Big Oyster Milford Milford
Food
All Day Specials
- Soup of the day$10.00
Please contact the restaurant for the most current offering.
- Blackened Tuna Burrito$22.00
5oz, RICE, PICO DE GALLO, RED BEANS, CHIPOLTE MAYO, CHOICE OF ONE SIDE
- Blackened Rockfish$30.00
7OZ FILET WITH A WHITE BEAN AND CHORIZO STEW, AND ASPARAGUS
- Fried Pickles$12.00
- Lobster Roll$28.00
Homemade lobster salad, lettuce, tomato, toasted Milano roll, choice of one side
- Soft Shell BLT$26.00
FLASH FRIED SOFT SHELL CRAB, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, TARTAR SAUCE, BRIOCHE BUN, CHOICE OF ONE SIDE
Appetizers
- Ahi Tuna Tower$18.00
- B.O.B's Nachos$14.00
Corn chips, queso blanco, lettuce, pico, jalapenos
- B.O.B's Pretzel$13.00
Soft Pretzel with beer cheese, queso, honey mustard
- Big Oyster Wings$16.00
Baked & Fried, choice of buffalo, stout BBQ, Old Bay Butter, Mango Habanero
- Calamari$16.00
Battered, flash fried, thai chili sauce
- Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$15.00
Shaved ribeye, onion, bell peppers, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing
- Clams Casino$16.00Out of stock
- Crab Dip$18.00
FINS' famous recipe, cheese blend, chips
- Fried Pickles$12.00
- Hush Puppies$10.00
- Oyster Sliders$16.00
House battered, fried, baked begnets, bri cheese, remoulade
- Pimento Cheese Charcuterie Board$19.00
- Smoked Chicken Flat Bread$15.00
- Spicy Chicken Sliders$15.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, pickles, hot sauce, herb aioli
Soup & Salad
- Asparagus & Artichoke$13.00
Grilled asparagus, artichoke hearts, spring mix, shaved fennel, blue cheese crumbles, citrus vinaigrette
- Avocado Kale$12.00
Strawberries, raosted almonds, dried cranberries, shaved parmesan, balsamic vinaigrette
- House Salad$12.00
Spring mix, red onion, bell peppers, cherry tomato, avocado
- Burrata Caprese$14.00
Burrata mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomoatoes, fresh basil pesto, arugula, pickled red onions, balsamic glaze
- Chopped Caesar$12.00
Romaine, applewood bacon, parmesan, herb crostinis, lemon caesar dressing
- Citrus Spinach$13.00
Baby spinach, candied pecans, orange segments, goat cheese, red wine citrus vinaigrette
- Wedge$13.00
Baby Iceberg, applewood bacon, pickled red onions, cherry tomaotes, hard-boiled egg, blue cheese crumbles, peppery blue cheese dressing
- Cream of Crab$12.00
blended with smoked roasted red peppers
- Oyster Stew$12.00
Heavy Cream, tabasco sauce, topped with old bay
- Tomato Basil$9.00
Served with mini grilled cheese crostini's
- Soup of the day$10.00
Please contact the restaurant for the most current offering.
- Greek Salad$12.00
Steamers
Sandwiches
- 1/2lb Angus Cheeseburger$16.00
Fresh beef patty, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun. *Add bacon $2.5
- B.O.B's Burger$19.00
Fresh beef patty, applewood bacon, sauteed mushrooms, fried onion ring, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce, brioche bun
- Chesapeake Burger$22.00
Fresh beef patty, lump crabmeat, sauteed onions, mushrooms, provolone cheese, brioche bun
- Pimento Cheese Burger$18.00
- Veggie Burger$15.00
Black bean & corn patty, guacamole, mixed greens, onion, tomato, cheddar jack, brioche bun
- Ahi Tuna Sandwich$23.00
5oz grilled ahi tuna steak, pickled cucumber slaw, honey-wasabi aioli, brioche bun
- B.O.B's Pulled Pork Sandwhich$17.00
House smoked, pickled onion, house slaw, BBQ sauce brioche bun
- Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Beer-braised brisket, brie cheese, caramelized onion jam, focaccia bread
- Chicken Cheesesteak$16.00
Shaved chicken, Cajun spice, red & green bell peppers, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, provolone cheese, Milano roll
- Chicken Salad Wrap$15.00
BOB's chicken salad, grapes, bacon, lettuce, tomato, flour tortilla, choice of one side
- Crab Cake Sandwich$23.00
Broiled, tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato,brioche bun
- Drunken Chicken Sandwhich$18.00
Grilled chicken breast, applewood bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, honey bourbon sauce
- Fish Tacos$16.00
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Hand battered, all natural antibiotic free fried chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, coleslaw, Carolina hot sauce, pickles, brioche bun
- Ribeye Cheesesteak$17.00
Shaved ribeye, sauteed onions, American Cheese, mushroom & onion demi-glace, milano roll
- Clam Roll$18.00
- Famous Fried Oyster Po Boy$18.00
Hand battered, cajun tartar sauce, spring mix, tomatoes, served on a milano roll
- Fried Catfish Po Boy$16.00
- Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy$17.00
Entrees
- B.O.B.'s 1/2 Rack Ribs$15.00
House made rub, slow smoked ribs, house made Stout BBQ sauce, fries, coleslaw
- B.O.B.'s Full Rack Ribs$29.00
House made rub, slow smoked ribs, house made Stout BBQ sauce, fries, coleslaw
- Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf$23.00
Fresh ground beer, wrapped in applewood bacon, BBQ sauce, mashed potaotes, green beans
- Campfire Trout$26.00
- Citrus Salmon$26.00
Grilled, roasted green beans, malibu carrots, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, beer & mango glace
- Crab Cake Dinner$40.00
Broiled, tartar sauce, choice of two sides
- Fish & Chips$25.00
Beer battered cod, flash fried, french fries, spicy house slaw
- Fried Oyster Entree$30.00
Flash fried, tartar saue, choice of two sides
- Fried Shrimp Entree$26.00
Hand battered, flash fried, cocktail sauce, choice of two sides
- Grilled Tuna$27.00
- Short Rib$28.00
Slow roasted, vegetable blend, mashed potaotes, demi glace
- Shrimp & Grits$23.00
- Shrimp Penne$27.00
Penne pasta, capers, lemon, garlic, white wine sauce, spinach, and parmesan cheese
- Smoked Platter$24.00
B.O.B's Mac & Cheese Bakes
- One if by Land$21.00
Mac & Cheese with beer braised short rib, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella
- Two if By Sea$29.00
Mac & Cheese with lump crab & shrimp, cheddar
- Pollo Fuego$20.00
Mac & Cheese with buffalo chicken mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles
- The Whole Pig$20.00
Mac & Cheese with pulled pork, pork belly, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce
Side Dishes
Kids Menu
Desserts
NA Beverages
N/A Beverages
- Water
- Pepsi$3.50
- Diet Pepsi$3.50
- Starry$3.50
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.50
- Ginger Ale$3.50
- Mountain Dew$3.50
- Lemonade$3.50
- Tonic$3.50
- Club Soda$2.50
- Unsweet Tea$3.50
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Milk$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Ginger Beer$4.00
- Virgin Bloody$5.00
- Virgin Crush$5.00
- Apple Juice$3.50
- Cranberry Juice$3.50
- Grapefruit Juice$3.50
- Orange Juice$3.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Tomato Juice$3.50