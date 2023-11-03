If you have a large catering order, please allow 24 hours to prep.
Birrieria & Restaurant Estilo Coalcoman 10500 Merritt St.
FOOD
Birria Plates
- Res en Caldo$15.99
Beef birria served in a bowl with the delicious consome (broth) all together, includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Res Seca$17.99
Beef birria served on a plate with the broth off to the side, includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Res Arroz y Frijol$17.99
Beef birria served on a plate with rice, beans and 4 homemade tortillas
- (3) Res Tacos y Consome$15.99
3 Beef birria tacos on homemade tortillas with a broth off to the side
- Chivo en Caldo$19.99
Goat birria served in a bowl with the delicious consome (broth) all together, includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Chivo Seca (surtida)$21.99
Goat birria served on a plate with the broth off to the side, includes 4 homemade tortillas. (may contain bones)
- Chivo Seca (masisa)$23.99
Goat birria served on a plate with the broth off to the side, includes 4 homemade tortillas. (no bones)
- Chivo Arroz y Frijol$21.99
Goat birria served on a plate with rice, beans and 4 homemade tortillas
- (3) Chivo Tacos y Consome$17.99
3 Goat birria tacos on homemade tortillas with a broth off to the side
- Borrego en Caldo$19.99
Lamb birria served in a bowl with the delicious consome (broth) all together, includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Borrego Seca (surtida)$21.99
Lamb birria served on a plate with the broth off to the side, includes 4 homemade tortillas. (may contain bones)
- Borrego Seca (masisa)$23.99
Lamb birria served on a plate with the broth off to the side, includes 4 homemade tortillas. (no bones)
- Borrego Arroz y Frijol$21.99
Lamb birria served on a plate with rice, beans and 4 homemade tortillas
- (3) Borrego Tacos y Consome$17.99
3 Lamb birria tacos on homemade tortillas with a broth off to the side
- Consome 8oz$2.99
Birria broth
- Consome 32oz$6.99
Birria broth
Birria Fusion
- Quesabirria Taco$4.29
Beef birra red taco with melted cheese. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- (3) Quesabirria Tacos$11.99
Beef birra red taco with melted cheese. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- Taco Rojo$3.49
Beef birria soft red taco, cilantro, onion, salsa
- (3) Tacos Rojos$9.99
Beef birria soft red taco, cilantro, onion, salsa
- Taco Dorado Rojo$3.49
Beef birria crispy red taco. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- (3) Tacos Dorados Rojos$9.99
Beef birria crispy red taco. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- Vampiro$4.29
Tostada, beef birria with grilled cheese on top. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- (3) Vampiros$11.99
Tostada, beef birria with grilled cheese on top. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- Mulita$4.29
2 small corn tortillas, cheese and beef birria sandwiched inside. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- (3) Mulitas$11.99
2 small corn tortillas, cheese and beef birria sandwiched inside. Cilantro, onion, salsa on the side
- Birria Ramen$14.99
Beef birria and ramen noodles in our delicous broth.
