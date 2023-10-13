Bike Shed Moto Co. Los Angeles 1580 Industrial Street
Cafe
Drinks
Pastries
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Baby Back Ribs
Sticky Honey Soy Glaze, Sesame Seeds, and Green Onions
Brussel Sprout
Chili Balsamic Glaze and Toasted Almonds
Cauliflower
Buttermilk Marinated Florets with Buffalo Sauce and Blue Cheese Dressing
Cheese Curds
Breaded, Lightly Fried, and Served with Shed-made Spicy Marinara Sauce
Croquettes
Breaded and Fried with Ham Hock, Jalapeño, and Chipotle Mayo Dip
Deviled Eggs
5 Halves topped with Maple Pork Belly, Micro Greens, and Balsamic Glaze
Margarita Flatbread
Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella
Green Pea & Mint Hummus
Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread
Poutine
French Fries, Braised Short Rib, Mozzarella Cheese, and Beef Gravy
Prosciutto Flatbread
Fig Jam, Sliced Parma Prosciutto, Blue Cheese Crumble, and Baby Arugula
Quesadilla
Smoked Cheddar, Diced Chicken Breast, Chipotle BBQ Sauce, Avocado, Sour Cream, and Pico De Gallo on the side
Steak Tartare
Crispy Capers, Arugula Pesto, Parmesan, Lemon Mustard Dressing, Shaved Cured Egg Yolk, and Toasted Ciabatta
Wings
Served with Blue Cheese Ranch Dip and Celery Batons
Zucchini Fries
Panko breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, with Parmesan and Chipotle Mayo
Nacho (Sharer)
Nacho (Small)
Salads
Beet Salad
Red and Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing.
Cobb
Baby Greens, Smoked Bacon, Blue Cheese Crumble, Chopped Hard Boiled Eggs, Cherry Tomatoes, Avocado, Grilled Chicken Breast, Ranch Dressing
Greek Salad
Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)
Kale Salad
Quinoa, Shaved Apples, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Pecorino Cheese (Vegan Feta and Mozzarella available)
Mushroom Salad
Arugula, Endive, Oyster, Cremini and Shitake Mushrooms, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Goat Cheese, Balsamic Dressing (Vegan Feta or Mozzarella available)
Burgers
Bike Shed Burger
8oz. Angus Beef Patty on a Brioche Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, and Garlic Aioli
Black and Blue
8oz. Angus Beef, Arugula, Blue Cheese, Caramelized Onion, and Garlic Aioli
Bone Marrow Burger
8oz. Angus Beef, Bone Marrow, Fresh Black Truffle, Bacon, Guinness Ketchup, Smoked Cheddar, and Arugula
Southwest
8oz. Angus Beef Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Pepper Jack, Crispy Onion, Bacon, Jalapeño, and BBQ Sauce
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Avo, Mozzarella, Garlic Aioli, on a Brioche Bun
Sandwiches
Buffalo Wrap
Grilled or Buttermilk Fried Chicken with Shredded Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Buffalo Sauce
Chicken Sandwich
Herb Marinated Chicken, House-made Coleslaw, Spicy Oil, on a Brioche Bun
Pulled Pork
Jackfruit in BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Potato Bun with Vegan Apple Coleslaw, Crispy Fried Onions, and a Fried Pickle Spear
Steak Sandwich
Flank Steak, Arugula, Ciabatta, Onion Jam, and Horseradish Mayo
Veggie Sandwich
Portobello Mushroom, Zucchini, Eggplant, Roasted Red Bell Peppers, Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, and Arugula
Entrees
Gnocchi
Angus Grass-Fed Beef Bolognese Sauce, Shaved Parmesan
Mac & Cheese
Brie, Parmesan, Smoked Cheddar, Ham Hock, Wild Mushrooms
Pappardelle Pasta
Short-Rib Ragout, Shaved Dry Ricotta
Risotto
Arborio Rice, Roasted Wild Mushrooms, Asparagus, Cream, Butter, Parmesan (Vegan Optional)
Chicken Breast Pan Roasted
Cauliflower Puree, Roasted Seasonal Vegetables, Beurre Blanc
Short Rib
Red Wine Braised Boneless Short-Rib, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Crispy Onions
Pork Tenderloin
New York Steak
12 oz Angus Grass Fed Beef, Roasted Potatoes, Cherry Tomatoes on Arugula, Red Wine Sauce
Tomahawk Steak
32oz Angus Grass Fed Beef Sliced with Roasted Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Creamed Spinach, Creamy Shallot Sauce & Red Wine Sauce
*************************
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Truffle Fries
Roasted Potatoes
Garlic Mashed
Side Salad
Side Cole Slaw
Side Pickle
Sauteed Spinach
Asparagus
Seasonal Veggies
6 oz Flank Steak
Grilled Chicken
Vegan Chicken
Extra Pita
Mac & Cheese Side
Side Avo
Side Bacon
Side Bone Marrow
Side Brussels
Puppy Patty
Desserts
Affogato
Bread Pudding
Baked with Almonds and Raisins, served with Caramel Sauce and Vanilla
Carrot Cake
With Lemon Cream Cheese and Toasted Walnuts
Creme Brulee
Tiramisu
Warm Apple Crumble
Warm Flourless Chocolate Cake
With Vanilla Ice Cream
GELATO BOWL
SORBET BOWL
Moto Social Sundae
Vegan Menu
Vegan Breakfast
Vegan Starters
Crispy Brussel Sprouts
Chili Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Almonds
Green Pea & Mint Hummus
Cherry Tomatoes, Fresh Mint, Curry Oil, and Grilled Pita Bread
Vegan Margarita Flatbread
Homemade Marinara, Roma Tomato, Roasted Garlic, Fresh Basil, Vegan Mozzarella
Vegan Quesadilla
Vegan Chick’n, BBQ Sauce, Vegan Provolone Cheese
Vegan Zucchini Fries
Panko Breadcrumbs, Lightly Fried, Vegan Mayo
Vegan Salads
Vegan Beet Salad
Red & Golden Beets, Toasted Walnuts, Orange Segments, Pomegranate Seeds, Citrus Dressing
Vegan Greek Salad
Baby Greens, Kalamata Olives, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella, Cucumber, Red Onion, Cherry Tomatoes, Champagne Dressing
Vegan Kale Salad
Quinoa, Shaved Apple, Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almonds, Sherry Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella
Vegan Mixed Wild Mushroom Salad
Arugula, Endive, Caramelized Pecans, Golden Raisins, Balsamic Dressing, Vegan Feta or Mozzarella