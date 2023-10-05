Lunch/Dinner

Soup and Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Greens, carrot ribbons, cherry tomatoes, croutons

Citrus Salad

$9.00

Greens, spinach, cranberries, almonds, grapefruit, strawberries, feta

Caprese Salad

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine hearts, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing

Greek Salad

$9.00

Greens, cucumber, carrots, cherry tomato, black olives, feta

Cup Soup Du Jour

$5.00

Bowl Soup Du Jour

$7.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Caesar Side Salad

$4.00

Citrus Side Salad

$6.00

Greek Side Salad

$6.00

Sandwiches and Crepes

Birdie Burger

$15.00

Choice of: 1/3 lb prime chuck or grilled chicken breast. Brioche bun with your choice of the following: cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Gaucho Sandwich

$16.00

Thin sliced grilled New York strip, Manchego, sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and chimichurri on a French baguette

Turkey Avocado Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Panela Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Traditional Club Sandwich

$16.00

Housemade Chicken Salad Sandwich

$16.00

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Poblano Crepe

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Crepe

$14.00

Grilled Shrimp Crepe

$14.00

Creamy Chicken Crepe

$14.00

Poblano Panini

$14.00

Pasta and More

Fettuccine

$9.00

Served with toasted bread

Shish Kabob

$15.00

Served on a bed of wild rice

Pasta a La Eva

$15.00

Ham, spinach, mushrooms, bell pepper, chipotle

Parmesan Crusted Salmon

$30.00

Dinner Entrees

Seared Ahi Tuna

$30.00

California Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

Prime NY Strips

$45.00

Prime Fillet Mignon

$45.00

Steak and Frites

$40.00

Chicken Picatta

$25.00

EXTRA SIDES

Beans

$3.00

Fresh Fruits

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Roasted Potatoes

$3.00

Appetizers

Mozzarella Stuffed Avocado

$11.00

Iberico Crustini

$12.00

Salmon Crustini

$12.00

Charcuterie Board small

$20.00

Charcuterie Board Large

$30.00

Dessert

Sweet Crepes

$14.00

Slice of Cake Du Jour

$9.00

Mostachon

$9.00

Drinks

Τea

Herbal Tea

$3.00

Birdie Hot Tea

$7.50

Birdie Tea Pitcher

$10.00

Cold

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Sweet Tea

$3.00

Coffee

Espresso

$6.00

Flavored Espresso

$7.00

Latte

$6.00

Iced Latte

$6.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Lechero

$7.00

American Coffee

$3.00

Drinks

Sodas

$2.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Apple juice

$3.00

Chocolate milk

$4.00

Mango Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Cocktails

Beer

$6.00

Assorted American & imported

Glass Mimosa

$6.00

Carafe Mimosa

$25.00

Glass Sangria

$9.00

Pitcher Sangria

$35.00

Flavored Hard Seltzer

$7.00

Frosé

$9.00

Wine

Red

House Cabernet Sauvignon Bottle

$25.00

Glass House Cabernet

$9.00

Glass House Merlot

$9.00

Glass House Malbec

$9.00

Glass House Pinot Noir

$9.00

White

Moscato Caposaldo Bottle

$30.00

House Chardonnay Bottle

$25.00

House White Zinfadel Bottle

$25.00

Glass House Chardonnay

$9.00

Glass House White Zinfadel

$9.00

Glass House Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Glass House Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Sparkling

Magnum Bottle

$60.00

House Bottle

$24.00

Poema Brut

$35.00

Poema Brut Rose

$35.00