Bill's Saloon
Lunch
Apps
Burgers
- 1/3lb Burger
- Kentucky BBA Beer Cheeseburger$13.00
House Pickles, Crispy Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onion, Kentucky Bba Beer Cheese
- Lyons Farm Bison Burger$10.00
Alltech Raised Bison, House Made Pickles, Swiss Cheese, Aioli, Carmelized Onions On A Brioche Bun
- Pimento Cheeseburger$12.00
House Pimento Cheese, House Pickles, Lettuce, Tomato And Grilled Onions
Hot Sandwiches
- Cubano$12.00
Pulled Pork, Sliced Ham, House Pickles, Swiss, Dijonaisse Served On A Hoagie Roll
- Avo Chicken$12.00
6 Oz. Grilled Chicken Breast, Fresh Mozzarellaaged Balsamic, Pesto And Tomato On Brioche
- BLT$11.00
Toasted Wheatberry
- Roasted Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Slow Cooked Brisket, Sauerkraut, Thousand Island, Swiss Cheese On A Hoagie Roll
Salad
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Bib Lettuce Cups, Celery With A Spiced Blue Cheese Dressing
- Caesar Salad$8.00
Parmigiano Reggiano, Croutons With Caesar Dressing
- Cobb Salad$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Guacamole, Blue Cheese, Bacon, Eggs, Tomatoes With A Red Wine Vinaigrette
- Pickled Beet Salad$11.00
- Poached Pear Salad$11.00
Bib Lettuce, Pt. Reyes Blue Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Poached Pears, Green Goddess Dressing
- Salmon Salad$17.00
Sustainable Chilean Salmon, Spring Mix, Spiced Pepitas, Cherry Tomatoes, Cilantro Lime Dressing
Sandwiches
- Connemara Club$12.00
Kentucky Proud Ham, Roasted Turkey, Crispy Bacon, Cheddar And Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo On Toasted Wheat Berry Bread
- Chicken Salad$9.00
House Made Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato On Toasted White Bread
- Pimento Cheese$7.00
House Made Pimento Cheese On Toasted White Bread
- Italian$13.00
Proscutto, Pepperoni, Salami, Provolone, Onion, Lettuce, Mayo & Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Wraps
Drink Menu
Liquor
- Wheatley$5.60
- Dublin Dry Gin$5.60
- Rhubarb$5.60
- TB Rum$5.60
- Margaritaville$5.60
- Cooper's$7.50
- Distiller's$5.60
- Founder's$7.50
- TB Whiskey$5.60
- Single Malt$5.60
- Pearse Lyons$5.60
- 5 Year$5.60
- 7 Year$7.50
- 12 Year$7.50
- TB Bourbon$5.60
- TB Rye$7.50
- TB True Cask$5.60
- Bluegrass Sundowne$5.66
- Amaretto$1.88
- Mountain Flower$5.60
- Original$5.60
- Bonfire$5.60
- Apple Orchard$5.60