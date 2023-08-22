2x points now for loyalty members
Big Nick's BBQ,Soul Food,Wings
Food
Appetizers
Salads
Kid's Corner
Soul Sides
Momma's Mac
Baked Beans
Dirty Rice
Collard Greens
Yellow Rice
Green Beans
French Fries
Grits
Fried Okra
Potato Salad
Sweet Potato Casserole
Coleslaw
Corn Bread
Toast
Fried Green Tomatoes (3)
Hushpuppies (3)
Side Salad
8oz Side
16oz Side
32oz Side
Dinners
The "Veggie Plate"
Pick 4 veggies with your choice of bread.
Rib Dinner 1/3 Slab
Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Rib Dinner 1/2 Slab
Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Rib Dinner Full Slab
Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
The "Big Deal" 2 Meats
Your choice of ribs, smoked chicken, pulled pork and choice of bread.
The "Big Deal" 3 Meats
Your choice of ribs, smoked chicken, pulled pork and choice of bread.
Pulled Pork Dinner
Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Chopped Chicken Dinner
Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Brisket Dinner
Sliced or chopped. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Porkchop Dinner
2 Fried pork chops with 2 sides of your choice.
Half Chicken Dinner
Comes with 2 sides of your choice.
Rib Tip Dinner
Sandwiches
The "Walter"
Pulled pork with coleslaw.
The "Weezy"
Pulled pork with coleslaw.
Brisket Sandwich
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Chopped Chicken Sandwich
Sausage w/ Onions
Porkchop sandwich
The "Georgia Boy" Sandwich
Grilled shrimp, fried green tomatoes topped with sriracha sauce.
The Big Burger
Double burger with cheese, fully involved.
Turkey Legs
Seafood
Wings & Tenders
Desserts
Red Velvet Cake
Red Velvet Cheese Cake
Rainbow Cake
Pound Cake
Key Lime Cake
Key Velvet Cake
Strawberry Crunch Cake
Banana Pudding Cake
Chocolate Cake
Strawberry Shortcake
Pea Pickin' Cake
Peach Cobbler
Lemon Cake
Banana Pudding
Sweet Potato Pie
key lime cheese
KV Cheesecake
Daily Special
Pulled Pork Sandwich Special
Oxtail Dinner
Fried Chicken (Mixed)
Fried Chicken (White)
Fried Chicken (Dark)
Oxtail Melt
Oxtail Philly
Turkey Wing
Smothered Pork Chops
Chicken Club
Caribbean Jerk Bowl
Beef Rib Dinner
LEO BASH TICKET
Cheesburger & Fries
Fish & Grits
À La Carte
Catering
BBQ
1LB PULLED PORK
1 pound feeds 3-4 ppl Anything order under 5 pounds can be ordered in the store.
1LB SMOKED CHOPPED CHICKEN
1LB SMOKED SAUSAGE
1 pound feeds 3-4 ppl Any order under 5 lbs can be ordered in the store.
1LB SMOKED BEEF BRISKET
Sold by the pound. A pound feeds 3 - 4 people. Anything under 5 pounds can be ordered at store.
FULL SLAB
1/2 SLAB
HALF CHICKEN
Minimum of 20.
RIB & PULLED PORK PACKAGE
Feeds 10-12 Includes: 3 Slabs of Ribs 3 LBS of Pulled Pork 2 Quarts of Baked Beans 2 Quarts of Potato Salad 2 Quarts of Cole Slaw 2 Pints of BBQ Sauce Buns OR Texas Toast
SMOKED QUARTER CHICKEN
Minimum order of 10.
BBQ SAUCE OR BROWN GRAVY (PINT)
WINGS, CHOPS & MORE
FRIED/GRILLED CHOPS
POT ROAST
Our pot roast is definitely a favorite among our catering clients. It comes smothered in gravy with roasted carrots and onion. Sold by the pound. A pound can feed 3-4 ppl
100 PC. WING
Choose up to 4 flavors.
60 PC. WING
Choose up to 3 flavors.
50 PC. WING
TENDERS
Minimum order of 20.
FRIED/BAKED CHICKEN
Minimum order of 20.
HAMBURGERS
Includes buns. Minimum order of 20.
HOTDOGS (BEEF)
Includes buns. Minimum order of 20.
BBQ MEATBALLS
Quantities of 160 Meatballs or 320 Meatballs are available. Choose quantity based on the number of people and how many meatballs per person planned.
SIDES
GARLIC MASHED POTATOES
SQUASH CASSEROLE
Includes onions and cheese.
SEASONED YELLOW RICE
POTATO SALAD
Our homemade potato salad - contains eggs, onion, and more goodness
DIRTY RICE
Contains beef and pork.
CORNBREAD / SLICE BREAD / ROLLS
Priced for each piece.
GREEN BEANS
COLLARDS W/ SMOKED TURKEY
BAKED BEANS
Includes beef and pork.
COLESLAW/GARDEN SALAD
MOMMA’S MAC
SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE
*Contains Tree Nuts* Feeds 8-10