Fina’s Kitchen LLC 164 Woodford Ave
Hot Dogs
Hummel Footlong Hot Dogs
Kielbasa
Grilled kielbasa sausage. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Bacon, Chili & Cheese Dog
Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog topped with chili, grilled bacon bits, and shredded cheddar cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Bacon & Cheese Dog
Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog topped with grilled bacon bits and shredded cheddar cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Bacon Dog
Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with grilled bacon bits. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Chili & Cheese Dog
Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with chili and cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Chilli Dog
Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with homemade chili without beans. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Cheese Dog
Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog with shredded cheddar cheese. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Hot Dog
Footlong grilled or deep-fried hot dog. Comes plain. Condiments available upon request.
Grinders
Philly Steak
Grilled Philly steak with grilled onions, peppers, and mushrooms on a toasted grinder roll. Comes with lettuce, tomato, mayo and Swiss cheese.
Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce tomato, mayo on toasted grinder roll.
Fried Chicken
Deep fried chicken cut up on a toasted grinder roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo
Grilled Chicken Philly
Marinated grilled chicken, grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms topped with Swiss cheese and served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a toasted grinder roll.
Turkey Grinder
Deli turkey on a grinder roll served with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.
Ham Grinder
Ham on a grinder roll served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.
Roast Beef Grinder
Roast beef on a grinder roll served with lettuce, tomato and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.
Pastrami Grinder
Pastrami served on a grinder roll with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.
Meatball Grinder
Homemade meatballs tossed in homemade tomato sauce and served on a toasted grinder roll with mozzarella cheese.
Grilled Chicken Parmesan
Marinated grilled chicken tossed in our homemade tomato sauce and served with parmesan cheese on a toasted grinder roll.
Tuna Grinder
Homemade tuna served on a grinder roll with lettuce and tomato. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.
BLT Grinder
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a grinder roll. Upon request the grinder can be made hot or cold.
BBQ Pulled Pork with cheese
BBQ pulled pork on a toasted grinder roll served with shredded cheddar cheese.
BBQ Pulled Pork with coleslaw
BBQ pulled pork served on a toasted grinder roll with coleslaw.
Sandwiches & Burgers
Burgers
Bomber Burger
Cooked to order. Hamburger patty mixed with shredded cheddar cheese and bacon and cooked to perfection. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.
Bring It Burger
Cooked to order. Bacon cheese burger with onion rings, BBQ, and ranch on top. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.
Doggy Burger
Cooked to order. Cheeseburger with a sliced hotdog on top. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.
Piggyback Burger
Cooked to order. Cheeseburger with a sausage patty on top. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.
Swiss Mushroom Burger
Cooked to order. Comes with Swiss cheese and grilled mushrooms. Other condiments must be picked to be added.
Turkey Burger
Comes cooked medium well. Comes plain unless condiments are picked. With or without cheese must be selected.
Veggie Burger
It's cooked medium well. Comes plain unless condiments are picked. With or without cheese must be selected.
Bacon Cheeseburger
Cooked to order. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.
Cheeseburger
Cooked to order. Comes plain unless condiments are picked.
Hamburger
Cooked to order. Comes plain unless specified condiments are picked.
Sandwiches
BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw
BBQ pulled pork with coleslaw on a kaiser roll.
BBQ pulled pork with cheese
BBQ pulled pork and American cheese on a kaiser roll.
BBQ pulled pork sandwich
Pulled pork sandwich cooked with BBQ sauce on a kaiser roll. Condiments are added if requested.
Pastrami sandwich
Pastrami, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye. Specify if the sandwich should be hot or cold.
Roast Beef sandwich
Roast Beef, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye. Specify if the sandwich should be hot or cold.
Turkey Sandwich
Deli turkey, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat or rye. Specify if sandwich should be hot or cold.
Fried chicken sandwich
2 deep fried chicken tenders, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser roll.
Grilled chicken sandwich
Marinated grilled chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a kaiser roll.
Cod fish sandwich
2 pieces of fried cod fish with lettuce, tomato on kaiser roll. Tartar or mayo can be requested.
Tuna Sandwich
Tuna, lettuce, tomato on white, wheat or rye.
Turkey Club
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on white, wheat, or rye.
BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on white, wheat or rye
Grilled Ham, Egg, and Cheese
American cheese, ham, and over hard egg on choice of white, wheat or rye. Sandwich comes plain unless condiments are picked.
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Comes with american cheese and ham, plain unless condiments picked
Grilled Cheese
Comes with American cheese. Choose bread: white, wheat, rye.
Melts
Veggie Burger Melt
Veggie burger with grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Ham Melt
Grilled Ham with grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye
Turkey Melt
Grilled deli turkey and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Swiss Mushroom Melt
Hamburger patty, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms stuffed inside a Swiss grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Pastrami Melt
Grilled pastrami and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Roast Beef Melt
Grilled roast beef and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Turkey Patty Super Melt
Turkey patty melt with grilled onions and bacon stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Turkey Patty Melt
Turkey burger and grilled onions stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Tuna Melt
Tuna inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Super Melt
Beef patty, grilled onions and bacon stuffed inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Patty Melt
Beef patty and grilled onions inside a grilled cheese on white, wheat or rye.
Rueben Sandwiches
Pastrami Rueben with Coleslaw
Grilled bread with cheese, grilled pastrami topped with coleslaw on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.
