Birdie Bistro
Lunch/Dinner
Soup and Salad
House Salad
$9.00
Greens, carrot ribbons, cherry tomatoes, croutons
Citrus Salad
$9.00
Greens, spinach, cranberries, almonds, grapefruit, strawberries, feta
Caprese Salad
$9.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, basil
Caesar Salad
$9.00
Romaine hearts, Parmesan, croutons, Caesar dressing
Greek Salad
$9.00
Greens, cucumber, carrots, cherry tomato, black olives, feta
Cup Soup Du Jour
$5.00
Bowl Soup Du Jour
$7.00
Side Salad
$4.00
Caesar Side Salad
$4.00
Citrus Side Salad
$6.00
Greek Side Salad
$6.00
Sandwiches and Crepes
Birdie Burger
$15.00
Choice of: 1/3 lb prime chuck or grilled chicken breast. Brioche bun with your choice of the following: cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Gaucho Sandwich
$16.00
Thin sliced grilled New York strip, Manchego, sautéed onions, mushrooms, bell peppers and chimichurri on a French baguette
Turkey Avocado Sandwich
$16.00
Grilled Panela Sandwich
$16.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$16.00
Traditional Club Sandwich
$16.00
Housemade Chicken Salad Sandwich
$16.00
Steak Sandwich
$16.00
Poblano Crepe
$14.00
Grilled Chicken Crepe
$14.00
Grilled Shrimp Crepe
$14.00
Creamy Chicken Crepe
$14.00
Poblano Panini
$14.00
Pasta and More
Dinner Entrees
Appetizers
Drinks
Τea
Coffee
Drinks
Cocktails
Wine
Red
White
Birdie Bistro Location and Ordering Hours
(956) 212-2602
Open now • Closes at 9PM