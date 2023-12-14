Big Top Drive In
SPECIALS
- Breaded Tenderloin & Fries$7.39
Breaded tenderloin & small fries
- Large Cheeseburger & Fries Special$7.39
Large cheeseburger and fries
- The Big T Special$10.39
1/2 large double cheeseburger and small fries
- Soup and Grilled Cheese$7.39
Medium soup and grilled cheese
- Fish Sandwich Basket$8.39
Fish sandwich with fries
- 4 Burgers + Family Fries$18.99
BURGERS
Large (1/4 Pounder)
Burgers
COMBO MEALS
Combo Meals
Kids Deals
SANDWICHES & MORE
Sandwiches
SIDES
- Family Fries$7.49
- SM French Fries$2.99
- LG French Fries$3.99
- Nacho Cheese Sauce$1.50
- SM Fried Onion Rings$4.49
- LG Fried Onion Rings$5.89
- SM Fried Mushrooms$5.99
- LG Fried Mushrooms$6.99
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks (5)$5.99
- SM Chili$2.99
- MD Chilil$4.49
- LG Chili$5.99
- Quart of Chili$7.49
- Small Vegetable Soup$2.99
- Medium Vegetable Soup$4.49
- Large Vegetable Soup$5.99
- Quart Vegetable Soup$7.49
- Pretzel Stix$1.75
Large pretzel stix served salted
- Funnel Cake Fries$2.99
- Cheesy Tots$5.19
ICE CREAM
- Small Cones$2.99
- Medium Cones$3.99
- Large Cones$4.99
- Small Flavor Burst Cones$3.29
- Medium Flavor Burst Cones$4.29
- Large Flavor Burst Cones$5.49
- Small Chocolate Dip$3.29
- Medium Chocolate Dip$4.29
- Large Chocolate Dip$5.49
- Small Twinkle Kote$3.49
- Medium Twinkle Kote$4.49
- Large Twinkle Kote$5.99
- Small Sundaes$3.49
- Medium Sundaes$4.49
- Large Sundaes$5.99
- Large Banana Split$7.29
- Pints$5.29
- Quarts$8.49
- Small Blaster$5.99
- Medium Blaster$7.99
- Large Blaster$9.99
- Chocolate Covered Banana$1.99
- Chocolate Covered Cherries$5.49
- Cool Cookies$2.49
- Funnel Cake Sundae$5.99
BEVERAGES
- Large Water/Ice$0.42
- Medium Water/Ice$0.33
- Small Water/Ice$0.23
- Bottled Water$1.00
- Small Pepsi$1.99
- Medium Pepsi$2.29
- Large Pepsi$2.49
- Small Diet Pepsi$1.99
- Medium Diet Pepsi$2.29
- Large Diet Pepsi$2.49
- Small Mountain Dew$1.99
- Medium Mountain Dew$2.29
- Large Mountain Dew$2.49
- Small Diet Mountain Dew$1.99
- Medium Diet Mountain Dew$2.29
- Large Diet Mountain Dew$2.49
- Small Root Beer$1.99
- Medium Root Beer$2.29
- Large Root Beer$2.49
- Small Sierra Mist$1.99
- Medium Sierra Mist$2.29
- Large Sierra Mist$2.49
- Small Dr Pepper$1.99
- Medium Dr Pepper$2.29
- Large Dr Pepper$2.49
- Small Sweet Tea$1.99
- Medium Sweet Tea$2.29
- Large Sweet Tea$2.49
- Small Unsweet Tea$1.99
- Medium Unsweet Tea$2.29
- Large Unsweet Tea$2.49
- Small Tropicana Pink Lemonade$1.99
- Medium Tropicana Pink Lemonade$2.29
- Large Tropicana Pink Lemonade$2.49
- Small Floats$4.49
- Medium Floats$6.99
- Large Floats$8.29
- Small Malts$4.99
- Medium Malts$7.49
- Large Malts$8.99
- Coffee$2.79
- Hot Chocolate$4.49
- Small Milk Shakes$4.49
Shake made the old fashion way with Real fruit and soft serve ice cream.
- Medium Milk Shake$6.99
Shake made the old fashion way with Real fruit and soft serve ice cream.
- Large Milk Shakes$8.29
Shake made the old fashion way with Real fruit and soft serve ice cream.
MERCHANDISE
- One Bagged Ice$1.00
- Two Bagged Ice$3.00
- Twinkle Kote Cups$1.49
4 oz cup of bulk twinkle kote topping
- Adult Small Big Top Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Big top t-shirt
- Adult Medium Big Top Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Big top t-shirt
- Adult Large Big Top Top T- Shirt$14.99
Big top t-shirt
- Adult X Large Big Top Top T- Shirt$14.99
Big top t-shirt
- Adult XX Large Big Top Top T- Shirt$14.99Out of stock
Big top t-shirt
- Cooler of Ice$5.00
Any size cooler filled with ice
- Small Big Top Hoodie$24.99Out of stock
Our legendary Big Top Hoodie just for you to be fashionable and warm.
- Medium Big Top Hoodie$24.99Out of stock
Our legendary Big Top Hoodie just for you to be fashionable and warm.
- Large Big Top Hoodie$24.99Out of stock
Our legendary Big Top Hoodie just for you to be fashionable and warm.
- X Larger Big Top Hoodie$24.99Out of stock
Our legendary Big Top Hoodie just for you to be fashionable and warm.
- XX Large Big Top Hoodie Sweat Shirt$24.99Out of stock
Our legendary Big Top Hoodie just for you to be fashionable and warm.