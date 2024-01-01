Billy Bob's Burgers - Waco
APPS
- CHIPS AND SALSA$3.99
- CHIPS AND QUESO$5.25
- CHIPS QUESO AND SALSA$8.99
- MOZZARELLA STICKS$6.25
- CHEESE CURDS$6.25
- SPICY CHEESE CURDS$5.50
- PICKLE FRIES$5.50
- FRIED JALAPENOS$6.25
- BASKET SWT POT FRY / OR$8.00
- FRITO PIE$9.49
- 1/2 FRITO PIE$4.99
- CHICKEN BITES$7.99
- 1/2 CHICKEN BITES$4.25
- PHILLY FRIES$13.50
- 1/2 PHILLY FRIES$6.99
- CHILI CUP$5.25
- CHILI BOWL$7.25
- BASKET FF / TT / OK$6.50
- Nachos$8.50
BURGERS
- BURGER$7.99
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- JR BURGER$4.00
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- TEXAN$11.74
Dressed with mayo, A-1, grilled onions, bacon, lettuce, tomato and two slices of American cheese on a toasted bun
- POPPIN$11.24
Dressed with cream cheese, crispy onions, grilled jalapenos and pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun
- SOUTHWEST$11.49
Dressed with BBQ, A-1, jalapeno strips, lettuce, tomato, American and Swiss cheese on a toasted bun
- PATTY MELT$10.49
Two slices of Swiss cheese, grilled onions and mayo on Tx toast
- SWISS MUSHROOM$9.99
Dressed with Swiss cheese, grilled mushrooms, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- SLOPPY BOB$10.99
Dressed with our house made chili, shredded cheddar, mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- OSO$11.49
Dressed with pepperjack cheese, guacamole, jalapenos, lettuce,
- HOT MESS$11.74
Dressed with pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, grilled poblano, grilled tomato and guacamole on a toasted bun
- COWBOY$14.99
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- VEGGIE BURGER$8.99
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- BOM$11.00
- FAT DADDY$35.00
Dressed with mustard, onion, pickle, lettuce and tomato on a toasted bun
- CREW FAVORITE$7.50
- Crew Fave Large$13.50