Cafe

Drinks

Americano

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

Cold Brew

$3.50

Cortado

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.75

Espresso Tonic

$3.50

Flat White

$4.75

Floaty

$5.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.50+

Hot Water with Lemon

Latte

$5.00

London Fog

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Mocha Latte

$5.50

Oat Vanilla Cold Brew

$4.25

Pastries

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Apricot Croissant

$4.50

Butter Croissant

$4.00

Pain au Chocolat

$4.50

Pain au Raisin

$4.75

Scone

$5.50

Coffee & Pastry

$5.50Out of stock

Fruit Tart

$8.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$3.50Out of stock

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Baby Back Ribs

$18.00

Sticky Honey Soy Glaze, Sesame Seeds, and Green Onions

Brussel Sprout

$13.00

Chili Balsamic Glaze and Toasted Almonds

Cauliflower

$14.00

Buttermilk Marinated Florets with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Dressing

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Breaded, Lightly Fried, and Served with Shed-made Spicy Marinara Sauce

Croquettes

$14.00

Breaded and Fried with Ham Hock, Jalapeño, and Chipotle Mayo Dip

Deviled Eggs

$12.00

5 Halves topped with Maple Pork Belly, Micro Greens, and Balsamic Glaze

Margarita Flatbread

$13.00

Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella

Green Pea & Mint Hummus

$12.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread

Poutine

$14.00

French Fries, Braised Short Rib, Mozzarella Cheese, and Beef Gravy

Prosciutto Flatbread

$15.00

Fig Jam, Sliced Parma Prosciutto, Blue Cheese Crumble, and Baby Arugula

Quesadilla

$17.00

Smoked Cheddar, Diced Chicken Breast, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Avocado, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo on the side

Steak Tartare

$16.00

Crispy Capers, Arugula Pesto, Parmesan, Lemon Mustard Dressing, Shaved Cured Egg Yolk, and Toasted Ciabatta

Wings

$14.00

Served with Blue Cheese Ranch Dip and Celery Batons

Zucchini Fries

$12.00

Panko breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, with Parmesan and Chipotle Mayo

Nacho (Sharer)

$18.00

Nacho (Small)

$12.00

Salads

Beet Salad

$15.00

Red and Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing.

Cobb

$18.00

Baby Greens, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Chopped Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing

Greek Salad

$15.00

Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)

Kale Salad

$15.00

Quinoa, Shaved Apples, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Pecorino Cheese (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)

Mushroom Salad

$17.00

Arugula, Endive, Oyster, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dressing (Vegan Feta or Mozzarella available)

Burgers

Bike Shed Burger

$17.00

8oz. Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Garlic Aioli

Black and Blue

$20.00

8oz. Angus Beef, Arugula, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Garlic Aioli

Bone Marrow Burger

$30.00

8oz. Angus Beef, Bone Marrow, Fresh Black Truffle, Bacon, Guinness Ketchup, Smoked Cheddar, and Arugula

Southwest

$20.00

8oz. Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack, Crispy Onion, Bacon, Jalapeño, and BBQ Sauce

Turkey Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun

Sandwiches

Buffalo Wrap

$17.00

Grilled or Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Buffalo Sauce

Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Herb Marinated Chicken, House-made Coleslaw, Spicy Oil, on a Brioche Bun

Pulled Pork

$19.00

Jackfruit in BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Potato Bun with Vegan Apple Coleslaw, Crispy Fried Onions, and a Fried Pickle Spear

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

Flank Steak, Arugula, Ciabatta, Onion Jam, and Horseradish Mayo

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, and Arugula

Entrees

Bacon-Wrapped Pork Medallions, Juniper Berry Sauce, Apple Fritters, Scallion-Mashed Potatoes, Crispy Prosciutto

Gnocchi

$24.00

Angus Grass-Fed Beef Bolognese Sauce, Shaved Parmesan

Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Brie, Parmesan, Smoked Cheddar, Ham Hock, Wild Mushrooms

Pappardelle Pasta

$24.00

Short-Rib Ragout, Shaved Dry Ricotta

Risotto

$24.00

Arborio Rice, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Asparagus, Cream, Butter, Parmesan (Vegan Optional)

Chicken Breast Pan Roasted

$28.00

Cauliflower Puree, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Beurre Blanc

Short Rib

$35.00

Red Wine Braised Boneless Short-Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Onions

Pork Tenderloin

$30.00

New York Steak

$39.00

12 oz Angus Grass Fed Beef, Roasted Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes on Arugula, Red Wine Sauce

Tomahawk Steak

$93.00

32oz Angus Grass Fed Beef Sliced with Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Creamed Spinach, Creamy Shallot Sauce & Red Wine Sauce

*************************

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Roasted Potatoes

$9.00

Garlic Mashed

$9.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Pickle

$1.50

Sauteed Spinach

$9.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Seasonal Veggies

$8.00

6 oz Flank Steak

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$8.00

Vegan Chicken

$10.00

Extra Pita

$2.00

Mac & Cheese Side

$8.00

Side Avo

$3.00

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Bone Marrow

$15.00

Side Brussels

$8.00

Puppy Patty

$6.00

Desserts

Affogato

$10.00

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Baked with Almonds and Raisins, served with Caramel Sauce and Vanilla

Carrot Cake

$12.00

With Lemon Cream Cheese and Toasted Walnuts

Creme Brulee

$11.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Warm Apple Crumble

$12.00

Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

With Vanilla Ice Cream

GELATO BOWL

SORBET BOWL

Moto Social Sundae

$5.00

Vegan Menu

Vegan Breakfast

VEGAN SHED BREAKFAST

$21.00

Vegan Huevos Rancheros

$17.00

Vegan Burrito

$17.00

Bhudda Bowl

$17.00

Vegan French Toast

$17.00

Vegan Granola

$12.00

Vegan Cali Omelette

$15.00

Vegan Starters

Crispy Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

Chili Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Almonds

Green Pea & Mint Hummus

$12.00

Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread

Vegan Margarita Flatbread

$12.00

Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, Vegan Mozzarella

Vegan Quesadilla

$17.00

Vegan Chick’n, BBQ Sauce, Vegan Provolone Cheese

Vegan Zucchini Fries

$12.00

Panko Breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, Vegan Mayo

Vegan Salads

Vegan Beet Salad

$15.00

Red & Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing

Vegan Greek Salad

$13.00

Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing

Vegan Kale Salad

$15.00

Quinoa, Shaved Apple, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella

Vegan Mixed Wild Mushroom Salad

$16.00

Arugula, Endive, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Balsamic Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella

Vegan Burgers & Sandwiches

Vegan Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Vegan Jackfruit Sandwich

$19.00

Vegan Truffle Burger

$23.00

Vegan Wrap

$15.00

Veggie Sandwich

$17.00

Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, and Arugula

Vegan Mains

Vegan Linguini

$24.00

Vegan Rigatoni

$24.00

Vegan Risotto

$24.00

Vegan Sides

French Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Vegan Truffle Fries

$6.00

Vegan Roasted Potatoes

$8.00

Vegan Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Vegan Dessert

Vegan Apple Crumble

$12.00

Vegan Chocolate Brownie

$11.00

Vegan Ice Cream Vanilla

$3.00

Vegan Ice Cream Strawberry

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Pizza

Flatbread, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Flatbread with tomato sauce and mozzarella

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Flatbread, Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Kids BBQ Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Flatbread, Chicken, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella

Kids Pasta

Kids Linguini

$10.00

Linguini pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Elbow

$10.00

Elbow-shaped pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Rigatoni

$10.00

Rigatoni pasta with your choice of sauce.

Kids Quesadilla

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour Tortilla, Cheddar, Chicken

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$9.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar and mozzarella cheese.

Kids Chicken Fingers

Lightly Breaded, Fried White Meat Chicken, Golden Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$11.00

Lightly fried chicken white meat tenders.

Kids Grilled Cheese

Melted Cheddar, Sourdough

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$11.00

Toasted sourdough with melted cheddar cheese.

Drinks

Beer

Lagunitas N\A

$7.00

Fat Tire Btl

$7.00

Old Stump Gose Can

$10.00

Guinness 0 Can

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA Btl

$7.00

Soft Drinks

BTL Sparkling

$5.00+

BTL Still

$5.00+

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00Out of stock

Tonic

$3.00

Juice

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Refill Coke

Refill Diet Coke

Refill Sprite

Refill Lemonade

Refill Iced Tea

Refill Arnold Palmer

Caliwater Pineapple

$5.00

Caliwater Prickly Pear

$5.00

Caliwater Watermelon

$5.00

Red By the Bottle

Alexander Valley zin Btl

$40.00

Alexander Valley Pinot Btl

$40.00

Maddalena Merlot Btl

$48.00

DAOU Cab Sav Btl

$48.00

DAOU The Pessimist

$60.00

San Simeon Petit Sirah

$72.00

The Boxer Shiraz (vegan) Btl

$91.00

Copain P2 Pinot Noir Btl

$76.00

Orin Swift Abstract Red Btl

$84.00

Orin Swift Palermo Btl

$150.00

Hartford Court Pinot Noir Btl

$84.00

Caymus Cabernet

$215.00

White By The Bottle

Hyland 41 Chard Btl

$40.00

Matua Sauv Blanc Btl

$40.00

Pine Ridge Chenin Btl

$48.00

Perscription Chard Btl

$54.00

Tyrells Semillion (vegan) Btl

$56.00

Bollini Pinot Grigio Btl

$56.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio Btl

$72.00

Trefethen Chard Btl

$56.00

Jolivet Attitude Sauv Blanc Btl

$56.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio Btl

$63.00

Heitz Cellar

$165.00

Sparkling by the Bottle

Casa Canevel Brut Prosecco Btl

$34.00

Mumm Brut Champagne Btl

$48.00

Casa Canevel Sparkling Rose Btl

$40.00

Stella Rosa VS Gold Prosseco Btl

$60.00

Cht De Bligny Champagne

$104.00