Espresso

Bing's Mocha

$4.85+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Chocolate, Caramel

White Mocha

$4.85+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, White Chocolate

Caffe Mocha

$4.35+

Espresso, Steamed Milk, Chocolate

Caffe Latte

$3.65+

Espresso, Steamed Milk

Cappucino

$3.50+

Espresso, Steamed & Frothed Milk

Americano

$2.50+

Espresso, Water

Espresso

$2.00+

1-3 Shots of espresso

Cortado

$3.95

Equal parts of espresso and steamed milk (8 oz)

Brewed Coffee

$2.00+

Award winning drip coffee

Red/Black Eye

$2.75+

Drip coffee with a shot or two of espresso

Tea & Alternatives

Featured Drink

$4.65+

Monthly featured drink

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Warm, rich hot chocolate

Green Tea Matcha - HOT

$4.35+

Ground Green Tea Leaves, Vanilla, Milk

Chai Latte - HOT

$3.95+

Spiced black tea & Milk

London Fog

$3.75+

Organic Black/Green Tea

$2.25+

Loose Leaf Hot Tea

$2.25

Loose Leaf Tea

Coffee 2 Go

$24.95

Steamer

$3.25+

Steamed milk with choice of your favorite syrup flavor

Over Ice

Bing's Mocha ICED

$5.45+

Espreeso , Milk, White Chocolate, Swirls of carmael

White Mocha ICED

$5.45+

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate

Caffe Mocha ICED

$5.25+

Espresso, Milk, Gourmet Chocolate

Caffe Latte ICED

$4.35+

Espresso, Milk and/or upgrade to a flavored latte

Green Tea Matcha ICED

$4.95+

Ground Green Tea Leaves, Vanilla, Milk

Chai Latte ICED

$4.25+

Spiced black tea & Milk

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Award winning blend, smooth, full body medium roast

New Orleans Cold Brew

$3.95+

Dark roast blend with ground chicory root & a splash of cream

ICED Coffee

$3.25+

Award winning blend, smooth, full body medium roast

Americano ICED

$3.25+

Espresso, Water

Italian Soda

$2.50+

Carbonated Water, Flavored Syrup

Frozen

FROZEN Bing's Mocha

$5.65+

Blended espresso, White Chocoalte, Milk, Swirls of caramel

FROZEN White Mocha

$5.65+

Blended espresso, White Chocoalte, Milk

FROZEN Caffe Mocha

$5.45+

Blended Espresso, Gourmet Chocolate, Milk

FROZEN Caffe Latte

$4.55+

Blended Espresso, Milk and/or upgrade to a flavored latte

FROZEN Green Tea Matcha

$4.95+

Ground Green Tea Leaves, Vanilla, Milk

FROZEN Chai Latte

$5.25+

Blended Spice Black Tea & Milk

Hot Chocolate Freeze

$4.95+

Blended chocolate & milk

Flavored Creme

$4.75+

Blended flavor of choice & milk

Fruit Smoothie

$5.25+

Blended Fruit Smoothie

Soft Drink

Canned Soda

$2.00

Bottle Water

$1.50

Milk

$2.00+

Chocolate Milk

$2.50+

Red Ribbon Soda

$2.00

Muffins/Cake/Loaves

Pound Cake Slice

$2.50

Carrot Sqaure

$2.00

Lemon Raspberry Cake Strip

$3.95

Vegan Strawberry Shortcake

$3.95

Vanilla Caramel Brulee

$3.95

Cake Slice

$3.00

Loaf Sliced

$1.50

Whoopie Pie

$3.00

Muffin

Cake Pop

$3.00

Vegan Cake Slice

$4.95

Cookies & Cupcakes

French Macaron

$2.50

Gourmet Cookie

Black & White Cookie

$3.00

1 LB Cookie Box

1 LB Cookie Tray

$17.95

Biscotti

$1.75

Linzar Tart

$3.00

Scottish Shortbread

$2.00

Gourmet Cupcake

Valentines Cupcake Pack

$6.00

Apple Fig Cookie

$3.00

Easter Cookie

$3.95

Sandwich Cookie

$2.95

Dry Pastries

Croisaants

Iced Cinnamon Bun

$2.95

Round Danish

$2.00

Fruit & cheese filled danish

Raspberry Strip

$2.50

A flakey puff pastry dough filled with raspberry

Cherry Hammantachen

$2.50

Cookie dough filled with a homemade cherry filling

Crumb Cake

$2.95

Brownie

Cheese Pockets

$3.00

Danish dough filled with cheese filling

Raisin Square

$2.00

Apple Turnover

$2.50

Glace

$3.95

Layers of pound cake filled with a chocolate buttercream

Almond Puff

$2.50

Puff pastry dought filled with almond filling

Breakfast Pastry

$4.95

Vegetable Board

$4.75

Sausage Roll

$3.75

Lemon Bar

$2.95

Bear Claw

$2.95

Pineapple twist

$2.95

Cold Pastries

Tiramisu

$4.50

Mini Cheesecake

$4.00

Cheesecake Slice

$4.00

Cannoli

$2.00

Handmade cannoli shell filled with a rich and creamy cannoli filling

Eclair

$3.00

French Pastry

$3.50

Pumpkin Roll Slice

$4.95

Cream Pie Slice

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bar

$3.50

Verrine Mousse Pastry

$2.95

Valentines Choc. Strawberries

$5.00

White Choc Mousse Pastry

$4.95

Breakfast/Lunch

Bagel

$1.25

Toasted Bagel with choice of spread

Avocado Toast

$5.75

Cut avocado with a special blend of seasoning

PB Toast

$5.75

Peanut Butter, Sliced Banana. Granola, Honey

Chicken Salad

$5.75

House Salad

$6.99

Quiche

$8.95

Sandwich

$9.95

Snacks

Chips

$2.25

Pretzels

$1.49

Banana/Apple Chips

$2.49

Lenka Bar

$3.00

Shop

Ceramic Coffe Mug

$10.00

UD Tervis 16OZ Travel Mug

$21.99

UD Tervis 20OZ Stainless Steel Mug

$34.99

Espresso Cup

$3.00

T-Shirt / Hoodie

20 OZ BBB Stainless Steel Mug

$20.00

Whole Beans

Whole Beans

Dog Treats

Waggies PB Dog Treats (2 pk)

$1.00+