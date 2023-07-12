SAY CHEESE ! SKIP THE LINE ORDER ONLINE
Big E's Famous Mac and Cheese 2223 N WESTSHORE BLV 1002A
CHEF INSPIRED MAC BOWLS
OG MAC
$9.00
OG - Stared in 2005. Mac with our scratch made cheese sauce, Italian bread crumbs and parmesan cheese .
Notorious P.I.G
$12.00
Mac and Cheese with our sweet and tangy BBQ pulled pork and sauteed onions.
BUFFALO CHICKEN
$12.00
Straight out of Queen City. Mac and Cheese with hand breaded fried chicken drizzled with Buffalo wing sauce and crumbly blue cheese.
Virgina Sizzler
$12.00
Inspired by big brother's base in Fort Lee, Mac and Cheese topped with Virginia ham, sauteed onions, sweet and tangy BBQ sauce.
Al Forno Pizza
$12.00
Mac and Cheese, marinara, mozzarella, lots of peperoni.
Mac Of The Day
$12.00
Inspired daily, contact us @813-833-2447 to find out what's new!
