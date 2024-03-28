Featuring locally grown food, local coffee and treats, and tons of heart <3
Bird Dog Cafe
Food
Breakfast
Salads/Soups
Sandwich
Daily Blue Plate
Dessert
- Cheesecake of Day$6.00
Please call or ask staff for the flavor of the day.
- Pie of Day$6.00
Please call or ask staff for the flavor of the day.
- Cake of Day$6.00
Please call or ask staff for the flavor of the day.
- Cookies of Day$6.00
Please call or ask staff for the flavor of the day.
- Hot Dessert of Day$6.00
Please call or ask staff for the flavor of the day.
Small Plates
- (6) Wings$11.00
- Baked Brie Seasonal Topping$15.00
- Charcuterie Board$20.00
- Cheese Board$14.00
- Cheese Fondue$28.00
- Chorizo Tartine$10.00
- Deviled Eggs$7.00
- Marinated Olives$5.00
- Pissellediere Tartine$10.00
- Spiced Nuts$5.00
- Tomato Tartine$8.00
- Happy Hour Eggs$5.00
- Happy Hour Spicy Asian Wings$7.00
- Happy Hour Hot G$7.00
- Happy Hour Tomato Pesto Tartine$5.00
- Happy Hour Caramelized Onion and Anchovy Tartine$5.00
NA Bevs
Coffee
Bird Dog Cafe Location and Ordering Hours
(602) 329-1593
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM