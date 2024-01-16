Countryside Cafe (Big Island Location)
All Day Menu
Breakfast
- Da Breakfast plate$12.95
Choice of breakfast meat, starch, & eggs
- Big Island Burrito$14.95
Burrito stuffed with eggs, bacon, portuguese sausage, pork sausage, bell peppers, & cheese. Topped with salsa and sour cream
- Da Braddahz Breakfast$16.95
Bacon, portuguese sausage, & spam with 3 eggs and choice of starch
- Countryside Steak$16.95
Chicken fried steak accompanied with homemade sausage gravy & lilikoi biscuits
- Paniolo Steak & Eggs$19.95
8oz breakfast steak with choice of starch and eggs
- Local Moco$15.95
Homemade hamburger patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & kimchee
- Corned Beef Hash Local Moco$16.95
Homemade corned beef patty on a bed of rice, smothered in gravy, topped with eggs & pickled onions
- Meat Lovers Scrambler$13.95
Portuguese sausage, bacon, & pork sausage scrambled in eggs with cheese on a bed of potatoes accompanied with lilikoi biscuits
- Pork Adobo Benedict$14.95
English muffn topped with lomi tomato, pork adobo, and poached eggs, covered in hollandaise sauce
- Crab Cake Bennie$16.95
Fried crab cakes topped with poached eggs & hollandaise sauce on an english muffn
- Teri Chicken Kimchee Fried Rice$13.95
Chopped teri chicken sautéed in fried rice and kimchee, topped with two eggs
- Adobo Fried Rice$13.95
Por adobo tossed in fried rice, topped with 2 eggs & lomi tomato
- Bacon Benedict$13.95
- Fruit Plate$8.95
- Papaya Fruit Bowl$10.95
- French toast combo$13.95
- Pancake combo$13.95
- Waffle Combo$13.95
- Braised Loco moco$23.95
Pancakes & Things
- Walk thru the Country$14.95
A perfect trio of bananas foster French toast, lilikoi pancakes, and strawberry waffes
- Banana Fosters French Toast$12.95
Bananas sautéed in buttery caramel sauce, drizzled over French toast and topped with whip cream
- Banana Macadamia Nut Pancakes$14.95
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.95
- Buttermilk Pancakes$10.95
- Cinnamon French Toast$9.95
- Waffles$11.95
- Papaya Fruit Bowl$10.95
- Short Stack$8.95
- Fruit Plate$8.95
Sides
- Short Stack$8.95
- SD Fried Rice$3.95
- SD Breakfast Meat$6.95
Choice of Portuguese sausage, bacon, spam, vienna sausage, sausage patty, or luncheon mea
- Country Potatoes$3.95
- Kim Chee$3.95
- Pickled Onions$3.95
- Lilikoi Biscuits$3.95
- Biscuits & Gravy$6.95
- SD Gravy$2.95
- SD Egg$1.95
- SD Country Gravy$2.95
- SD Hollandaise$2.00
- SD Fries$6.95
- SD Tater Tots$6.95
- SD Toast$2.95
- SD Avocado$3.00
- SD Mac Salad$2.75
- SD Toss Salad$5.95
- SD Papaya$7.95
- SD White rice$2.75
- SD English Muffin$2.95
- SD Bananas$2.95
- SD Strawberry$2.95
- SD Banana Foster$2.95
- SD Lilikoi$2.00
- SD Sour Cream$1.25
- SD Salsa$1.00
- Extra Dressing$0.50
- SD Nutella$2.00
- Extra Hamburger Patty$8.95
- SD Lomi$3.95
- Bagel$5.95
- ADD MEAT$3.50
- ADD VEGGIE$3.00
Omelets
Pupus
Entrees
- Hamburger Steak$15.95
Homemade hamburger patty smothered in gravy, topped with caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms
- Garlic Fried Chicken$13.95
Deep fried marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side
- Mauna Kea Special$16.95
Fried saimin accompanied with garlic fried chicken and Teri beef. Along with your choice of starch and side
- Hibachi Grilled Chicken$13.95
Grilled marinated chicken, served with choice of starch and side
- Da lunchwagon Special$14.95
Fried noodles with Teri beef and French fries, drizzled with mustard mayo sauce
- Fried Noodles$8.95
- Fish & Chips$18.95
- Kalua Tacos$13.95
- Shrimp Pasta$23.95
Garlic sauteed shrimp on a bed of angel hair pasta and lobster cream sauce
- Pa'ina Platter$16.95
kalua pork and hibachi chicken accompanied with lomi tomato, pickle onion, choice of starch, and side
- Braised Beef$23.95
Beef brisket accompanied with sauteed vegetables and gravy
- Pork Chops$18.95
Grilled pork chops smothered in gravy and topped with sauteed garlic mushrooms
Burgers
- Rodeo Burger$15.95
Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese and an onion ring drizzled with BBQ sauce
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$15.95
Homemade hamburger patty on a brioche bun with Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions
- Mushroom & Onion Burger$16.95
Homemade hamburger patty topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms & caramelized onions
- Veggie Sandwich$13.95
Avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, cucumbers and Swiss cheese on wheat toast with a pesto aioli
- Teri Burger$15.95
Tender teriyaki beef grilled to perfection and topped with lettuce, tomato, and onions on a brioche bun
- Smash Burger$15.95
- Fish Burger$17.95
Beer battered Ono fish on a brioche bun
Drinks
Lighter Side Menu
Rise & Shine
- Avo Toast$10.95
Avocado fanned on toasted whole wheat bread topped with two eggs any style
- Nutella Toast$9.95
Whole wheat toast covered with Nutella and topped with strawberries, bananas & honey
- Lox & Bagel$14.95
Bagel covered with cream cheese and topped with smoked salmon, spinach, red onions & capers
- Veggie Bennie$14.95
Tomato,spinach, & mushrooms sautéed on an English muffin with poached eggs
- Artichoke Flatbread$13.95
Artichoke hearts, avocado, and mozzarella cheese grilled on flatbread