Tuxedo at a Pool Party German Pilsner

$4.00 +

Our first of what will become many attempts at Euro Pils. These are special beers that require extra steps and know-how on the brewhouse and 8 week minimum maturation in tanks. German malt step mashed with a single decoction, hopped with Hallertau Mittelfruh and Saphir and then naturally carbonated and lagered in horizontal tanks. 4.8% ABV