We are not accepting online orders right now.
Drinks
Dessert
Coffee
Lemonade
Tea
Soda (Bottle)
Punch
Drinks
Coffee
Regular 12 oz Coffee
$1.75
Iced Coffee
$3.79
Iced Macchiato
$3.79
Frappuccino
$3.79
Espresso shot
$1.75
Add shot of espresso
$0.60
Add caramel
$0.39
Add vanilla
$0.39
Add English toffee
$0.39
Add chocolate
$0.39
Add hazelnut
$0.39
Add raspberry
$0.39
Add white chocolate
$0.39
Cappuccino
$2.79
Latte
$2.79
Large 16 oz coffee
$2.15
Lemonade
Regular
$2.50
Blackberry Lemonade
$2.80
Mango Lemonade
$2.80
Peach Lemonade
$2.80
Raspberry Lemonade
$2.80
Strawberry Lemonade
$2.80
Large 32 0z Lemonade
$3.00
Large Blackberry Lemonade
$3.30
Large Mango Lemonade
$3.30
Large Peach Lemonade
$3.30
Large Raspberry Lemonade
$3.30
Large Strawberry Lemonade
$3.30
Tea
Regular
$2.50
Blackberry Tea
$2.80
Mango Tea
$2.80
Peach Tea
$2.80
Raspberry Tea
$2.80
Strawberry Tea
$2.80
Large Regular
$3.00
Large Blackberry Tea
$3.30
Large Mango Tea
$3.30
Large Peach Tea
$3.30
Large Raspberry Tea
$3.30
Large Strawberry Tea
$3.30
Unsweet Tea
$2.50
Large Unsweet Tea
$3.00
Soda (Bottle)
Pepsi
$2.50
Sprite
$2.50
Punch
Regular
$2.80
Large
$3.30
Dessert
Cheesecake
Flavors posted daily
$5.50
Crisps
Apple Crisp
$4.59
Peach Crisp
$4.59
Add Caramel
$0.39
Add Ice Cream
$1.79
Bill & Emma’s LLC 4029 S 1st St #107 Location and Ordering Hours
(615) 948-9082
4029 S 1st St #107, Milan, TN 38358
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 5:30AM
All hours
