Birrieria Diaz - South Western 3113 South Western Avenue
Full Menu
Birria
- Birria Small/Chica$11.50
Slow cooked lamb or beef chopped and topped with our special house salsa.
- Birria Large/Grande$13.65
Slow cooked lamb or beef chopped and topped with our special house salsa.
- Consome Small/Chico$11.50
Spicy broth with lamb or beef
- Consome Large/Grande$13.65
Spicy broth with lamb or beef
- Cup of Consome Small$2.65
- Cup of Consome Med.$3.69
- Cup of Consome Large$7.35
- Order of Quesabirrias$11.50
3 Quesabirrias with a small cup of consome
- Single Quesabirria$4.20
Single Quesabirria with a small cup of consome
- Libra Birria$23.00
- Media Libra$12.00
Breakfast
- Huevos Rancheros$11.50
Fried eggs served on a corn tortilla topped with our homemade salsa.
- Chilaquiles$10.50
Corn tortilla chips cooked in a traditional chile de molcajete or a delicious chile verde and topped with queso fresco.
- Huevos Revueltos$10.50
Scrambled eggs mixed with your choice of chorizo, ham, or bacon.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$10.50
Scrambled eggs with pico de gallo.
- Huevos Estrellados$10.50
- Machaca$11.50
Appetizers
- Salsa Especial$4.20
Spicy chile verde with avocado.
- Chori Dip$10.50
Chorizo smothered in our white queso
- Queso Dip$14.70
Beef, chicken, and chorizo smothered in our white queso.
- Frijoles Chinos$5.25
Lightly fried whole beans
- Don Juan's Beans$6.50
Refried beans with our spicy pork guiso
- Toritos$10.50
Jalapenos stuffed with cheese and wrapped in crispy bacon. Topped with our smoky toritos sauce.
- Botana Calvillo$21.05
Your classic botana with added beef, chicken, two bacon wrapped shrimp, and grilled queso fresco.
- Botana$9.50
Lunch Specials
- Lunch Tacos Rancheros$10.50
2 Tacos made with carne asada, pico de gallo, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Tacos$9.50
2 Tacos made with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onions. Served with rice and beans.
- Lunch Flautas$10.50
2 Flautas made of your choice of beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Avocado Tostada$10.50
- Quesadilla$9.50
12 in. Flour tortilla filled with melted cheese, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato slices, and avocado.
- Burrito$10.50
14 in. Flour tortilla filled with refried beans, rice, your choice of meat, lettuce, cilantro, onions, and cheese.
- Lunch Fajitas$11.50
Beef or chicken fajitas. Served with rice and beans
- Taco Salad$10.50
- Fish Tacos$11.50
- Lunch Pozole$10.50
Platillos Mexicanos
- Menudo Small$11.50
- Menudo Grande$13.65
- Asada Fries$12.60
French fries topped with carne asada, white queso, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole
- Pozole Verde$13.65
- Sopa de Lima$10.50
- Chile Relleno$11.50
Green poblano stuffed with cheese, dipped in an egg batter and golden fried. Served with rice and beans.
- Flautas$13.65
4 Flautas filled with beef or chicken. Topped with lettuce, sour cream, queso fresco, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Guiso de Puerco$13.65
Authentic Mexican pork stew in your choice of red or green chile. Served with refried beans, rice , avocado, and queso fresco slices.
- Tacos Dorados$10.50
- Tacos Diaz$13.65
3 Corn or flour tacos filled with a mix of steak, ham, bacon, poblano peppers, onions, and tomatoes with mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Dinner Taco Rancheros$13.65
3 Tacos made with carne asada, pico de gallo, and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Burro Blanco$14.70
Burrito with your choice of meat, rice, beans, and cheese. Topped with our white queso, smokey tortitos sauce, and guacamole.
- Enchiladas Mexicanas$12.60
3 Traditional red enchiladas filled with queso fresco and onions. Served with red potatoes.
- Hamburguesa Mexicana$12.60
Platillos Especiales
- Parillada$21.05
Grilled steak, chicken, and shrimp on a bed of onions. Topped with diced tomatoes, cilantro, and mozzarella cheese. Includes a small quesadilla, fried cactus and a banana pepper.
- Parillada Doble$36.99
- Carne Arrachera$16.80
Flame broiled steak. Served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Pollo a la Parilla$15.75
Grilled chicken breast. Served with refried beans, vegetables, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Pollo Mango Habanero$16.80
Grilled chicken breast topped with spicy mango habanero sauce. Served with rice and refried beans.
- 3 Amigos$18.90
Grilled chicken, steak, and bacon wrapped shrimp. Served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Guiso de Res a la Mexicana$16.80
Arrachera with tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, and avocado slices. Served with rice and beans.
- Molcajete$26.25
A scorching hot molcajete filled with grilled steak, chicken, and chorizo. Topped with a small quesadilla, cactus, banana pepper, and chambray onions. Served with refried beans, rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Molcajete Doble$41.50
- Milanesa$14.70
- Pollo Güero$16.80
Fajitas
- Single Fajitas$16.80
Beef or chicken fajitas. Serves one.
- Double Fajitas$31.50
Beef or chicken fajitas. Serves two.
- Combo Fajitas$17.85
Combination of beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas. Serves one.
- Combo Double Fajitas$33.60
Combination of beef, chicken, and shrimp fajitas. Serves two.
- Shrimp Fajitas$17.85
Shrimp fajitas. Serves one.
- Double Shrimp Fajitas$33.60
Shrimp fajitas. Serves two.
Antojitos Mexicanos
- Taco$2.39
Soft taco with your choice of meat. Topped with cilantro and onions
- Torta$10.50
Mexican sandwich with your choice of meat, mayo, tomatoes, avocado, cheese, and lettuce.
- Sincronizada$9.50
Ham quesadilla with lettuce, tomatoes, and avocado
- Suegra$4.20
Lightly fried corn quesadilla made with mozzarella, diced onions, and chile de molcajete.
- Taco Ranchero$3.45
Single steak taco with pico de gallo and mozzarella cheese.
Seafood
- Ostiones Media Dozena$11.99
Half shell oysters
- Ostiones Dozena$19.99
- Aguachiles$16.80
Shrimp cooked in lime with a spicy green or red sauce. Served with pickled red onions and cucumbers.
- Mojarra Frita$15.75
Whole fried tilapia. Served with rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, and guacamole.
- Camarones a la Diabla$15.75
Shrimp sauteed in garlic, onions, and bacon in a spicy chipotle sauce. Served with rice and steamed vegetables.
- Camarones Gordos$15.75
Shrimp stuffed with ham and cheese, wrapped in bacon. Served with rice, salad, and chipotle sauce.
- Coctel de Camaron$14.70
Shrimp cocktail. Served with cilantro, onions, diced tomatoes, and avocado.
- Camarones con Chipotle$14.70
- Ceviche Plate$15.75
- Ceviche Tostada$7.35
Single fish or shrimp ceviche tostada.
- Camarones Empanizados$14.70
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$15.75
Shrimp sauteed in a buttery garlic sauce served with rice, salad, and avocado slices.
- Caldo 7 Mares$18.90
Seafood stew with a mix of crab legs, shrimp, fish, oysters, and octopus.
- Caldo de Pescado y Camaron$15.75
Seafood stew with fish, shrimp, and vegetables.
- Filete Empanizado$14.70
Breaded fish filet. Served with rice and salad.
- Filete a la Diabla$15.75
Grilled fish fillet topped with a spicy chipotle sauce, grilled onions, and bacon. Served with rice and vegetables.