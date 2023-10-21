Big M Pizza E 75th 7501 Carnegie Ave
Hot Sandwiches
6oz roast beef, mushrooms, onions, gravy w/ garlic mashed potatoes
8oz Prime Rib, sliced Provolone, Grilled mushrooms and onions with side au jus and chips
3 meatballs, 2 oz marinara, 2 oz cheese blend, served with chips
4oz sub bun, 2oz cheese blend, 2 marinara, lettuce & tomato served with chips
7 inch link on sub bun, 2 oz marinara, 2 oz peppers & onions, 2oz cheese blend with chips
Cold Sandwiches
Chicken salad on croissant or wrap with chips or other side
Club sandwich on Texas Toast quartered Bavarian Ham, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Swiss and American Cheese, House Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato w/ chips or other side
Bavarian Ham, Genoa Salami, Capiccola, Mortadella, Provolone slice, onion & spices Orzo salad or other side
Tuna salad on croissant or wrap with chips or other side
Specialty Pizza
Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions and fresh mozzarella.
Grilled marinated chicken, signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes, asiago cheese topped with balsamic glaze
Layer of buffalo dressing on a bed of Big M's select cheeses, marinated buffalo chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce topped with asiago and parmesan cheeses and fresh basil....you can make it BBQ too!
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted garlic on a bed of an olive oil blend.
Roasted red and green peppers, roma tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, onions & fresh mushrooms
Premium pepperoni, House made crumbled sausage, banana peppers, black olives, sauteed mushrooms and onions.
Canadian ham, pepperoni, House made crumbled sausage & real bacon.
Fresh pineapple, Canadian ham and fresh mozzarella, all on a bed of select Big M's cheeses drizzled with balsamic glaze.
Fresh ricotta cheese, light sauce, basil, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheese.
Pastas
Blended with sausage, onions, banana peppers and green peppers in marinara topped with red pepper flakes.
Add meatball or sausage - $4.00
House made Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions in marinara sauce finished with parmesan.
Specialty Dinners
Hot Sides
Cold Sides
Drinks
Appetizers
Crispy savory egg rolls filled with shredded buffalo style chicken, jalapenos and cheddar cheese
Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted seasoned chicken, red/green peppers and tomatoes then topped with a cheddar/monterey jack cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Add celery & bleu cheese or ranch - $2.00 Slow apple smoked, choice of BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot or Mild, Cajun Dry Rub, Buffalo or Honey Mustard Extra Sauce $.75
Freshly dipped, fried and seasoned to perfection! Choice of sauces includes - BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo or Ranch. Comes with side with fries.
Fresh mozzarella breaded in house and fried
FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH RED & GREEN PEPPERS, CHEESE BLEND, SERVED WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM