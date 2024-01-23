Big Horn BBQ Pearland
Breakfast
- Egg & Cheese Biscuit$3.99
- Honey Chicken Biscuit$3.99
Breaded chicken breast & Honey
- Chicken & Cheese Biscuit$3.99
- Bacon, Egg & Cheese Croissant$4.99
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$4.99
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$4.99
- Jalapeno Sausage Sandwich$3.99
- Biscuit$2.00
- Croissant$2.00
- Potato & Egg Taco$2.75
- Sausage & Egg Taco$3.25
- Chorizo, Potato & Egg Taco$3.25
- Bacon & Egg Taco$3.50
- Potato, Egg & Bacon Taco$3.25
- Brisket & Egg Taco$3.99
- All Brisket Taco$3.99
- Sausage & Cheese Wraps$2.75
- Jalapeno, Sausage & Cheese Wrap$2.99
- Brisket Burrito$5.99
- Bacon Burrito$5.99
- Sausage Burrito$5.99
Breakfast Drinks
Lattes & Frappes
Main Food
BBQ Plates
Combo Plates
- 3 Meat Dinner$21.99
- 2 Meat Dinner Online$18.99
Comes with your choice of 2 meats. NO Double Brisket, Ribs, or Chicken.
- 2 Meat Dinner (Brisket)$18.99
Combo comes with Brisket and your 2nd choice of meat (No Double Brisket Allowed.
- 2 Meat Dinner (Chicken)$18.99
Combo comes with Chicken and your 2nd choice of meat (No Double Chicken Allowed.
- 2 Meat Dinner (Ribs)$18.99
Combo comes with Ribs and your 2nd choice of meat (No Double Ribs Allowed.
Burgers
- Hamburger$9.50
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions
- Cheeseburger$10.50
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Cheese
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Bacon, Cheese
- Jalapeno Cheeseburger$10.90
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Jalapeños, Cheese
- Bacon & Egg Burger$10.99
American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions, Fried Egg, Bacon
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99
Mayo, Mustard, American Cheese, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Grilled Onions, Mushrooms
- Guacamole Burger$10.99
Bacon, Avocado, Lettuce, Pickles, Onion
- Smoked Brisket Burger$10.99
Topped w/Chopped Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Onions
- Patty Melt$10.99
Swiss Cheese, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Grilled Onions
- BBQ Burger$10.99
Onion Rings, Bacon, BBQ Sauce
- THE HOSS$11.99
1lb Burger, Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions
- Vegan Burger
Barbecue Sandwiches
- Sausage Sandwich$8.99
- Jalapeno Sausage Sandwich$8.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.50
- Ham Sandwich$8.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Mayo, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions
- Brisket Sandwich$9.99
Sliced or chopped beef sandwich
- Turkey Sandwich$9.50
- Rib Sandwich$9.99
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Pickles, Onions
- BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Onions
- Chop King Sandwich
Salads
- House Salad$9.99
Iceberg, Romaine and Baby Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Onions, Cheese, Carrots, Bacon & Croutons
- Big Horn Salad$14.99
Iceberg, Romaine and Baby Spinach, Tomato, Cucumber, Egg, Onions, Cheese, Carrots, Bacon & Croutons
- Southwest Salad$14.99
Iceberg, romaine, baby spinach, cucumber, cheese, black beans, grilled corn, egg, bacon and tortilla strips
- Strawberry Pecan Salad$14.99
Fresh Spring Mix, Strawberries, Cranberries, Candied Pecans
Baked Potatoes/Nacho/Taco
- Loaded Potato$8.99
(No Meat)Butter, Sour Cream, Bacon, Chives & Cheese
- BBQ Potato$13.99
(w/Meat-No Bacon) Butter, Sour Cream, Chives & Cheese. Choice of Meat: Brisket, Ham, Turkey, Pulled Pork, Chicken, Sausage
- Nachos$16.99
Pulled Pork, Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Charro Beans & Sour Cream
- Tacos$13.99
Flour tortillas, brisket, sautéed onions, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and cheese. Served with chips and queso
Country Cooking
Private Dining
Meat by the Pound
Meats by the Pound
- 1 LB Brisket$23.99
- 1 LB Pork Ribs$22.99
- 1 LB Sausage$19.99
- 1 LB Jalapeno Sausage$19.99
- 1 LB Turkey Breast$19.99
- 1/2 Lb Brisket$13.50
- 1/2 Lb Pork Ribs$13.50
- 1/2 Lb Sausage$12.99
- 1/2 Lb Jalapeno Sausage$12.99
- 1/2 Lb Turkey Breast$12.99
- Half Chicken$9.99
- 1 LB Pulled Pork$19.99
- 1/2 Lb Pulled Pork$12.99
- 1 LB Ham$16.99
- 1/2 Lb Ham$9.99
- Whole Chicken$16.99
Big Horn Sides
Sides
- Potato Salad$3.99+
- Mac-N-Cheese$3.99+
- Green Beans$3.99+
- French Fries$3.99+
- Extra Bread$0.50
- Broccoli Salad$3.99+
- Loaded Mashed Potatoes$3.99+
- BBQ Beans$3.99+
- Sweet Potato Fries$3.99+
- Yams$3.99+
- Cole Slaw$3.99+
- Corn Casserole$3.99+
- Charro Beans$3.99+
- Fried Okra$3.99+
- Onion Rings$3.99+
- Side Salad$3.99+
- Cornbread (Single)$1.00
- Homemade Chips$1.99
- Bag Chips$1.99
- Extra Sauce$0.75
- Extra Dressing
- Bottle Sauce$6.99
- Bottle Seasoning$5.99
- A Loaf Of Bread$5.99
- Pickles
- Onions
- Jalapenos
- Plasticware
- Extra Meat$6.99
- Hot Sauce$4.99
Fountain Drinks & Ice Tea
Fountain Drinks
- Coke$2.50+
- Diet Coke$2.50+
- Coke Zero$2.50+
- Sprite$2.50+
- Barqs Root Bear$2.50+
- Dr. Pepper$2.50+
- Fanta Orange$2.50+
- Fanta Strawberry$2.50+
- Powerade$2.50+
- Lemonade$2.50+
- Strawberry Lemonade$2.50+
- Sweet Tea$2.50+
- Unsweet Tea$2.50+
- Raspberry Tea$2.50+
- Bottled Soda$2.25
- Bottled Water$1.75
- Milkshake$4.99
- Arnold Palmer$2.50+
- 1/2 & 1/2$2.50+
- Mexican Coke$2.50+
Party Pack
Party Packs
- Party Pack 1$79.99
2 lbs of meat, 3 pints of sides Serves 4-5
- Party Pack 2$154.99
4 lbs of meat, 5 pints of sides Serves 8-10
- Party Pack 3$299.99
7.5 lbs of meat, 5 quarts of sides Serves 18-20
- Party Pack 4$449.99
11.5 lbs of meat, 2 gallons of sides Serves 30
- Party Pack 5$549.99
15 lbs of meat, 2.5 gallons of sides Serves 40
- Party Pack 6$649.99
19 lbs of meat, 3 gallons of sides Serves 50
- Delivery Fee$25.00
Desserts
Desserts
- Pecan Pie$4.99
- Chocolate Mousse$4.99
- Texas Style Brownie$4.99
- Peach Cobbler$4.99
- Bread Pudding$4.99
- Banana Pudding$4.99
- Cheesecake Slice$5.99
- Chocolate Cheesecake$4.99
- Peach Cobbler Parfait$4.99
- Pecan Praline$2.59
- Ice Cream$1.99
- Whole Peacan Pie$18.99
- Whole Chocolate Mousse$29.99
- Whole Peach Cobbler$29.99
- Whole Bread Pudding$29.99
- Whole Banana Pudding$29.99
- Whole Cheesecake$39.99
- Whole Chocolate Cheesecake$44.99
- Whole Peach Cobbler$29.99
- Root Beer Float
Sweets
- Bragg$3.50
- Truffle$3.50
- Almond Toffee Bar$2.50
- Haystacks$2.50
- Chocolate Covered Oreo$3.00
- Chocolate & Nut Bar$2.50
- Peanut Butter Cup$2.50
- Pretzel$2.50
- Gilbert Asst Sours$7.99
- Gilbert Boston Beans$6.99
- Gilbert Burnt Peanuts$6.99
- Gilbert Cajun Mix 1LB$8.99
- Gilbert Super Mix$12.79
- Gilbert Choc Raisins$9.79
- Gilbert Choc Toffee Almonds$11.49
- Gilbert Choc Pecans$14.99
- Gilbert Gummy Bears 1LB$6.99
- Gilbert Jordan Almonds$7.99
- Gilbert Lone Star Trash$7.99
- Gilbert Milk Choc Pretzels$9.79
- Gilbert Pecan Brittle 10OZ$8.29
- Gilbert Pecan Praline Frosted Pecans$14.79
- Gilbert R&s Sunflower Seeds$5.29
- Gilbert Salt Water Taffy 15 Flavors$7.99
- Gilbert Sour Neon Worms$6.99
- Aunt Janie's Peanut Brittle$8.29
- Cashews Roasted & Salted$12.79
- Cherry Sours$7.99
- Chocolate Almonds$11.49
- Chocolate Malted Milk Balls$11.49
- Chocolate Peanuts$8.99
- Dark Chocolate Pecans$14.99
- Roasted & Salted In-Shell Peanuts$7.99
- Sour Neon Worms$6.99
- Splenda Cinnamon Pecans$14.99
- Sugar Free Bridge Mix$12.99
- Super Mix$12.79
- Walnuts English Halves$11.99