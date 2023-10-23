Bingo Burger Pueblo 101 Central Plaza
shareables
with pueblo chile cheese sauce, pueblo chiles, crumbled bacon, scallions
with your choice of dipping sauce
with crumbled bacon, parmesan, thai sweet chile sauce, scallions
with your choice of dipping sauce
combos
bowls
drinks
sandwiches
pastrami, swiss, zesty dijonnnaise on sourdough
farm-fresh fried egg, thick cut bacon, candied bacon OR chorizo, fresh avocado, pueblo chile jack on sourdough
thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, bingo sauce on sourdough
legendaries
bingo beef, candied bacon, pueblo chile jack, beer battered bingo onion ringos, cranberry bbq sauce
check our social media or give us a call for info about our latest culinary creation
veggie patty w/ curry spices, chickpea, quinoa, flax and chia seed, pueblo chiles, vegan pueblo chile aïoli
bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, swiss, rosemary roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, zesty dijonnaise
bingo beef, chorizo, pueblo chile jack, salsa, radish salad
bingo beef, pastrami, pueblo chile cheese sauce, caramelized onions
bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, zesty dijonnaise
kiddos meal
build your own
with lemon rosemary aïoli
all natural ground chicken breast
martino ranch grass-fed beef with NO CHILES
martino ranch grass-fed beef, FIRE-ROASTED PUEBLO CHILES and bingo sauce
shakes
with boylan's root beer
hand-spun with colorado city creamery ice cream