- Consome 8oz$2.99
Birria broth
- Consome 32oz$6.99
Birria broth
Appetizers
- Chips and Salsa$3.99
Bottomless warm crispy tortilla chips with salsa
- Guac and Chips$8.99
Warm crispy tortilla chips with fresh guacamole and salsa
- Carne Asada Fries$12.99
French fries, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo
- Super Nachos$12.99
Crispy tortilla chips, cheese, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole. Choice of meat (asada, pastor, carnitas, pollo)
Main Entrees
- Carnitas$17.99
Our delicious carnitas plate comes with pico de gallo, 4 homemade tortillas, rice and beans
- Enchiladas con Cecina$17.99
4 Enchiladas michoacanas rolled with queso fresco inside. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, more cheese, sour cream and a piece of our in house made cecina (cured meat). Includes rice and beans
- Enchiladas de Pollo$16.99
4 Enchiladas michoacanas rolled with chicken inside. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, more cheese and sour cream. Includes rice and beans
- Enchiladas Regulares$14.99
4 Enchiladas michoacanas rolled with cheese inside. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, jalapeno, more cheese and sour cream. Includes rice and beans
- Chile Relleno$16.99
A slowly roasted poblano chile, stuffed with cheese, lightly fried in an egg batter and topped with a tomato ranchero sauce. Includes 4 homemade tortillas, rice and beans
- Chile Verde$16.99
Pork simmered in a little green tomato salsa. Includes 4 homemade tortillas, rice and beans
- Flautas de Pollo$15.99
4 deep fried corn tortillas rolled with shredded chicken, served with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Includes rice and beans
- Flautas de Papa$13.99
4 deep fried corn tortillas rolled with shredded potatoes, served with sour cream, lettuce, tomato and cheese. Includes rice and beans
- Bistec Ranchero$17.99
Sauteed flank steak in a tomatillo sauce with jalapenos, bell peppers, onions and tomato. Includes 4 homemade tortillas, rice and beans
- Carne Asada$17.99
Marinated steak served with grilled cactus, guacamole, 4 homemade tortillas, rice and beans
Tostadas
- Tostada Ceviche de Pescado$7.29
Fish, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce
- Plato Ceviche de Pescado$17.29
Fish, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce. (plate includes 3 tostadas and saltine crackers)
- Tostada Ceviche de Camaron$7.99
Boiled shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce
- Plato Ceviche de Camaron$17.99
Boiled shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce. (plate includes 3 tostadas and saltine crackers)
- Tostada Ceviche de Camaron Curtido$7.99
Cured shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce
- Plato Ceviche de Camaron Curtido$17.99
Cured shrimp, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce. (plate includes 3 tostadas and saltine crackers)
- Tostada Mixta$8.29
Shrimp, crab, octopus, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce
- Plato de Mixta$19.99
Shrimp, crab, octopus, lime juice, pico de gallo, cucumber, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce. (plate includes 3 tostadas and saltine crackers)
- Tostada Aguachile$8.99
Cured shrimp, lime juice, special green sauce, cucumber, onion, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce
- Plato de Aguachile$21.99
Cured shrimp, lime juice, special green sauce, cucumber, onion, avocado, special seasoning and black sauce. (plate includes 3 tostadas and saltine crackers)
Seafood Plates
- Caldo de 7 Mares$22.99
Our seven seas stew includes crab, shrimp, octopus, scallop, fish, clams, chayote, carrot and potato. Includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Caldo de Camaron$18.99
This delicious stew includes shrimp, chayote, carrot and potato. Includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Camarones a la Diabla$19.99
Our spicy deviled shrimp carries a kick with an amazing flavor, includes rice, fries, salad and 4 homemade tortillas or tostadas
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$19.99
