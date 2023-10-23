shareables

large aunt pickles' hot tots
$10.50

with pueblo chile cheese sauce, pueblo chiles, crumbled bacon, scallions

regular aunt pickles' hot tots
$8.50

with pueblo chile cheese sauce, pueblo chiles, crumbled bacon, scallions

large golden tots
$6.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

regular golden tots
$5.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

large crispy brussels sprouts
$10.50

with crumbled bacon, parmesan, thai sweet chile sauce, scallions

regular crispy brussels sprouts
$8.50

with crumbled bacon, parmesan, thai sweet chile sauce, scallions

large beer battered onion ringos
$7.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

regular beer battered onion ringos
$6.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

large sweet potato waffle fries
$6.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

regular sweet potato waffle fries
$5.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

large 50/50 fries
$6.00

with your choice of dipping sauce

regular 50/50 fries
$5.00

with your choice of dipping sauce

large crinkle cut fries
$5.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

regular crinkle cut fries
$4.50

with your choice of dipping sauce

combos

fries and shake combo
$10.00

add a fry and shake to your main order

fries and beer combo
$8.00

add a fry and beer to your main order

fries and drink combo
$6.00

add a fry and fountain drink to your main order

bowls

the bingo power grain bowl
$10.50

greens, cherry tomatoes, craisins, garbanzos, lentils, quinoa, sunflower seeds

drinks

bottled water
$2.50
fountain drinks
$3.75

colorado's real sugar soda fountain drinks and teakoe teas

bottled drinks
$5.00

izze, jarritos and more

sandwiches

slammin' salmon sammie
$12.00
pastrami melt
$12.00

pastrami, swiss, zesty dijonnnaise on sourdough

humpty dumpty
$10.00

farm-fresh fried egg, thick cut bacon, candied bacon OR chorizo, fresh avocado, pueblo chile jack on sourdough

blta
$11.50

thick-cut bacon, lettuce, tomato, fresh avocado, bingo sauce on sourdough

legendaries

the bessemer
$13.00

bingo beef, candied bacon, pueblo chile jack, beer battered bingo onion ringos, cranberry bbq sauce

burger of the month
$16.00

check our social media or give us a call for info about our latest culinary creation

the happy hippie
$10.00

veggie patty w/ curry spices, chickpea, quinoa, flax and chia seed, pueblo chiles, vegan pueblo chile aïoli

gone shroomin'
$13.00

bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, swiss, rosemary roasted mushrooms, caramelized onions, zesty dijonnaise

el chorizo bingo
$13.00

bingo beef, chorizo, pueblo chile jack, salsa, radish salad

the pueblo pastrami
$13.00

bingo beef, pastrami, pueblo chile cheese sauce, caramelized onions

the steel city (double)
$16.00

bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, zesty dijonnaise

the steel city (single)
$13.00

bingo beef, thick-cut bacon, cheddar, grilled onions, zesty dijonnaise

kiddos meal

mini beef, chicken or grilled cheese, crinkle-cut fries, fountain drink, milk or apple juice
kiddos grilled cheese
$7.25
kiddos chicken
$7.25
kiddos burger
$7.25

build your own

mini lamb
$9.25

with lemon rosemary aïoli

lamb
$13.25

with lemon rosemary aïoli

mini chicken
$5.25

all natural ground chicken breast

chicken
$8.25

all natural ground chicken breast

mini beef
$5.50

martino ranch grass-fed beef with NO CHILES

beef
$9.50

martino ranch grass-fed beef with NO CHILES

mini bingo
$6.00

martino ranch grass-fed beef, FIRE-ROASTED PUEBLO CHILES and bingo sauce

bingo
$10.00

martino ranch grass-fed beef, FIRE-ROASTED PUEBLO CHILES and bingo sauce

shakes

root beer float
$7.75

with boylan's root beer

malt of the month
$8.25

check our social media or give us a call for info about our latest culinary creation

shake of the month
$7.75

check our social media or give us a call for info about our latest culinary creation

malt
$8.25

hand-spun with colorado city creamery ice cream

shake
$7.75

hand-spun with colorado city creamery ice cream

extra sauces

no sauce
pueblo chile cheese sauce
$0.75
parm and herb dust
$0.75
bleu cheese crumbles
$1.75
balsamic vinaigrette
$0.75
ranch
$0.75
chipotle ranch
$0.75
bingo sauce
$0.75
roasted garlic bleu cheese
$0.75
lemon rosemary aioli
$0.75
sriracha ketchup
$0.75
cranberry barbecue
$0.75
zesty dijonnaise
$0.75