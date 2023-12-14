Big Island Poke 3601 W Gandy Blvd
FOOD
BUILD YOUR OWN BOWLS
HOUSE BOWLS
- Aloha Chicken$11.95+
grilled chicken, pineapple, carrots, red cabbage, crunchy onions & scallions over white rice with spicy mayo.
- Arctic Blast$11.95+
spicy salmon and crab mix with cucumber, seaweed salad & scallions over brown rice with sesame soy
- Teriyaki Chicken$11.95+
grilled chicken, edamame, tomatoes, carrots, spinach & scallions over white rice with terivaki sauce
- Hawaiian$11.95+
fresh tuna, cucumber, edamame, avocado & scallions over sushi rice with sesame soy
- Lightning$12.95+
fresh tuna, salmon and shrimp with cucumber, edamame, avocado and scallions over sushi rice with sesame soy
- Spicy Tuna$11.95+
spicy tuna, mango, jalapeño, avocado & scallions over brown rice topped with sesame soy &spicy poke sauce
- Voodoo$12.95+
fresh house mix of tuna, crab mix, shrimp, mango and scallions with cucumber, edamame, &tomatoes, over sushi rice &quinoa with spicy mayo and eel sauce topped with fresh wonton chips
HOTDOGS
- Plain$3.25
- Hollywood$3.99
All beef hotdog, mustard, spicy mayo, diced red onions, avocado and bacon
- Kona OG$3.99
All beef hotdog with mustard, spicy mayo, our pineapple salsa which contains (pineapple, bell pepper, jalapeño, spanish onions, sour cream and mustard.)
- Banh Mi$3.99
All beef hot dog, pickled daikon, cilantro, jalapeño, spicy mayo
- Chi Town$3.99
All beef dog, red onions, green relish, mustard, sport peppers, tomatoes and pickle.
2 / $7 HOT DOGS
ACAI BOWLS
- Natural Bowl$8.99
açai blend, banana, fresh berries, granola & honey drizzle
- Dragon Berry Bowl$8.99
dragon fruit blend, granola, fresh berries, banana & honey drizzle
- Nutella Bowl$8.99
açai blend, banana, fresh berries, nutella & coconut flakes
- Build Your Own Acai$8.99
Build It How You Like It! Choose: 1 Base 4 Mix ins
EXTRA SAUCES
DRINKS
SMOOTHIES
- Tropical Mango$6.99+
mango, pineapple, strawberry, banana, soymilk & ice
- Acai Berry$6.99+
açai blend, blueberry, strawberry, banana & ice
- Peanut Butter Blast$6.99+
peanut butter, banana, honey, soymilk, chocolate drizzle & ice
- Nutella Peanut Butter$6.99+
peanut butter, nutella, peanut butter powder, protein powder. honey, soymilk, chocolate drizzle & ice
- Strawberry Banana$6.99+
strawberry, banana, agave & ice
- Dragon Paradise$6.99+
dragon fruit, pineapple, mango, banana, agave &ice
- Purple Haze$6.99+
blueberry, strawberry, protein powder, agave, almond milk, chocolate drizzle & ice
- Dream Green$6.99+
kale, spinach, mango, pineapple, strawberry, honey &ice