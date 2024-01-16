Billy Bob's Burgers - China Spring
MENU
APPS
- CHIPS AND SALSA$3.99
- CHIPS AND QUESO$5.25
- CHIPS QUESO AND SALSA$8.99
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.25
- CHEESE CURDS$6.25
- SPICY CHEESE CURDS$6.25
- PICKLE FRIES$6.25
- FRIED JALAPENOS$6.25
- BASKET SWT POT FRY / OR$8.00
- FRITO PIE$9.49
- 1/2 FRITO PIE$4.99
- CHICKEN BITES$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- 1/2 CHICKEN BITES$4.25OUT OF STOCK
- PHILLY FRIES$13.50
- 1/2 PHILLY FRIES$6.99
- CHILI CUP$5.25
- CHILI BOWL$7.25
- BASKET FF / TT / OK$6.50
- Nachos$8.00
BURGERS
- BURGER
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun$7.99
- JR BURGER
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun$4.00
- TEXAN
Dressed with mayo, A-1, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and two slices of American cheese on a toasted bun$11.74
- POPPIN
Dressed with cream cheese, crispy onions, grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun$11.24
- SOUTHWEST
Dressed with BBQ, A-1, jalapeno strips, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun$11.49
- PATTY MELT
Two slices of Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mayo on Tx toast$10.49
- SWISS MUSHROOM
Dressed with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun$9.99
- SLOPPY BOB
Dressed with our house made chili, shredded cheddar, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun$10.99
- OSO
Dressed with pepperjack cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce,$11.49
- HOT MESS
Dressed with pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, grilled poblano, grilled tomato and guacamole on a toasted bun$11.74
- COWBOY
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun$14.99
- VEGGIE BURGER
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun$8.99
- BOM$11.00
- FAT DADDY
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun$35.00
- CREW FAVORITE$7.00
- CREW FAVE LRG$12.75