Pastrami Rueben with sauerkraut
Grilled bread with cheese, grilled pastrami topped with sauerkraut on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.
Roast beef rueben with coleslaw
Grilled bread with cheese, grilled roast beef topped with coleslaw on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.
Roast Beef rueben with sauerkraut
Grilled bread with cheese, grilled roast beef topped with sauerkraut on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing available upon request.
Turkey Rueben with coleslaw
Grilled bread with cheese, grilled turkey and coleslaw on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing on the side if requested.
Turkey Rueben with SaurKraut
Grilled bread with cheese, grilled deli turkey and saurkraut on white, wheat or rye. Russian dressing or 1000 island dressing on the side if requested.
Pitas & Wraps
Pitas or Wraps
Gyro (lamb)
Grilled lamb gyro. Comes on a grilled pita bread or wrapped and grilled inside a tortilla with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onions and tzatziki sauce.
Chicken Gyro
Marinated and grilled chicken breast served on a grilled pita or inside a tortilla wrap. It comes with lettuce, tomatoes, raw onion and tzatziki.
Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast. Served with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo.
Fried Chicken
Deep fried chicken served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Ham
Deli ham served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Turkey
Deli turkey served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Roast Beef
Roast beef served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Pastrami
Pastrami served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Tuna
Tuna served with lettuce and tomatoes.
Cod Fish
Deep fried cod served with lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo.
Veggie
Grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, lettuce and tomatoes.
Hamburger
Hamburger patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo and pickles.
Turkey Patty
Turkey Patty served with lettuce, tomatoes, onion, pickles and mayo.
Appetizers & Dinners
Regular Appetizers
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried breaded mozzarella sticks. Served with ranch or marinara.
Fried Mushrooms
Deep fried breaded whole mushrooms. Served with ranch or marinara.
Jalapeño Poppers
Breaded and deep fried whole jalapeño peppers filled with cream cheese and cheddar.
Fried Scallops
Deep fried breaded scallops. Served with cocktail, lemon wedges, or tartar sauce.
Clam Strips
Breaded and deep fried clam strips. Served with cocktail, lemon wedges, or tartar sauce.
Loaded Potato Skins
Deep fried potato skins, then filled with bacon bits and shredded cheddar, topped with chives. Served with sour cream or sauce of your choice.
Giant Meatballs
Homemade giant meatballs with a blend of turkey and ground beef and spices. Topped with marinara sauce and Parmesan or mozzarella.
Wing Dings
Deep fried wings plain or tossed in a sauce of your choice. Condiments to be requested on the side.
Chicken Tenders
Deep fried chicken tenders plain or tossed in a sauce of your choice. Condiments to be requested on the side.
Cod Fish Snack
3 pieces of deep fried Cod. Served with tartar or lemon wedges.
Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp
Deep fried breaded jumbo shrimp. Served with cocktail or lemon wedges.
Popcorn Shrimp
Deep-fried breaded popcorn shrimp. Served with cocktail or lemon wedges.
French Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Onion Rings
Dinner Options
Chicken Wings
Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.
Chicken Tenders
Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.
Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp
Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.
3 piece Cod Fish Dinner
Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.
Clam Strip Dinner
Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.
Popcorn Shrimp Dinner
Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.
Fried Scallops Dinner
Dinner includes French fries and coleslaw, potato salad or side toss salad.
Desserts
To drink
Soup & Chilli & Bread Bowls
Chili
Bread Bowls
Soup of the day Bread Bowl
With or without cheese. Bread bowl comes toasted.
Chili with beans Bread Bowl
With or without Cheese. Chili with beans served in a toasted bread bowl.
Chili w/o Beans Bread Bowl
With or without cheese. Chili without beans in a toasted bread bowl.
Mac & Chz Bread Bowl
Baked Mac & Chz in a toasted bread bowl. It can be served as a blazin' Mac (with chili & chz)
Kids' Corner
With Drinks
Grilled Cheese & French Fries
Grilled cheese on white bread. Served with fries and a drink. No substitutions.
Hot Dog & Fries
Footlong Hummel hot dog with fries and a drink. No substitutions.
Hamburger & French Fries
6 oz Cheese burger plain served with fries and a drink. Add cheese for $1.00. No Substitutions.
Chicken Tenders & French Fries
3 Chicken tenders served with fries and a drink. No Substitutions.
Without Drinks
Salads & Cold Side Salads
Salads
Garden Salad
Salad consists of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, egg, cucumber, shredded cheddar, red onion, and radish with your choice of 4 oz dressing.
Tuna Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, boiled egg, radishes, shredded cheddar and tuna. Served with a 4oz dressing of your choice.
Chef Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, boiled egg, radishes, shredded cheddar and ham & turkey. Served with a 4oz dressing of your choice.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with croutons and parmesan cheese. Served with creamy caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, boiled egg, radishes, olives, pepperoncinis, beets and feta . Served with a 4oz dressing of your choice.
Cold Side Salads
Coleslaw
A beautiful blend of white and purple cabbage. Mayo and vinegar based dressing.
Potato Salad
Mayo and yolk base. A beautiful blend of red onion, potatoes, celery, egg and spices.
Mac & Chz
Baked Mac & Chz topped with panko and parmesan. A blend of 3 Cheese sauce.
Blazin' Mac & Chz
Baked Mac & Chz topped with Chili & Chz. Options include Chili with or without beans. Cheeses include American, Swiss, provolone, shredded cheddar, or shredded mozzarella.