WE SERVE BURGERS & BUNS More
Big Grin Big Grin
Prime Burgers
- Big Grin Burger$8.25+
served with tomato, Patriot pickled, beef tallow onions under melted American cheese & grin sauce on an herb butter toasted potato bun
- Bacon Burger$14.95
Bourbon-maple glazed onion, american cheese, candied bacon
- Impossible Burger$13.75
Beer onions, Grin sauce, yellow mustard
- The Lovechild$11.75
Smashed prime burger, Iris’s sourdough pita, feta cheese, greek salad
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
marinated breast, tomato, swiss cheese, basil pesto, dill pickle
Buns
Sides
Dessert
Alcoholic Beverages
Big Grin Location and Ordering Hours
0000000000
Open now • Closes at 4PM