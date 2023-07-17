Billy Gator’s Chicken Wings & BBQ 1431 NE 25th Avenue
Meal
Southern Wings 6 Piece
Breaded Fried Southern Style with one side.
Southern Wings 10 Piece
Breaded Fried Southern Style with one side.
Southern Wings 15 Piece
Breaded Fried Southern Style with one side.
Smoked Wings 6 Piece
Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with one side
Smoked Wings 10 Piece
Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with one side
Smoked Wings 15 Piece
Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with one side
Buffalo style 6 Piece
Traditional Buffalo Wings with one side
Buffalo Style 10 Piece
Traditional Buffalo Wings with one side
Buffalo Style 15 Piece
Traditional Buffalo Wings with one side
Smoked Ribs
Signature Smoked Prok Ribs with two sides
Pulled Pork
Signature Smoked Pulled Pork with two sides
Meatavore Sandwich ONLY
Meatavore Meal
Smoked 10 WINGS ONLY
Southern 10 WINGS ONLY
Buffalo style 10 WINGS ONLY
Carolina SANDWICH ONLY
Carolina Meatavore meal
Family Meal
Southern Wings 20 Piece
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Southern Wings 30 Piece
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Southern Wings 40 Piece
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Southern Wings 50 Piece
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Smoked Wings 20 Piece
Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides
Smoked Wings 30 Piece
Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides
Smoked Wings 40 Piece
Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides
Smoked Wings 50 Piece
Signature BBQ Smoked Wings with two large sides
Buffalo Style Wings 20 Piece
Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides
Buffalo Style Wings 30 Piece
Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides
Buffalo Style Wings 40 Piece
Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides
Buffalo Style Wings 50 Piece
Traditional Buffalo Wings with two large sides
Southern 20 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Smoked 20 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Buffalo Style 20 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Southern 30 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Smoked 30 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Buffalo style 30 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Southern 50 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Smoked 50 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Buffalo style 50 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Southern 100 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Smoked 100 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Buffalo style 100 WINGS ONLY
Breaded Fried Southern Style with two large sides.
Side
Beverage
Sothern Sweet Tea
Southern Sweet Tea 32 Ounces
Unsweet Tea
Unsweet Tea 32 Ounces
Southern Sweet Tea Gallon
Southern Lemonade
Southern Lemonade 32 Ounces
Southern Lemonade
Billy's Teamonade
Southern Tea and Lemonade Mixed 32 Ounces
Billy's Teamonade
