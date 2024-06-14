Big Daddy BBQ 6535 East Main Street
Food
BBQ Ribs/Rib Tips
BBQ Smoked Chicken
Meals and Samplers
Sandwiches
- Big Daddy Brisket Sandwich
1/2 pound. Meat$14.00
- Big Daddy Brisket Sandwich Combo
1/2 pound. Meat$18.00
- Lil' Daddy Brisket Sandwich
1/4 pound. Meat$9.00
- Lil' Daddy Brisket Sandwich Combo
1/4 pound. Meat$13.00
- Hogzilla Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/2 pound. Meat$12.00
- Hogzilla Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
1/2 pound. Meat$16.00
- Lil' Hogzilla Jr. Pulled Pork Sandwich
1/4 pound. Meat$8.00
- Lil' Hogzilla Jr. Pulled Pork Sandwich Combo
1/4 pound. Meat$12.00
- Brisket by the Pound$24.00
- Pulled Pork by the Pound$18.00
Burgers/ Dogs / Fries
- The Big Sloppy Burger
Meat. Smoked, chopped hamburger with sautéed onions, cheese, and mayo on a sub bun. (A better burger)$10.00
- All Beef Hot Dog in BBQ Sauce$3.00
- Daddy's Dogs
Includes 2 hot dogs, fries & drink$7.00
- Hot Mess Fries
Fries smothered with sauce, cheese, brisket or pulled pork, and coleslaw$12.00
Sausages
- Big Boy Smoked Footlong
Footlong sausage smothered in BBQ sauce$10.00
- Big Boy Smoked Footlong Combo
Footlong sausage smothered in BBQ sauce$14.00
- The Chicago
Smothered in sauté onions and BBQ sauce$12.00
- The Chicago Combo
Smothered in sauté onions and BBQ sauce$16.00
- Belly Buster
Footlong sausage smothered in pulled pork, slaw, fries & BBQ sauce$14.00
Sides & More
- Big Sara's Mixed Greens$5.00
- Texas Toast$1.00
- Peach Cobbler$5.00
- Coleslaw$5.00
- Potato Salad$5.00
- Baked Beans$5.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Fries$4.00
- Mac & Cheese Pan$65.00
- Big Sara's Mixed Greens Pan$65.00
- Baked Beans Pan$65.00
- Potato Salad Pan$65.00
- Coleslaw Pan$65.00
- Peach Cobbler Pan$60.00
- Pop$1.50
- Water$1.50
- Extra Sauce$0.25
- Sweet Potatoes$5.00
- Dressing WITH gravy$5.00
- Dressing WITHOUT gravy$5.00
- White Bread$1.00
- Cornbread Muffin$1.00
- Dressing pan$125.00
- Sweet 1/2$65.00
Chops
Fish
Sunday Special
Big Daddy BBQ 6535 East Main Street Location and Ordering Hours
(614) 749-1307
Closed • Opens Friday at 11AM