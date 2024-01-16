Big Top Fruitville (CPC) 3045 Fruitville Commons Blvd
Beer Bites/Snacks
- Giant Chicken Turkey Meatballs
Smashed cauliflower, roasted chicken broth, grana padano cheese$14.00
- Bavarian pretzel
Circus City IPA provolone fondue$12.00
- Crab wontons
Jumbo blue crab, cream cheese, scallion, sweet chili sauce$16.00
- Tex-Mex Egg Rolls
Wood-grilled chili rubbed chicken, black beans, grilled onions, 4-cheese, avocado crema, pico de gallo$12.50
- Tomato Bacon Jam Toast
Whipped ricotta, Hawaiian Lion Porter balsamic, candied bacon$11.00
- Spicy Tuna
Ahi tuna served on top of crispy sushi rice, togarashi, sambal aioli$17.00
- Lemongrass Potstickers
Soy Ginger Ponzu$13.00
- BT Mezze Platter
Assorted dips, spreads, breads, local veggies$26.50
- Guac & Chips - Traditonal
Avocados, lime, cilantro$10.00
- Caprese Guac
Burrata, Plant City heirloom tomatoes, Hawaiian Lion Porter balsamic$11.00
- Elote Corn Guac
Roasted corn, queso listo$10.50
- 24 Hour Brined Wings
Marinated for 24 hours with a house made brine including fresh herbs and soy. Includes your choice of sauce.$17.50
Sandwiches
- Big Top Burger
Elite farms brisket blend, manchego cheese, onion straws, secret sauce, lettuce, pickle chips$18.50
- Mojo Sandwich
Mojo and Circus City IPA braised pulled pork, house brined pickles, porter marinated swiss, Big Top truffle mustard$15.50
- Cocky Cutlet
Parmesan crusted chicken, roasted red peppers, vodka sauce, pesto mayo, mozzarella, arugula, cuban bread$15.50
- Roadside Sliders
King’s Hawaiian Buns, caramelized onions, certified angus beef, ketchup, mustard, pickles, American cheese$17.50
- Falafel Burger
House made falafel patty, tzatziki, feta spread, pico de gallo, avocado, lettuce, tomato$13.00
Tacos
- Cubano Tacos
Mojo pork, dijonnaise, cotija cheese, pickles, crispy ham, and pickled pepperoncini. Served on a grilled flour tortilla.$13.50
- Thai Chili Shrimp Tacos
Sambal aioli, tempura fried rock shrimp, house made mango salsa, and pickled peppers. Served on a grilled flour tortilla.$14.00
- Falafel Taco
Tzatziki, grilled corn, pico de gallo, cilantro, pickled veggies, red onion$12.00
- Nashville Hot Tofu Tacos
Tempura fried tofu, cabbage, cilantro, ranch crema, Mike’s hot honey, and chopped pickles. Served on a grilled flour tortilla.$13.00
Salads
- Crispy Chicken Cobb Salad
Avocado, bacon, Plant City heirloom tomatoes, house pickled cucumbers, egg, fresh mixed greens, and homemade balsamic vinaigrette$17.00
- Burrata Caprese Salad
Crisp Plant City Heirloom tomatoes topped with creamy burrata cheese drizzled with homemade balsamic glaze.$14.50
- Chopped BLT Salad
Romaine, Bibb Lettuce, Feta Cheese, Bacon, Plant City Heirloom Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Corn, served with homemade Ranch Dressing.$15.50
- Tortilla salad
Wood-grilled chicken, black beans, grilled corn, onions, salsa, avocado crema, sour cream, corn tortilla strips. Served with homemade cilantro lime vinaigrette.$17.00
- BT house Salad
Romaine, Plant City heirloom tomatoes, cucumber, carrots, and homemade croutons. Served with your choice of dressing.$12.00
Wood Fired Pizzas
- House Red Pizza
House made pizza dough, homemade red sauce, fresh basil, mozzarella, hand grated parmesan cheese, and shaved garlic$14.00
- Crispy Pepperoni Pizza
House made pizza dough, homemade red sauce, hand grated parmesan cheese, Mozzarella, and crispy cupped pepperoni$15.50
- Blanquito Pizza
House made pizza dough, home made bechemel-based white pizza sauce, gorgonzola, manchego, mozzarella, and arugula. Topped with toasted pine nuts and caramelized onions.$17.00
- Bee Sting Pizza
House made pizza dough, home made red sauce, Mozzarella, hand grated parmesan cheese, Capicola, ricotta, Pepperoni, Sausage, Calabrian oil, and Mike’s Hot honey$18.50
- Honey & Ham Pizza
House made pizza dough, olive oil base, manchego cheese, mozzarella, prosciutto, green onion, and local honey.$19.00
- Rosa Pizza
House made pizza dough, Olive Oil base, Mozzarella, hand grated parmesan cheese, marinated shaved red onions, and fresh rosemary. Topped with crushed and toasted pistachios.$18.00
- Local Garden Veggie Pizza
House made pizza dough, hand grated parmesan cheese, roasted cauliflower, marinated red onions, shaved garlic, shoestring carrots, fresh rosemary, roasted red peppers, and fried crispy brussel sprouts. Topped with a homemade lemon aioli. (Vegetables are seasonal and selection may vary.)$17.00
- Shrimply The Best Pizza
House made pizza dough, rock shrimp, manchego cheese, mozzarella, shaved garlic, scallions, cilantro, and olive oil.$20.00
Kitchen Specialties
- Blackened Salmon
7oz Chilean Salmon pan-seared with blackening seasoning, served with smashed cauliflower, sauteed spinach and grilled lemon$22.00
- Shrimp & Fish Combo
Conch Republic beer-based tempura fried sea-bass and local gulf shrimp (tail on), served with zesty slaw, homemade tartar sauce, and hand cut fries tossed in malt vinegar.$22.00
- Crusted Chicken Reggiano
Crispy reggiano parmesan crusted chicken, pesto-tossed bucatini pasta, house made parmesan cream sauce topped with arugula salad$19.50
- BBQ Platter For 2
Hazy Skywire IPA braised 48 hour ribs basted with Big Top BBQ Sauce, Conch Republic Key Lime Wheat and Mojo Pulled Pork served with: crispy fried onion strings, house pickled red onion, hand cut fries, warm flower tortillas, and zesty slaw$30.50
- White Chicken Chili
White meat chicken, white beans, roasted green chiles, onions, and garlic with a touch of cream, salsa verde, and pico de gallo. Served over a bed of smashed cauliflower with house fried corn tortillas.$16.50