This plate contains seasoned shrimp cooked with garlic and includes rice, fries, salad and 4 homemade tortillas or tostadas
- Coctel de Camaron$18.99
This cocktail includes shrimp, cucumber, pico de gallo, tomato juice, shrimp juice, ketchup and special seasonings. Comes with 3 tostadas and saltine crackers
- Campechana$21.99
Shrimp, crab, octopus, cucumber, pico de gallo, tomato juice, shrimp juice, ketchup and special seasonings. Comes with 3 tostadas and saltine crackers
- Camarones Momias$20.99
Bacon wrapped shrimp include rice, fries, salad and 4 homemade tortillas
- Camarones Empanizados$19.99
Classic fried shrimp, rice, fries, salad and 4 homemade tortillas
- Filete Empanizado$18.99
Classic fried fish, rice, fries, salad and 4 homemade tortillas
- Pescado Frito$17.99
Fried mojarra fish, fries, rice, salad and includes 4 homemade tortillas or tostadas
- Shrimp Tacos (2)$16.99
2 Seasoned grilled shrimp taco on homemade tortillas, pico de gallo, cheese, avocado, served with salad and fries
Tacos & Quesadillas
- Taco Regular$3.99
Small corn tortilla, meat, onion, cilantro, salsa
- (3) Tacos Regular$10.99
Small corn tortilla, meat, onion, cilantro, salsa
- Taco a Mano$4.99
Homemade corn tortilla, meat, onion, cilantro, salsa
- (3) Tacos a Mano$13.99
Homemade corn tortilla, meat, onion, cilantro, salsa
- Super Taco a Mano$5.99
Homemade corn tortilla, meat, cheese, beans, guac, onion, cilantro, salsa
- (3) Super Tacos a Mano$16.99
Homemade corn tortilla, meat, cheese, beans, guac, onion, cilantro, salsa
- Quesadilla$8.99
Flour tortilla, cheese
- Quesadilla con Carne$12.99
Flour tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, cilantro, onion and salsa on the side
- Quesadilla Maiz$4.99
Homemade corn tortilla, cheese
- Quesadilla Maiz Con Carne$5.99
Homemade corn tortilla, cheese, choice of meat, cilantro, onion and salsa on the side
Burritos & Tortas
- Regular Burrito$9.99
Choice of meat with rice, beans and pico
- Super Burrito$11.99
Choice of meat with rice, beans, sour cream, cheese, pico and guac
- California Burrito$12.99
Choice of meat with french fries, sour cream, cheese, pico and guac
- Veggie Burrito$9.99
Rice, beans, guac, cheese, sour cream, and pico
- Bean and Cheese$6.99
Bean and cheese burrito
- Torta Regular$11.99
Served on a french bread, choice of meat, mayo, avocado, cheese, sour cream, tomato, onions, lettuce, jalapenos
- Torta Cubana$13.99
Served on a french bread, choice of meat, slice of ham, turkey frank, mayo, avocado, cheese, sour cream, tomato, onions, lettuce, jalapenos
- Torta Coalcoman$14.99
Served on a french bread, carnitas, milanesa de res, chorizo, cheese, mayo, tomato, onions, jalapenos
- Torta de Birria$13.99
Served on a french bread, birria de res, melted cheese, beans, onion and cilantro
Sopes & Tacos Dorados
- Sope$4.99
Sope with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream.
- Plato de Sopes$13.99
3 sopes with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream. Includes rice and beans
- Taco Dorado$4.29
Crispy taco with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream
- Plato de Tacos Dorados$12.99
3 tacos with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream. Includes rice and beans
Burgers & Hot Dogs
- Cheeseburger$10.99
Fresh homemade patty, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, includes fries
- Hamburger$9.99
Fresh homemade patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, includes fries
- (2) Hot Dogs$9.99
2 Hot dogs, tomato, onion, sour cream, includes fries
- (2) Bacon-wrapped Hot Dogs$10.99
2 bacon wrapped hotdogs, tomato, onion, sour cream, includes fries
- (8) Chicken Nuggets$9.99
8 chicken nuggets and fries
Sides
- SIDE Rice & Beans$5.50
- SIDE Rice$3.50
- SIDE Refried Beans$3.50
- SIDE Whole Beans$3.50
- SIDE Jalapenos$1.00
- SIDE Grilled Onions$1.00
- SIDE Chile Toreado$1.00
- SIDE Pico de Gallo$1.00
- SIDE Sour Cream$1.00
- SIDE Cheese$1.00
- SIDE Guacamole$2.00
- SIDE Avocado$2.00
- SIDE Salsa Verde 1oz$0.50
- SIDE Salsa Roja 1oz$0.50
- SIDE Salsa De Aceite 1oz$1.00
- SIDE Mayo$1.00
- SIDE 2 Eggs$4.99
- SIDE Cecina (1)$4.99
- SIDE Fries$5.50
- SIDE Enchiladas (2)$7.99
