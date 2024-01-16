Skip to Main content
BigMouths
BigMouths 14033 Falls of Rough Rd
14033 Falls of Rough Rd, Falls of Rough, KY 40119
Food
Drinks
Retail merchandise
Appetizers
Fried pickles
$7.00
Cheese Curds
$7.00
Chicken wings (6)
$8.00
Fried Okra
$7.00
Burgers
Bigmouth Bacon Cheeseburger
$15.00
BigMouth Build Your Own Burger
$15.00
Bigmouth Bacon Bleu Burger
$15.00
Bigmouth Mushroom Onion and Swiss Burger
$15.00
Sandwiches
Bigmouth Italian Sandwich
$15.00
Bigmouth Turkey and Cheddar
$15.00
Beer Battered Cod
$16.00
Turkey sandwich Special
$15.00
Steak Sandwich Special
$16.00
Salads
Chef Salad
$11.00
Chef Salad ADD CHICKEN
$15.00
Sides
Extra side Sidewinder fries
$4.00
Extra side Onion Rings
$4.00
Extra side Potato Salad
$4.00
Extra side Coleslaw
$4.00
Extra side of bread
$1.00
Dinners
Dinner Special CATFISH
$15.00
Dessert
Chocolate Cream Pie
$6.00
Dessert Special #2
$5.00
Dessert Special #3
$7.00
ice cream bars
$2.00
Soups
Soup of the day #1
$6.00
Minnow Menu
Smallmouth Cheeseburger
$8.00
Smallmouth Chicken Fingers
$8.00
N/A Beverages
Fountain soda
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Can Soda
$1.25
Bottled Tea
$3.00
Rockstar
$3.00
Vibe
$3.50
Coffee
$3.00
Bottled water
$2.00
KIDS DRINK
$2.00
20 oz bottled soda
$2.50
16 oz bottled soda
$2.00
Retail merchandise
Tshirts
Carolina Blue
$22.00
Lavender Blue
$22.00
Forest Green
$22.00
Kelly Green
$22.00
Bagged Ice
Bagged Ice
$2.00
Employee tshirt
lavender blue
$14.00
(270) 367-1049
14033 Falls of Rough Rd, Falls of Rough, KY 40119
