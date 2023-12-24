Big Cheezees Pub and Grub 404 Southard Street
Food
Starters
- Cheddar Poppers$8.96
- Cheese Curds$8.96
- Tender no fries$9.96
Add fries to your order over here
- Chicken Wings$13.96
Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Chips & Beer Cheese$9.96
- Chips & Guacamole$10.96
- Chips & Queso$9.96
- French Fries$5.96
- Funnel Fries$11.00
Sprinkled with powdered sugar
- House Made Pork Rinds$7.96
- Mac & Cheese Bites$9.96
- Mozzarella Sticks$8.96
- Onion Rings$8.96
- Pickle Fries$9.96
- Pub Fries$12.96
French Fries. beer cheese, and Bacon
- Smoked Chicken Wings$15.96
Served with ranch or blue cheese
- Smoked Fish Dip$13.96
Served with pita chips
- Sweet Potato Fries$6.96
- Peel & Eat Shrimp$14.96+
- French Fry Flight$6.69
Breads
- Stromboli$15.96+
Rolled and baked, then filled with Italian cheezee and up to 3 toppings
- Cheezee Bread$10.96+
- Zippy Bread$15.69
Zippy bread covered in mozzarella, housemade garlic cream cheese spread and jalapeños
- Bread Sticks$5.96
Covered in garlic butter and sprinkled with Parmesan, served with a side of pizza sauce
Pizzas
- Little Italy$17.96+
Pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onion, banana peppers, black olives, cheese
- Deluxe$17.96+
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onion , cheese
- Aloha$17.96+
Ham, bacon,pineapple, extra cheese
- BBQ Chicken$17.96+
BBQ sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, cheese
- Parmesan$17.96+
Chicken, toamto, extra cheese, with garlic butter crust, sprinkled with parmesan cheese
- Carnivore$17.96+
Bacon, Ham, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage,
- Big Daddy$17.96+
Extra cheese, ground beef, pepperoni, onion, green peppers, banana peppers
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$17.96+
Chicken, bacon,cheese,with ranch dressin
- Create Your Own Pizza$10.95+
Extra Sauces & Sides
Salads
Barbecue
Main
Burgers
Drinks
Bottled Beer
- Athletic Free Wave IPA Bottle$6.75
- Bud Bottle$5.50
- Bud LIght Bottle$5.25
- Colt 45 Bottle$4.75
- Coors Light Bottle$4.75
- Dos Equis XX Bottle$6.75
- LAgunitas Hopper Refresher Bottle$4.75
- Leinenkugels Bottle$4.75
- Michelob Ultra Bottle$5.50
- Mickeys Bottle$4.75
- MIller Light Bottle$5.25
- Modela Bottle$6.75
- St Pauli N/A Bottle$6.75
- Twisted Tea Bottle$5.00
- Yuengling Bottle$5.50
- Angry Orchard Bottle$6.75
- Becks Bottle$6.75
- Corona Bottle$6.75
- Corona Light Bottle$6.75
- Franziskaner Bottle$6.75
- Goose Island IPA Bottle$6.75
- Heineken Bottle$6.75
- Heineken Silver Bottle$6.75
- Land Shark Bottle$6.75
- Red Stripe Bottle$6.75
- Smirnoff Ice Bottle$6.75
- Stella Bottle$7.00
- Stella Cider Bottle$6.75
- Heineken 00$7.25
Canned Beer
- Bud Can$4.75
- Bud Light Can$4.75
- Bush Can$4.75
- Cart 5 Lime Lager Can$4.75
- Colt 45 Can$4.75
- Coors Light Can$4.75
- HIgh Noon Mango Can$7.00
- High Noon Peach Can$7.00
- High Noon Pinapple Can$7.00
- John Daly Seltzers Can$10.00
- Miller Light Can$4.75
- Natural Light Can$3.50
- PBR Can$4.75
- Rolling Rock Can$4.75
- Sunny D Seltzer Can$8.00
- Yuengling Can$4.75
- Yuengling Flight Can$4.75
Bottle Wine
- Snoop 19 Cali Red Bottle$28.00
- Snoop 19 Red Blend Bottle$25.00
- Bogle Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle$23.00
- Bogle Port Bottle$30.00
- Bogle Sauvignon Blanc Bottle$23.00
- Bogle Chardonnay Bottle$23.00
- Bogle Pinot Grigio Bottle$23.00
- Prosecco Bottle$27.00
- Snoop Sparling Wine Bottle$27.00
- Snoop 19 Rose Bottle$25.00
- 20 Acres Cab Sauv$38.00
- 20 Acres Chardonnay$38.00
- Jugger Cab Sauv$49.00
- Jugger Chardonnay$49.00
- Jugger Pinot Noir$49.00