- SIDE Flautas Pollo (2)$6.99
- SIDE Flautas Papa (2)$5.99
- SIDE Chile Relleno (1)$6.99
- Tortillas (4)$2.00
- Tortillas (1 dz)$6.00
BREAKFAST
- Huevos con Chorizo$14.99
2 eggs scrambled with mexican chorizo sausage, served with beans. Includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Chilaquiles Rojos$13.99
Crispy tortilla strips sauteed in red sauce, topped with cheese, sour cream, served with 2 eggs and beans
- Chilaquiles Verdes$13.99
Crispy tortilla strips sauteed in green sauce, topped with cheese, sour cream, served with 2 eggs and beans
- Machaca con Huevo$14.99
Shredded dried beef (Cecina) scrambled with eggs and cooked in a special red sauce, served with beans. Includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Huevos Rancheros$13.99
2 over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla, topped with ranchero sauce and cheese, served with beans. Includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Huevos al Gusto$11.99
2 eggs scrambled or over easy, served with beans. Includes 4 homemade tortillas
- Birria Chilaquiles$16.99
Crispy tortilla strips sauteed in red sauce, whole beans, birria de res, queso fresco, 2 sunny-side-up eggs, topped with pico de gallo
BAR
Micheladas
- Chavela$13.99
Lime juice, wine, clamato, secret spices
- Mega Michelada$19.99
Lime juice, clamato, secret spices, Caguama Corona Familiar
- Michelada Regular$13.99
Lime juice, clamato, secret spices
- Spicy Michelada$13.99
Lime juice, chamoy, mango juice, secret spices. Spicy Tamarindo Smirnoff Ice
- Mango Michelada$13.99
Lime juice, chamoy, mango juice, secret spices
- Guava Michelada$13.99
Lime juice, chamoy, guava juice, secret spices
- Virgin Michelada$9.99
Lime juice, clamato, secret spices, NA Beer
Cerveza
Margaritas & Cocktails
- Margarita Flight$24.99
Agave wine, lime juice, on the rocks topped with a tamarindo straw. Mango, Guava, Strawberry, Lime
- Margarita 16 oz$9.99
Agave wine, lime juice, on the rocks topped with a tamarindo straw
- Mas Margarita 32 oz$19.99
Agave wine, lime juice, on the rocks, topped with a tamarindo straw. served on souvenir mini plastic jar
- Paloma$9.99
Agave wine, lime juice, grapefruit soda
- Sangria de la Casa$9.99
Simple syrup, lime juice, club soda, house wine
CATERING
Catering A La Carte
- Rice 1 qt$7.99
- Rice Small Tray$34.99
- Rice Large Tray$59.99
- Beans 1 qt$7.99
- Beans Small Tray$34.99
- Beans Large Tray$59.99
- Charro Beans Small Tray$44.99
- Charro Beans Large Tray$69.99
- Macaroni Salad Small Tray$39.99
- Macaroni Salad Large Tray$64.99
- Guacamole 8 oz$6.99
- Guacamole 1 qt$24.99
- Guacamole 2 qts$39.99
- Salsa 8 oz$2.99
- Salsa 1 qt$9.99
- Salsa 4 qts$34.99
- Onions 8 oz$2.99
- Onions 1 qt$9.99
- Lime 8 oz$2.99
- Lime 1 qt$9.99
- Cilantro 8 oz$2.99
- Cilantro 1 qt$9.99
- Jalapenos 8 oz$2.99
- Jalapenos 1 qt$9.99
- Pico de Gallo 8 oz$2.99
- Pico de Gallo 1 qt$9.99
- Sour cream 8 oz$2.99
- Sour Cream 1 qt$9.99
- Tortillas Reg Corn (3)$1.29
- Tortilla Flour (3)$1.29
- Tortillas Homemade Corn dz$6.00
- Cheese 8 oz$2.99
- Cheese 1 qt$9.99
Seafood Trays
- Ceviche Pescado Small Tray$65.99
- Ceviche Pescado Large Tray$119.99
- Ceviche Camaron Cocido Small Tray$69.99
- Ceviche Camaron Cocido Large Tray$129.99
- Ceviche Camaron Curtido Small Tray$69.99
- Ceviche Camaron Cocido Small Tray$129.99
- Ceviche Mixto Small Tray$75.99
- Ceviche Mixto Large tray$134.99
- Aguachile Small Tray$79.99
- Aguachile Large tray$139.99
BY THE POUND
Meat by the Pound
HAPPY HOUR
Taco Tuesday
Drinks
- Modelo Especial$5.00
- Pacifico$5.00
- Margarita 16 oz$8.00
Agave wine, lime juice, on the rocks topped with a tamarindo straw
- Sangria$10.00
- Michelada Regular$10.00
Lime juice, clamato, secret spices
- Corona Familiar Caguama$10.00
- Mega Michelada$15.00
Lime juice, clamato, secret spices, Caguama Corona Familiar
- Mas Margarita 32 oz$15.00
Agave wine, lime juice, on the rocks, topped with a tamarindo straw. served on souvenir mini plastic jar
- Margarita Flight$20.00
Agave wine, lime juice, on the rocks topped with a tamarindo straw. Mango, Guava, Strawberry, Lime
- Cubeta (5)$20.00
- Smirnoff$5.00