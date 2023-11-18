BirdEz
mains
- 2 piece combo$12.99
2 nashville hot tenders resting on toast with a side of our c.g fries
- 3 piece combo$14.99
3 nashville hot tenders resting on toast with a side of our c.g fries
- 4 piece combo$16.99
4 nashville hot tenders resting on toast with a side of our c.g fries
- Ez sandwich combo$11.99
filled generously with our ez sauce and a side of c.g fries
sides
- cajun garlic fries$4.99
crinkle cut fries tossed in our special blend of seasoning
- cajun garlic fries Ez style$7.99
c.g fries with a sliced chicken tender drenched in our ez sauce
- single tender$3.99
nashville hot style chicken with a twist
- double tender$6.49
why get one when you can get 2!
- ez style sandwich$5.99
nashville hot jumbo tender in between 2 brioche buns drenched in ez sauce
BirdEz Location and Ordering Hours
(347) 547-9720
Closed • Opens Sunday at 11AM