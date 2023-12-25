Skip to Main content
Pickup
ASAP
from
30799 Park Street
0
Your order
Big Rick's BBQ Christmas Specials
Big Rick's BBQ Food truck
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
30799 Park Street
Meat Choice
Christmas Sides
Meat Choice
Smoked Turkey (11-13lbs)
$75.00
Smoked Spiral Ham (9lbs)
$85.00
Pulled Ham (9lbs)
$85.00
Two Racks Ribs
$50.00
Whole Brisket
$150.00
Prime Rib
$165.00
Christmas Sides
Garlic Mash Taters (64oz)
$25.00
64 oz
Christmas Cajun Mac & Cheese (64oz)
$25.00
64oz
Cornbread (10)
$15.00
10 Pieces
Big Rick's BBQ Location and Ordering Hours
(586) 567-0588
30799 Park Street, Roseville, MI 48066
Closed
• Opens Monday at 9AM
All hours
Order online
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement