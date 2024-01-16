Bill and Ruth's Cherry St.
Food
Sandwich
- Super Sub
Small Salami, ham, turkey and roast beef$7.99
- Belly Buster
Salami, ham and turkey$7.99
- Cold cut
Salami and ham$7.99
- Eastern style hogie
Salami, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato and oil & vinegar$7.99
- Three cheese and avocado
Classic$7.99
- Turkey and cheese
Classic$7.99
- Ham and cheese
Classic$7.99
- Grilled chicken and cheese
Classic build. Toasted$7.99
- Pastrami and cheese
cold or toasted$7.99
- Corned beef and cheese
cold or toasted$7.99
- Roast beef and cheese
Classic$7.99
- French dip
Roast beef and cheese toasted with aujus$7.99
- Tuna Salad
Lettuce and tomato$7.99
- Chicken salad
Lettuce and tomato$7.99
- Egg salad
Lettuce and tomato$7.99
- Philly steak and cheese
Onions and bell peppers required$8.99
- Ruben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and our Reuben sauce made in store!$10.49
- Gyro
Gyro meat with taziki, lettuce, tomato and onions$8.99
- Chicken Ceaser
Grilled chicken with Caesar dressing, provalone, romaine, and parmesan cheese. Toasted$7.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Grilled chicken, provalone, marinara and parmesan cheese$7.99
- Meat ball and cheese
Meatballs, marinara, provalone and parmesan cheese$7.99
- Turkey/Ham and cheese$7.99
- Roast beef/Ham and cheese$7.99
- PoBoy
Salami and cheese. Classic build.$7.99
Salad
Soups
Specialities
Sides and Extras
Kids Menu
Sweet & Treat
Beverages
Small
Large
Bill and Ruth's Cherry St. Location and Ordering Hours
(918) 742-9842
Closed • Opens Friday at 10AM