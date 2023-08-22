Food

Appetizers

Gator Tail

$15.00

Half pound golden fried alligator.

BBQ Nachos

$12.00

Pork or chicken with sour cream, jalapeños, and Pico.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$8.00

A southern favorite! Green tomatoes served with our creamy siracha ranch sauce.

Soul Rolls

$8.00

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.00

Southern fried or grilled chicken.

The "Georgia Boy" Salad

$10.00

Grilled shrimp, fried green tomatoes topped with sriracha sauce.

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.00

Fried Shrimp Salad

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$9.00

Pulled Pork Salad

$12.00

Kid's Corner

Kid shrimp

$7.00

With mac n cheese or fries.

Kid chicken tenders (3)

$7.00

With mac n cheese or fries.

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

With mac n cheese or fries.

Kid Pull Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Soul Sides

Momma's Mac

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Dirty Rice

$3.00

Collard Greens

$3.00

Yellow Rice

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Grits

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Sweet Potato Casserole

$3.00

Coleslaw

$3.00

Corn Bread

$0.80

Toast

$0.80

Fried Green Tomatoes (3)

$5.00

Hushpuppies (3)

$2.00

Side Salad

$3.00

8oz Side

$6.99

16oz Side

$10.99

32oz Side

$19.99

Dinners

The "Veggie Plate"

$10.00

Pick 4 veggies with your choice of bread.

Rib Dinner 1/3 Slab

$14.00

Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Rib Dinner 1/2 Slab

$19.00

Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Rib Dinner Full Slab

$20.00

Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

The "Big Deal" 2 Meats

$20.00

Your choice of ribs, smoked chicken, pulled pork and choice of bread.

The "Big Deal" 3 Meats

$23.00

Your choice of ribs, smoked chicken, pulled pork and choice of bread.

Pulled Pork Dinner

$14.00

Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Chopped Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Brisket Dinner

$18.00

Sliced or chopped. Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Porkchop Dinner

$12.00

2 Fried pork chops with 2 sides of your choice.

Half Chicken Dinner

$13.00

Comes with 2 sides of your choice.

Rib Tip Dinner

$14.00

Sandwiches

The "Walter"

$10.00

Pulled pork with coleslaw.

The "Weezy"

$11.00

Pulled pork with coleslaw.

Brisket Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Chopped Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Sausage w/ Onions

$6.00

Porkchop sandwich

$8.00

The "Georgia Boy" Sandwich

$13.00

Grilled shrimp, fried green tomatoes topped with sriracha sauce.

The Big Burger

$10.00

Double burger with cheese, fully involved.

Turkey Legs

Caribbean Jerk Turkey Leg

$25.00

Jerk chicken with dirty rice, pineapples, onions and peppers.

The "Dirty Turkey"

$25.00

Turkey leg stuffed with chicken and shrimp, dirty rice, onions, peppers, and our signature Cajun cream sauce.

Smoked Turkey Leg

$12.00

Flavored Turkey Leg

$14.00

Seafood

10 PC Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Catfish Nuggets

$8.00

Fried Fish Dinner

$13.00

2 Pieces of Swai fish w/ coleslaw, hush puppies and fries.

Seafood Platter

$17.00

Fried Swai fish, 10 fried shrimp, fries and coleslaw.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Nawlins Seafood Platter

$16.99

Wings & Tenders

6PC Wing

$8.00

Award winning wings tossed in a signature sauce.

10PC Wing

$13.00

Award winning wings tossed in a signature sauce.

20PC Wing

$20.00

Award winning wings tossed in a signature sauce.

5PC Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Wing & Shrimp

$13.00

Tenders & Shrimp

$13.00

Desserts

Red Velvet Cake

$6.00

Red Velvet Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Rainbow Cake

$8.00

Pound Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Key Lime Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Key Velvet Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Strawberry Crunch Cake

$8.00

Banana Pudding Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Strawberry Shortcake

$8.00Out of stock

Pea Pickin' Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$6.00

Lemon Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.00Out of stock

key lime cheese

$8.00Out of stock

KV Cheesecake

$8.00

Daily Special

Pulled Pork Sandwich Special

$10.00Out of stock

Oxtail Dinner

$20.00

Fried Chicken (Mixed)

$12.00

Fried Chicken (White)

$12.00

Fried Chicken (Dark)

