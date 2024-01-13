Big Plate BBQ 3355 North Clark Street
MEATS BY THE 1/2lb & 1lb
- Brisket USDA Prime Texas$12.99+
Select either a 1/2 LB or a 1LB to satisfy your cravings. Irresistible taste of our 12-hour smoked Texas-style USDA Prime Brisket, bursting with extra succulence and an explosion of flavors.
- Pulled Smoked Chicken$9.99+
Select either a 1/2LB or a 1LB to satisfy your cravings. Slow-smoked to tender, juicy perfection, each succulent shred of chicken is infused with a medley of rich, smoky flavors.
- Pork Shoulder Smoked$12.99+
Select either a 1/2 or a 1LB to satisfy your cravings. Slow-smoked for a full 12 hours, our Pork Shoulder is meticulously coated with our special blend of spices, ensuring it's bursting with extra succulence, juiciness, and an abundance of flavors
- Jerk Chicken$14.99+
Select Half and Full Chicken options featuring an authentic Jerk Chicken recipe infused with a zesty marinade blending spicy and citrusy flavors. This delectable and bold combination creates an incredible culinary experience, showcasing the amazing taste of this savory and spicy chicken.
- Ribs BBQ$16.99+
Select Half Rack or Full Rack. Perfectly smoked baby back ribs, slow-cooked to perfection for three hours and lavishly infused with a rich layer of tantalizing barbecue sauce that adds an extra burst of juiciness and flavor.
- 2 LB Brisket USDA Prime Texas$39.99
12 hour smoked Texas style USDA Prime Brisket 2LB
BIG BBQ COMBO PLATES
- 1 MEAT 2 SIDES$21.50
Beef brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, jerk chicken, pulled chicken.
- 2 MEATS 2 SIDES$29.99
Beef brisket, spare ribs, pulled pork, jerk chicken, pulled chicken.
- Family Meal$125.99
Comes with: Half Rack of Ribs, 1/2 LB Brisket, 1/2 LB Pulled Pork, Half Jerk Chicken + select any two 16 OZ Sides
- 3 MEATS 2 SIDES$33.99