or grilled buffalo chicken
Boom Boom Chicken Salad
Romaine lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes & red onions. Topped with breaded boom boom chicken
Caprese Salad
Romaine lettuce with chopped roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes and fresh mozzarella drizzled with balsamic glaze
Antipasto Salad
Iceberg lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, black and green olives, roasted red peppers, red onions and fresh mozzarella. Topped with rolls of ham, provolone & salami
Big Boy Salad
Fresh spinach with mandarin oranges, sliced strawberries, pecans with feta cheese. Topped with blackened chicken.
Mackenzie Salad
Iceberg lettuce with hardboiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, cucumber, chopped up bacon and green peppers. Topped with breaded chicken & drizzled with ranch.
Garden Salad
Iceberg lettuce with cucumbers, black and green olives, cherry tomatoes and red onions
Cold Subs
Ham & Provolone Sub (Small)
Ham & Provolone Sub (Large)
Ham, Provolone & Capicola Sub (Small)
Ham, Provolone & Capicola Sub (Large)
Ham, Provolone & Salami Sub (Small)
Ham, Provolone & Salami Sub (Large)
Ham, Provolone, Salami & Capicola Sub (Small)
Ham, Provolone, Salami & Capicola Sub (Large)
Roast Beef Sub (Small)
Roast Beef Sub (Large)
Roast Beef & Turkey Sub (Small)
Roast Beef & Turkey Sub (Large)
The Big Boy Sub (Small)
Ham, prosciutto, capicolla, salami, pepperoni & provolone
The Big Boy Sub (Large)
Tuna Sub (Small)
Tuna Sub (Large)
Turkey Sub (Small)
Turkey Sub (Large)
Turkey & Provolone Sub (Small)
Turkey & Provolone Sub (Large)
Hot Subs
Chicken Parmigiana Sub (Small)
Chicken Parmigiana Sub (Large)
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (Small)
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub (Large)
Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Small)
Meatball Parmigiana Sub (Large)
Sausage Parmigiana Sub (Small)
Sausage Parmigiana Sub (Large)
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub (Small)
Shrimp Parmigiana Sub (Large)
Veal Parmigiana Sub (Small)
Veal Parmigiana Sub (Large)
Veal California Sub (Small)
Veal California Sub (Large)
Chicken California Sub (Small)
Chicken California Sub (Large)
Grilled Chicken Sub (Small)
Grilled Chicken Sub (Large)
Pepper and Egg Sub (Small)
Pepper and Egg Sub (Large)
Wraps
Belly Buster Wrap
Chicken fingers, French fries, mozzarella sticks & onion rings with tomato sauce & mozzarella. Served with side of fries.
Boom Boom Chicken Wrap
Your choice of breaded or grilled chicken with lettuce, tomato & American cheese with boom boom sauce
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Breaded chicken with crispy bacon, lettuce & tomato with ranch
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Your choice of grilled or breaded chicken with romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & creamy Caesar dressing
Chicken Parm Wrap
Breaded chicken with your choice of vodka or tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
Monte Cristo Wrap
Grilled chicken with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Roast Beef Melt Wrap
Sautéed roast beef with fried onions topped with melted Swiss cheese
Siciliano Wrap
Eggplant with roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella with balsamic glaze
Slick Rick Wrap
Veggie Wrap
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, fresh spinach and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Panini
Caprese Panini
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers with balsamic glaze
Monte Cristo Panini
Grilled chicken, roasted red peppers & balsamic glaze
Buffalo Chicken Panini
Breaded chicken with American cheese, lettuce, tomato & blue cheese
Veggie Panini
Eggplant, roasted red peppers, spinach and mushrooms with fresh mozzarella & balsamic glaze
Sausage and Broccoli Rabe Panini
Sausage and broccoli rabe with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Parm Panini
Breaded chicken with your choice of vodka or tomato sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese
Chicken Rustico Panini
Grilled chicken, fried onions & bacon topped with Swiss cheese
Turkey Club Panini
Thinly sliced turkey breast with bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo topped with yellow American cheese
Philly Cheesesteaks
California Cheesesteak (Small)
Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions & mayo
California Cheesesteak (Large)
Pizza Steak (Small)
Mozzarella and tomato sauce
Pizza Steak (Large)