$12.00

Oxtail Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Oxtail Philly

$15.00Out of stock

Turkey Wing

$20.00Out of stock

Smothered Pork Chops

$14.00

Chicken Club

$8.00Out of stock

Caribbean Jerk Bowl

$14.00

Beef Rib Dinner

$15.00Out of stock

LEO BASH TICKET

$25.00

Cheesburger & Fries

$8.00Out of stock

Fish & Grits

$10.00Out of stock

À La Carte

1PCS Fried Pork Chop

$2.50

1PCS Grilled Pork Chop

$2.50

1PCS Fried Fish

$1.99

1PCS Grill Fish

$1.99

1PCS RIB

$3.00

1PCS Fried Chicken

$1.50

1 PCS Fried Chicken Breast

$2.00

Rib Tips

$8.00

Extra Sauce

Cajun Cream Sauce 8oz

$2.99

Add on Sauce

Cajun Cream Sauce 6oz

$1.00

Drinks

Bottled N/A

Aquafina

$1.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Gatorade

$2.29

Grape Crush

$2.29

Lemonade

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Mug Root Beer

$2.29

Naked Juices

$4.09

Orange Crush

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Starry

$2.29

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Fountain N/A

Medium Drink

$1.99

Large Drink

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$0.25

Flavors

$1.00+

Catering

BBQ

1LB PULLED PORK

$11.00

1 pound feeds 3-4 ppl Anything order under 5 pounds can be ordered in the store.

1LB SMOKED CHOPPED CHICKEN

$11.00

1LB SMOKED SAUSAGE

$11.00

1 pound feeds 3-4 ppl Any order under 5 lbs can be ordered in the store.

1LB SMOKED BEEF BRISKET

$17.00

Sold by the pound. A pound feeds 3 - 4 people. Anything under 5 pounds can be ordered at store.

FULL SLAB

$30.00

1/2 SLAB

$16.00

HALF CHICKEN

$6.99

Minimum of 20.

RIB & PULLED PORK PACKAGE

$150.00

Feeds 10-12 Includes: 3 Slabs of Ribs 3 LBS of Pulled Pork 2 Quarts of Baked Beans 2 Quarts of Potato Salad 2 Quarts of Cole Slaw 2 Pints of BBQ Sauce Buns OR Texas Toast

SMOKED QUARTER CHICKEN

$3.99

Minimum order of 10.

BBQ SAUCE OR BROWN GRAVY (PINT)

$4.99

WINGS, CHOPS & MORE

FRIED/GRILLED CHOPS

$2.50

POT ROAST

$15.00

Our pot roast is definitely a favorite among our catering clients. It comes smothered in gravy with roasted carrots and onion. Sold by the pound. A pound can feed 3-4 ppl

100 PC. WING

$90.00

Choose up to 4 flavors.

60 PC. WING

$60.00

Choose up to 3 flavors.

50 PC. WING

$50.00

TENDERS

$1.50

Minimum order of 20.

FRIED/BAKED CHICKEN

$1.75

Minimum order of 20.

HAMBURGERS

$5.00

Includes buns. Minimum order of 20.

HOTDOGS (BEEF)

$2.75

Includes buns. Minimum order of 20.

BBQ MEATBALLS

$40.00+

Quantities of 160 Meatballs or 320 Meatballs are available. Choose quantity based on the number of people and how many meatballs per person planned.

SIDES

GARLIC MASHED POTATOES

$30.00+

SQUASH CASSEROLE

$36.99+

Includes onions and cheese.

SEASONED YELLOW RICE

$19.99+

POTATO SALAD

$36.99+

Our homemade potato salad - contains eggs, onion, and more goodness

DIRTY RICE

$36.99+

Contains beef and pork.

CORNBREAD / SLICE BREAD / ROLLS

$0.50

Priced for each piece.

GREEN BEANS

$36.99+

COLLARDS W/ SMOKED TURKEY

$36.99+

BAKED BEANS

$36.99+

Includes beef and pork.

COLESLAW/GARDEN SALAD

$20.00+

MOMMA’S MAC

$36.99+

SWEET POTATO CASSEROLE

$36.99

*Contains Tree Nuts* Feeds 8-10

DESSERTS

PEACH COBBLER

$35.00+

INGRID'S BANANA PUDDING

$40.00+

Includes Dairy, Vanilla Wafers, and Vanilla Oreo Cookies.

BEVERAGES

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Gallon Lemonade

$5.99

PLATES, PLASTIC WARE, UTENSILS, ETC

PAPER PLATES, UTENSILS, CUPS

$15.00+

SERVING UTENSILS

$1.50

Need serving utensils? We got you covered. 1.50 Each.