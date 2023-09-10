Birria El Rey Broadway
Food
Food
Taco
corn tortilla, shredded beef birria, onion and cilantro
Quesataco
corn tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, onion and cilantro
Keto taco
melted cheese, shredded beef, onion and cilantro
Taco Con Nervio
corn tortilla, shredded beef birria, nerve, onion and cilantro
Taco de Nervio
corn tortilla, nerve, onion and cilantro
Quesataco con Nervio
corn tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, nerve, onion and cilantro
Quesataco de nervio
corn tortilla, melted cheese, nerve, onion and cilantro
Keto taco de nervio
melted cheese, nerve, onion and cilantro
Keto taco con nervio
melted cheese, shredded beef, nerve, onion and cilantro
Consome
beef broth, cilantro and onion.
Consome con carne
beef broth, shredded beef birria, cilantro and onion.
Cali burrito
flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, fries, rice, bean, onion and cilantro
Burrito
flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, rice, bean, onion and cilantro
Torta de birria
torta bread, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, beans, onion and cilantro.
Quesabirria
flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredde beef birria, onion and cilantro.
Full order Beef Birria
beef birria with broth, corn tortillas, onion and cilantro. 24oz cup
Half order Beef Birria
beef birria with broth, corn tortillas, onion and cilantro. 16oz cup
Birriaramen
ramen noddles, shredded beef birria with broth, onion and cilantro. 24oz cup
Fries
fries
Birria Fries
crispy fries topped with shredded beef birria, cheese, onion, cilantro and soyr cream.
Birria Chilaquiles
crispy corn tortillas, red souce topped with shredded beef birria, cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream.
El Rey Plate
beef birria, rice, beans, corn tortillas, onion and cilantro.
La mulita del Rey
flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredde beef birria, onion and cilantro.
Burrito Special
flour tortilla, melted cheese, rice, beans, onion and cilantro.
Corn Quesadilla
corn tortilla and cheese
Flour Quesadilla
flour tortilla and cheese
Golden hill platter
2 tacos, 2 quesatacos, 1 keto, 2 consomes, 1 birriaramen, 1 rice and 1 beans.