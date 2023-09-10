Popular Items

Taco

$4.25

corn tortilla, shredded beef birria, onion and cilantro

Flour Quesadilla

$4.50

flour tortilla and cheese

Food

Food

Taco

$4.25

corn tortilla, shredded beef birria, onion and cilantro

Quesataco

$4.99

corn tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, onion and cilantro

Keto taco

$5.50

melted cheese, shredded beef, onion and cilantro

Taco Con Nervio

$4.75

corn tortilla, shredded beef birria, nerve, onion and cilantro

Taco de Nervio

$4.99

corn tortilla, nerve, onion and cilantro

Quesataco con Nervio

$5.50

corn tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, nerve, onion and cilantro

Quesataco de nervio

$6.00

corn tortilla, melted cheese, nerve, onion and cilantro

Keto taco de nervio

$7.00

melted cheese, nerve, onion and cilantro

Keto taco con nervio

$6.50

melted cheese, shredded beef, nerve, onion and cilantro

Consome

$2.50

beef broth, cilantro and onion.

Consome con carne

$3.99

beef broth, shredded beef birria, cilantro and onion.

Cali burrito

$13.50

flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, fries, rice, bean, onion and cilantro

Burrito

$12.99

flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, rice, bean, onion and cilantro

Torta de birria

$10.99

torta bread, melted cheese, shredded beef birria, beans, onion and cilantro.

Quesabirria

$10.99

flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredde beef birria, onion and cilantro.

Full order Beef Birria

$14.99

beef birria with broth, corn tortillas, onion and cilantro. 24oz cup

Half order Beef Birria

$11.99

beef birria with broth, corn tortillas, onion and cilantro. 16oz cup

Birriaramen

$10.99

ramen noddles, shredded beef birria with broth, onion and cilantro. 24oz cup

Fries

$3.50

fries

Birria Fries

$13.50

crispy fries topped with shredded beef birria, cheese, onion, cilantro and soyr cream.

Birria Chilaquiles

$14.00

crispy corn tortillas, red souce topped with shredded beef birria, cheese, onion, cilantro and sour cream.

El Rey Plate

$16.00

beef birria, rice, beans, corn tortillas, onion and cilantro.

La mulita del Rey

$26.00

flour tortilla, melted cheese, shredde beef birria, onion and cilantro.

Burrito Special

$8.00

flour tortilla, melted cheese, rice, beans, onion and cilantro.

Corn Quesadilla

$3.50

corn tortilla and cheese

Flour Quesadilla

$4.50

flour tortilla and cheese

Golden hill platter

$35.99

2 tacos, 2 quesatacos, 1 keto, 2 consomes, 1 birriaramen, 1 rice and 1 beans.

Cc fee

$0.40

Small Sides

Small Rice

$2.50

10 oz

Small Beans

$2.50

10 oz

Small Consume

$2.50

Cheese

$2.00

Cream

$1.25

Extra Corn Tortilla

$2.50

6 tortillas

Extra 1/2 Tortilla

$1.75

4 tortillas

Flour tortilla

$1.99

Medium Sides

Medium Rice

$5.25

16 oz

Medium Beans

$5.50

16 oz

Medium Consume

$4.75

16 oz

Large Sides

Large Rice

$7.50

24 oz

Large Beans

$7.75

24 oz

Large Consume

$7.00

24 oz

Beverage

Drink

can soda

$2.25

bottle soda

$3.50

water

$1.99

gatorade

$2.99

caprisun

$1.99

sunny d

$1.99

Taco Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$7.99

3 street tacos.

Taco Trio Special

Taco Trio

$10.00

1 taco, 1 quesataco and 1 quesabiiria (street tacos)

Combo Special

Combo

$9.00

1 taco, 1 quesataco and 1 cosome