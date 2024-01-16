Birrieria Mama Rosa #4 2701 East Martin Luther King Jr Blvd
Lunch/Dinner Tacos
- Quesabirria$4.50
Handmade Corn Tortilla, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, and Radish topped with Cilantro and Lime
- Quesabirria Special$13.99
3 Quesabirrias + Consomme
- Torta Birria$10.50+
Your choice of Birria, Chicken Tinga or Pastor. Vegetarian Refried Beans, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese topped with Chipotle Mayo & Avocado on a Brioche Bun
- Burrito Birria$10.50+
Your choice of Birria, Chicken Tinga or Pasto. Fritos, Rice, Vegetarian Refried Beans, and Mozzarella topped with Chipotle Crema, Pico de Gallo, and Avocado
- Pizza Quesabirria$29.99
1 Lb of Birria, 3 12 in, Flour tortillas filled with Mozzarella Cheese, Birria, and 3 small Consome with all condiments
- Birria Ramen$9.99
Noodles, Consomme, Onions, Cilantro, Radish, Cabbage, Lime and Fresh Jalapenos
- Ramen Especial$14.50
Our House Ramen Plus One Quesabirria.
- Birria Taco$4.00
Onions & Radish topped with Cilantro & Lime
- Chicken Fajita Taco$4.25
Grilled Onions and Cilantro
- Taco Gobernador$5.50
Grilled Shrimp, Onions, Poblano Pepper, Bell Peppers, Cheese, Chipotle Aioli, and Crispy Fried Onions
- Ribeye Fajita$5.00
Ribeye, onions and cilantro
- Pastor Taco$4.24Out of stock
Pineapple, Onions and Cilantro
- Chicken Tinga Taco$4.50
Chipotle Shredded Chicken, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Chipotle Crema and Pickled Onions.
- Breakfast Taco$2.50Out of stock
- Fried Avocado Taco$4.75Out of stock
Pineapple Pico, Red Cabbage, Sriracha Mayo and Pickle Onions