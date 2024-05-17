NEW - Big Dogs - Bayville
Beverage
Stacked Milkshakes
- Vanilla Milkshake$6.50
- Chocolate Milkshake$6.50
- Strawberry Milkshake$6.50
- Churro Twist Milkshake$7.95
Caramel Iced Cream, Blended With Cinnamon Sugar, Topped With Whipped Cream, Cinnamon Sugar, Caramel Sauce, & A Fresh Churro Bite
- Peanut Butter Fudge Punch Milkshake$7.95
Buttercream Ice Cream, Layered With Peanut Butter, Chocolate Fudge, Topped With Whipped Cream, Fudge, & A Mini Reeses Cup
- Cookies N' Cream Milkshake$7.95
Choice Of Vanilla Or Mint Ice Cream, Blended With Oreo Cookies, Topped With Whipped Cream, Crushed Oreos, & A Cherry
- M&M Milkshake$7.95
Choice Of Chocolate Or Vanilla Ice Cream, Blended With M&Ms, Topped With Whipped Cream, Mini M&Ms & A Cherry
- Black & White Milkshake$6.50
Smoothies & Refreshers
Bottled Drinks
Food
Desserts
Crispy Fries & Sides
- Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Small Seasoned Fry$4.19
- Large Seasoned Fry$7.49
- Bacon & Queso Fries$7.99
- Chili Cheese Fries$7.99
Topped With House Queso & House Chili
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Small Sweet Potato Fry$6.99
- Large Sweet Potato Fry$9.99
- Loaded Sweet Fries$7.99
Crispy Sweet Fries Tossed In Cinnamon Sugar & Drizzled In House Sweet Cream Cheese
Mac Bowls
Big Dog Burgers
- Classic Cheese$8.50
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Mayo
- All American$8.99
Bacon, American Cheese, Sautéed Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Pickles
- Mushroom Bleu$8.99
Sauteed Mushrooms, Crumbled Bleu Cheese, House Aioli, Bacon
- Smokey Sam$8.99
Frizzled Onions, Bacon, BBQ Sauce, House Aioli, Chedder Cheese
- Pizza Burger$8.99
House Made Marinara & Mozzarella Cheese
Housemade Apps
Big Dog Wings
Sandwiches & Wraps
- OG Chicken Sandwich$8.59
Crispy or Grilled Chicken, Big Dog Sauce & Pickles
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$8.49
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, House made Buffalo, Pickle & Bleu Cheese On A Brioche Bun
- Chicken BLT$9.50
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Bacon & House Aioli On A Brioche Bun
- Rodeo$9.50
Grilled Or Crispy Chicken, Bacon, BBQ Sauce Big Dog Sauce, Frizzled Onions & Cheddar Cheese
- Filet Mignon Sandwich$16.00
Grilled Filet, Sauteed Onions, Bacon, House made Demi Sauce & Cheddar Cheese
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$14.95
Choice Of Spinach Or Whole Wheat Wrap, Chopped Romaine Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Housemade Croutons, & House Caesar Dressing With Grilled Blackened Chicken
Cheesesteaks
Hot Dogs
- Big Dog Double Dog$12.95
2 Buns & 2 Dogs Each, Topped With Frizzled Onions, Queso & Big Dog Sauce
- Italian Hot Dog$9.00+
Fried Peppers, Fried Onions & Fried Potatoes
- Grilled Dog$3.75
All Beef Sabretts (Toppings Available)
- Chili Cheese Dog$6.50
A Charbroiled Hot Dog Topped With Our House Made Queso & Chili (Add Raw Onion $)
Little Dog Menu (Kids Menu)
Big Dog Trays
Big Dog Boxes
- Box Of OGS$105.00
12 of Our Signature OG Chickens, Comes with (2) 2 Liters
- Box Of Classics$90.00
12 of Our Classic Cheeses, Comes With (2) 2 Liters
- Box Of Small Dog Deluxes$95.00
12 Of Our SD Deluxes, Comes With (2) 2 Liters
- Box Of Buff Chicks$105.00
12 of Our Signature Buff Chick Sammies, Comes With (2) 2 Liters
- Box of Plain Janes$85.00
12 Of Our Plain Janes, With (2) 2 Liters