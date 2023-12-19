Birria Love
To Start
- Birria Fries$15.00
Fries topped with beef birria, melted monterrey, guacamole, cilantro and onions.
- Birria Nachos$16.00
Beef birria, pinto beans, melted monterrey, crema, lettuce, tomato & jalapenos. You can substitute beef birria for chicken tinga
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
Crispy tortilla chips with fresh made salsa
- Chips and Queso$9.00
Crispy tortilla chips and white Queso dip
- Chips and Guacamole$8.00
Crispy tortilla chips with fresh made guacamole
- Birria Tamale$10.00
Beef birria, monterrey jack. Garnished with pickled onions, cilantro, salsa verde and crema
Birria
- Birria Tacos$18.50
Slow cooked shredded beef Jalisco style on corn tortillas, melted monterrey jack cheese, topped with cilantro and onions, served with birria consommé.
- Quesabirria$18.50
Flour tortilla, beef birria, melted monterrey cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with birria consommé.
- Birria Burrito$18.50
Flour tortilla, beef birria, rice, pinto beans, monterrey jack, cilantro and onions. Served with birria consommé.
- Torta de Birria$19.00
Mexican sandwich on telera bread with beef birria, pinto beans, monterrey jack, cilantro and onions. Served with birria consommé and fries. Substitute beef birria for chicken tinga.
- Tacos Dorados (4)$16.00
Fried corn tortillas stuffed with beef birria and cheese. Served soaked in salsa verde. Garnished with lettuce, queso fresco, crema, avocado and picked onions. Substitute beef birria with chicken tinga.
- Birria Pizza$20.00
Pizza dough topped with beef birria, cheese, cilantro and onions. Served with birria consommé. Gluten free per request.
- Birria Chilaquiles$19.00
Fried corn tortilla chips simmered in salsa verde, topped with beef birria and fried egg. Garnished with queso fresco, crema and cilantro. Substitute beef birria with chicken tinga.