Hot Sandwiches

Roast Beef Open Face w/ Texas Toast & Gravy
$14.00

6oz roast beef, mushrooms, onions, gravy w/ garlic mashed potatoes

Prime Rib on Pane Paillise
$16.00

8oz Prime Rib, sliced Provolone, Grilled mushrooms and onions with side au jus and chips

Meatball Sub 6 Inch
$14.00

3 meatballs, 2 oz marinara, 2 oz cheese blend, served with chips

Chicken Parmesan Sub 6 Inch
$14.00

4oz sub bun, 2oz cheese blend, 2 marinara, lettuce & tomato served with chips

Italian Sub 7 Inch
$13.00

7 inch link on sub bun, 2 oz marinara, 2 oz peppers & onions, 2oz cheese blend with chips

Eggplant Parmesan Sub
$13.00

Cold Sandwiches

Wraps & Subs - 6 inch
Chicken Salad
$12.00

Chicken salad on croissant or wrap with chips or other side

Club Sandwich
$14.00

Club sandwich on Texas Toast quartered Bavarian Ham, Bacon, Smoked Turkey, Swiss and American Cheese, House Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato w/ chips or other side

Italian Sub
$13.00

Bavarian Ham, Genoa Salami, Capiccola, Mortadella, Provolone slice, onion & spices Orzo salad or other side

Tuna Salad
$12.00

Tuna salad on croissant or wrap with chips or other side

Turkey & Swiss Croissant
$12.00
Italian Wrap
$13.00
Turkey & Swiss Wrap
$12.00
Tuna Salad Wrap
$12.00
Chicken Salad Wrap
$12.00

BYO Cheese Pizza

Small BYO Pizza
$11.00
Large BYO Pizza
$14.00
XLarge BYO Pizza
$16.00
1/2 Sheet BYO
$19.00

Specialty Pizza

Chicken Philly Pizza
$23.00

Grilled marinated chicken, roasted garlic, black olives, green peppers, roasted red peppers, onions and fresh mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan Pizza
$22.00

Grilled marinated chicken, signature sauce, fresh mozzarella, grated parmesan, roma tomatoes, asiago cheese topped with balsamic glaze

Buffalo Chicken Pizza
$21.00

Layer of buffalo dressing on a bed of Big M's select cheeses, marinated buffalo chicken drizzled with buffalo sauce topped with asiago and parmesan cheeses and fresh basil....you can make it BBQ too!

Margarita Pizza
$21.00

Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil and roasted garlic on a bed of an olive oil blend.

Veggie Pizza
$21.00

Roasted red and green peppers, roma tomatoes, banana peppers, black olives, onions & fresh mushrooms

Supreme Pizza
$23.00

Premium pepperoni, House made crumbled sausage, banana peppers, black olives, sauteed mushrooms and onions.

Meat Lovers Pizza
$23.00

Canadian ham, pepperoni, House made crumbled sausage & real bacon.

Hawaiian Pizza
$21.00

Fresh pineapple, Canadian ham and fresh mozzarella, all on a bed of select Big M's cheeses drizzled with balsamic glaze.

Big M Baller Pizza
$21.00

Fresh ricotta cheese, light sauce, basil, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheese.

Pastas

Served with toasted garlic bread
Tortellini Arrabbiata
$16.00

Blended with sausage, onions, banana peppers and green peppers in marinara topped with red pepper flakes.

Spaghetti Marinara
$12.00

Add meatball or sausage - $4.00

Rigatoni Salsiccia
$16.00

House made Italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions in marinara sauce finished with parmesan.

Specialty Dinners

Dinner item with 2 sides and garlic bread
Lasagna
$18.00
Spaghetti & Meatballs
$16.00
Chicken Parmesan w/ Rigatoni
$18.00
Eggplant Parmesan
$18.00
Chicken Marsala w/ Angel Hair Pasta
$18.00

Hot Sides

Mac N Cheese
$5.00
Garlic Mashed & Gravy
$5.00
Veggie Medley
$5.00
Pasta w/ Marinara
$5.00
Garlic Bread
$5.00

Cold Sides

Orzo Salad
$4.00
Antipasta Salad
$4.00

Drinks

20oz Soda
$2.50

Salads

Big M Salad
$10.00
Strawberry Spinach Salad
$10.00
Italian Chopped Salad
$10.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls
$11.00

Crispy savory egg rolls filled with shredded buffalo style chicken, jalapenos and cheddar cheese

Quesadilla
$13.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with roasted seasoned chicken, red/green peppers and tomatoes then topped with a cheddar/monterey jack cheese blend. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wings (6)
$10.00

Add celery & bleu cheese or ranch - $2.00 Slow apple smoked, choice of BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Hot or Mild, Cajun Dry Rub, Buffalo or Honey Mustard Extra Sauce $.75

Wings - Dozen
$18.00
Chicken Tenders
$9.00

Freshly dipped, fried and seasoned to perfection! Choice of sauces includes - BBQ, Honey Mustard, Buffalo or Ranch. Comes with side with fries.

Mozzarella Moons
$10.00

Fresh mozzarella breaded in house and fried

Cheese Quesadilla
$10.00

FLOUR TORTILLA STUFFED WITH RED & GREEN PEPPERS, CHEESE BLEND, SERVED WITH SALSA AND SOUR CREAM

Pizza Slice

Pizza by the Slice
$6.00