Big Grove Cedar Rapids
Food Menu
Bar Snacks
Starters
- Chicken Wings (Full)$16.25
Bone-in wings tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese
- Chicken Wings (Half)$10.50
Bone-in wings tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese
- Crispy Cauliflower$13.00
Battered, fried, and tossed in sauce of your choice, served with ranch or blue cheese
- Queso Dip$9.50
Queso blanco and pico de gallo, tortilla chips
- Loaded Bacon Cheese Fries$14.00
Crispy fries, queso, cheddar cheese, bacon, sour cream, pickled jalapeno, scallion
- Giant Pretzel$10.75
Baked, salted, and served with Boomtown beer cheese or Boetje’s spicy mustard
- Brewer's Board$16.75
Giant pretzel, house-made jagerwurst sausage, cornichons, sauerkraut, Boetje's spicy mustard, Boomtown beer cheese
- Rueben Bao Buns$12.00
House-made pastrami, sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, toasted caraway
- Garlic Shrimp$16.75
- Italian Meatballs$14.00
Pork and beef meatballs, marinara, provolone, pepper relish, basil, house-made focaccia.
- Boneless Chicken Wings$16.25
Diced and brined chicken thighs, tossed in the sauce of your choice and a side of ranch or blue cheese.
- Half Cauliflower Wings$8.00
Sandwiches
- Taphouse Burger$14.00
Single 13 | Double 15 American cheese, special sauce, bread and butter pickles, onions, brioche bun Add Egg 1.50 | Add Bacon Jam 2 Sub Impossible Patty 3
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.25
Buttermilk fried chicken, special sauce, bread and butter pickles, onion, brioche bun
- Jagerwurst$13.00
House-smoked jagerwurst sausage, sauerkraut, Boetje’s mustard, grilled onions, soft roll.
- Four Cheese Sandwich$14.00
White cheddar, provolone, swiss, parmesan, bechamel, aioli, pullman bread.
- Mexican Torta- Smoked Pork$15.00
Smoked pork shoulder, Cabbage and red onion slaw, dried chile salsa, pickled jalapeno, aioli, soft roll.
- Mexican Torta- Shrimp$15.00
Marinated shrimp, Cabbage and red onion slaw, dried chile salsa, pickled jalapeno, aioli, soft roll.
- Mexican Torta- Mushroom$15.00
Roasted mushrooms, Cabbage and red onion slaw, dried chile salsa, pickled jalapeno, aioli, soft roll.
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$13.00
Crispy eggplant, marinara, roasted garlic, provolone cheese, pepper relish, basil, house-made focaccia Request Vegan
Lighter Fare
- Simple Salad$9.25
Romaine, cucumber, red onion, focaccia croutons, fresh herbs & choice of dressing
- Tuna Poke Bowl$16.75
Marinated sushi-grade tuna, mango chutney, sesame carrots, edamame, cucumber, radish, Korean aioli, togarashi, scallions, on a bed of seasoned rice Sub Marinated Tofu
- (Vegan) Poke Bowl$16.75
Marinated Tofu, edamame, sesame carrots, cucumber, radish, Korean aioli, mango chutney, togarashi, and scallions. Vegan & gluten-free
Heartier Fare
Specials
Dessert
Kid's Menu
Dog Menu
To-Go Beer
- 1939 - 6-pack$10.00
This copper-hued, malt-forward amber ale honors our hometown Heisman winner and Iowa Football’s 1939 team, The “Ironmen”.
- Arms Race - 6-pack$11.00
Blurring the line between a pale ale and an IPA, this Big Grove classic features rich malt character and a massive Citra hop punch.
- Boomtown - 6-pack$10.00
You work hard. Demand the Premium! Brewed in the heart of Iowa City with the choicest Midwestern barley and select hops, this is a classic, easy-drinking beer.
- Citrus Surfer - 6-pack$11.00
Crushable waves of citrus with a smooth, refreshing finish. Our light and smooth citrus wheat is a twist on our award-winning wheat beers and bursts with real citrus.
- Double Blackberry - 4-pack$11.00
Featuring a beautiful magenta and violet hue, this one bursts with flavors of blackberries and boysenberries.
- Easy Eddy - 6-pack$12.00
Iowa’s top-selling IPA is hazy with tropical flavors of pineapple and mango. Easy Eddy is infinitely drinkable and relentlessly flavorful.
- Into The Woods 4-Pack$16.00
- Royal Eddy - 6-pack$13.00
Huge tropical hop notes from the irresponsible amounts of Citra and Talus dry hops. This big hazy is royally hazy and silky smooth.
- West Eddy - 6-pack$12.00
Tropical and stone fruit aromas ride big waves of bright citrus, guava, and punched-up peach flavors. Choose your own adventure with this refreshing and thirst-quenching West Coast IPA.
- A Real Nice Surprise - 4-pack$19.00
- Orange Mango CK Sparkling Water - 4-pack$22.00
Climbing Kites • Orange Mango 2.5mg THC • 5mg CBD 4-PACK • 12oz cans
- Peach Prickly Pear CK Sparkling Water - 4-pack$25.00
Peach Prickly Pear 5mg THC • 10mg CBD 4-PACK • 12oz cans
- Pineapple Passion Fruit CK Sparkling Water - 4-pack$25.00
Pineapple Passion Fruit 5mg THC • 10mg CBD 4-PACK • 12oz cans
- Mixed Berry CK Sparkling Water - 4-pack$28.00
Climbing Kites • Mixed Berry 10mg THC • 20mg CBD 4-PACK • 12oz cans
- CK Sparkling Water Variety 4-Pack$26.00
Orange Mango • 2.5mg THC • 5mg CBD Peach Prickly Pear • 5mg THC • 10mg CBD Pineapple Passion Fruit • 5mg THC • 10mg CBD Mixed Berry • 10mg THC • 20mg CBD
Backbar
Cans
Wine
Liquor
- Vodka$6.00
- Titos$7.00
- Double Vodka$12.00
- Double Titos$14.00
- Gin$6.00
- Double Gin$12.00
- Revelton$7.00
- Double Revelton$14.00
- Mulberry Revelton$7.00
- Double Mulberry Revelton
- Rum$6.00
- Double Rum$12.00
- Captain Morgan$7.00
- Double Captain Morgan$14.00
- Tequila$6.00
- Double Tequila$10.00
- Mezcal$7.00
- Double Mezcal$14.00
- Don Julio$9.00
- Double Don Julio$18.00
- Whiskey$6.00
- Double Whiskey$12.00
- Cedar Ridge$8.00
- Double Cedar Ridge$16.00
- Jameson$7.00
- Double Jameson$14.00
- Fireball$6.00
- Double Fireball$12.00
- Lagavulin 8$10.00
- Double Lagavulin 8$20.00
- Schnapps$5.00
- Double Schnapps$10.00
- Mcgillicuddys$6.00
- Double Mcgillicuddys$12.00
- Baileys$6.00
- Double Baileys$12.00
- Kahlúa$6.00
- Double Kahlúa$12.00
- Blue Curacao$5.00
- Double Blue Curacao$10.00
- Blackberry Brandy$5.00
- Double Blackberry Brandy$10.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Double Aperol$12.00
- Campari$6.00
- Double Campari$12.00
Cocktails
- Mule [Pint]$11.00
- Mulberry Mule [Pint]$11.00
- Paloma Mule [Pint]$11.00
- BG Bramble [Tulip]$11.00
- Margarita [Rocks]$11.00
- Old Fashioned [Rocks]$12.00
- Hibiscus Margarita [Rocks]$12.00
- Spiced Pear Sour [Rocks]$12.00
- Gold Rush [Rocks]$12.00
- Whiskey and Cream Cold Brew [Pint]$12.00
- Honey Lavender Spritz [Tulip]$11.00