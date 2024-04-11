Birrieria OKC Parlor 11 NE 6th
Food Menu
- Quesabirria Tacos$15.00
4 Tacos with birria meat, cheese, cilantro, onions and side of consome
- Hot Cheeto Burrito$13.00
Rice and beans cheese sour cream and meat of your choice Chicken,asada, Birria
- Birria Ramen$13.00
Ramen noodles with birria cilantro and onions
- Rancho Combo$17.00
Ramen noodles with birria cilantro,onions and 2 quesabirria tacos
- Curly Fries$13.00
Curly Fries cheese onion cilantro sour cream choice Chicken,asada, Birria
- Burrito$12.00
Rice and beans cheese sour cream and meat of your choice Chicken,asada, Birria
- Regular Birria Tacos$13.00
4 Tacos with birria cilantro onions and side of consome
- Nachos$13.00
Beans cheese sour cream green suace and meat of your choice Chicken,asada, Birria
- Quesadilla$11.00
Flour tortilla cheese onions cilantro meat of your choice Chicken,asada, Birria
- Hot Cheeto Quesadilla$12.00
Flour tortilla cheese onions cilantro meat of your choice Chicken,asada, Birria
- Birria Philly$13.00
Birria cheese chipotle ranch grilled peppers and onions side of curly fries
- Ceviche Tostada$5.50
Shrimp Crab meat onions cilantro tomato cucumber lime juice
- Mango Cevich Tostada$6.25
Shrimp Crab meat onions cilantro tomato mango cucumber lime juice
- Street Corn$7.00
Golden Corn mayonnaise cotija cheese lime chili powder
- Single Quesabirria$4.00
- Single Street taco$3.00
- Side of Consome$2.50
- Side of Rice$3.00
- Side of Beans$3.00
- Mango Habanero curly Fry$14.00
Chicken loaded curly fry with cheese, habanero sauce and chipotle ranch topped with hot cheeto crums
- Cheese Quesadilla$7.00
- Street Tacos$11.00
4 Tacos on corn tortilla cilantro onions meat of your choice Chicken,asada, Birria