Big Tuck’s fish,chicken and more 398 Burford Rd
Big tuck’s chicken, fish and more
Wing basket
$10.00
Three jumbo wings each additional wing 3 dollars.
Breast quarter basket
$11.00
Super juicy and spiced the way you want it.
Double breast quarter basket
$17.00
Two breast quarters spiced the way you want.
Leg quarter basket
$9.00
Juicy dark meat spiced the way you want.
Double leg quarter meal
$15.00
Double the meat spiced the way you want.
Whiting fish sandwich
$9.00
Fried golden brown space the way you want.
Catfish sandwich
$10.00
Fry to perfection spiced anyway you want.
Pork chop sandwich
$8.00
Seasoned and fried to perfection spiced anyway you want.
Half a pound burger
$7.00
Seasoned ground sirloin, cooked to perfection
Quarter pound beef, hot dog
$4.00
100% all beef grilled to perfection
Big Tuck’s fish,chicken and more 398 Burford Rd Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 812-0907
398 Burford Rd, Lebanon, TN 37087
Closed • Opens Saturday at 11AM