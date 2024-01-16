Skip to Main content
Big Red on the Bayou 821 Bayshore Dr
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
Big Red on the Bayou 821 Bayshore Dr
We are not accepting online orders right now.
821 Bayshore Drive, Niceville, FL 32578
Lunch Off Truck
Crew Food
Tea/Soda
Lunch Off Truck
Sammiches
Fish Sammich
$18.15
Shrimp Sammich
$18.15
Burger
$17.09
BB Burger
$17.09
Philly Sammich
$17.09
Pork Sammich
$14.95
Baskets
Shrimp Basket
$17.54
Fish Basket
$17.54
Chicken Basket
$16.51
Tacos
1 Taco
$8.23
2 Taco
$16.51
3 Taco
$23.75
Wedges
Grilled Wedge
$15.47
Chicken Wedge
$16.51
Shrimp Wedge
$17.54
Fish Wedge
$17.54
Philly Wedge
$17.54
Pork Wedge
$16.51
Add ons
FF
$3.05
Coleslaw
$3.05
Broccoli Salad
$3.05
Potato salad
$3.05
Beverages
Tea
$4.09
Soda
$4.09
Adult Libations
D Zert
Nanner Puddin
$4.09
Crew Food
Flatbreads
Margherita
$15.47
Garlic Bread
$12.37
Cheese
$12.37
Oysters
Raw
$12.37+
Rockefeller
$15.47+
Nacho Mama
$15.47+
Dockmaster
$15.47+
Bloody Mary Oyster
$14.44+
Apps
Cajun Peanuts
$6.16
Fish Dip
$14.44
Peel & Eat
$14.44
Tea/Soda
Beverages
Coke
$4.23
Diet Coke
$4.23
Coke Zero
$4.23
Root beer
$4.23
Sprite
$4.23
Dr. Pepper
$4.23
Lemonade
$4.23
Unsweetened
$4.23
Sweet tea
$4.23
Big Red on the Bayou 821 Bayshore Dr Location and Ordering Hours
(850) 259-7497
821 Bayshore Drive, Niceville, FL 32578
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement